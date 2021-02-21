If you love Lamingtons but find them fuzzy to make, try these easy Vegan Lamington Donuts and Donut Holes instead. They’re simple to make, baked, covered with chocolate and coconut, filled with raspberry jam and bake up in just 15 minutes.

Coming at you with a fun alternative to a traditional lamington! Vegan Lamington Donuts!

You could call these a lazy cooks Lamington – because they are well easier to make than the original. These vegan donut holes have all the hallmarks of the Aussie dessert classic; A fluffy cakey donut filled with jam, then covered in chocolate and finally rolled in coconut. All the flavor of a lamington, but without the fuss and bother.

There’s much debate between Australians as to whether a lamington should contain jam or not. My focus for these donuts is on taste, not tradition. I mean, what’s not to love about the combination of tart raspberry jam, chocolate, and coconut.

Imagine a fresh, fluffy, perfectly cooked doughnut hole, filled with still warm raspberry jam and dipped in a rich vegan chocolate glaze, then tossed in shredded coconut. Trsut me, these are seriously good.

I give you two options here! I know that not everyone has a donut baking tray, so you will be happy to lear that a mini muffin tray or a mini bundt cake tin can be used instead. Maybe even a cake pop tin. You can make these Glutenfree by using my Glutenfree Vegan Vanilla donuts recipe

Print Recipe Vegan Lamington Donut Holes If you love Lamingtons, try these easy Vegan Lamington Donuts and Donut Holes . They're simple to make, baked, covered with chocolate and coconut, filled with raspberry jam and bake up in just 15 minutes. Makes 12 regular donuts or 20-24 mini donuts Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 12 Calories: 281 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the cake layer- Wet Ingredients: 1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) Non-Dairy Milk such as almond milk, soy milk or oat milk

3 tbsp Non-Dairy yogurt or apple sauce

1 tsp apple cider vinegar or any other vinegar

1/3 cup ( 66.67 g ) sugar 2 tbsp more for sweeter

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) oil

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup ( 170 g ) raspberry preserves Dry Ingredients: 2 cups ( 250 g ) flour , I use all purpose

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp of salt Chocolate Coating: 3/4 cup ( 90 g ) vegan chocolate chips

2 tbsp ( 29.57 ml ) oat milk or other non dairy milk

2 tsp refined coconut oil

1 cup ( 80 g ) shredded coconut (dessicated) use the small shredded one, if your shreds are too large, then you can pulse them in a blender to reduce the size. Instructions In a bowl, whisk 1 3/4 cups flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt.

In another bowl, mix the wet ingredients except preserves until the sugar is fully combined

Fold the dry into the wet until about combined, add more flour one tbsp at a time until you get just a slightly thick batter. Slightly thicker than pancake batter. You might not need all the flour

Grease your donut pan, or a mini muffin pan really well, or use mini liners, and use those. Warm the preserves in microwave or heat in a saucepan.

Scoop some of the batter into the pan, then add in 1/2 -1 tsp of softened preserves. Then scoop some more batter on top of the preserves.

Bake at 375 degrees F for 12-13 minutes for the mini muffins, and 14-15 minutes for regular sized donuts.

Remove the pans from the oven, and let the pan cool for 15 minutes before trying to remove the donuts from the pan.

To remove muffin liners from the muffins if they're too stuck, you can moisten the outside of the muffin liner with some water. take a bowl of water, and dip just the muffin liner in the water, and let it sit for a minute, then try to remove it, it comes off really easily.

Prep your chocolate coating by melting the chocolate in the microwave or a double boiler, and add in the non dairy milk, coconut oil, whisk well until really smooth.

Put the coconut into another shallow bowl.

Take one mini muffin or donut at a time, and dip in the chocolate, then roll in the coconut mixture and set it on a wire rack. Repeat for all of the muffins or donuts, and serve! Notes These will keep on the counter for the day, refrigerate for up to 5 days. to make these gluten-free, use my Glutenfree Vegan Vanilla donuts Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Lamington Donut Holes Amount Per Serving Calories 281 Calories from Fat 117 % Daily Value* Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 7g 44% Sodium 157mg 7% Potassium 145mg 4% Carbohydrates 39g 13% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 17g 19% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 5IU 0% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Calcium 80mg 8% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Vegan Donut Holes Tips:

Do not overbake the donuts as you want them to be soft and moist

the donuts as you want them to be soft and moist To serve after being refrigerated, warm them in the microwave for a few seconds to soften the chocolate and moisten the donuts

As for the coconut coating, I recommend you use the small shredded one, if your shreds are too large, then you can pulse them in a blender to reduce the size.

When coating the doughnuts, use one hand to roll in the chocolate ganache and the other to roll in the coconut. This avoids a messy finish.

Don’t overdo the mixing! Over-mixing the batter causes more gluten formation resulting in tougher, more dense baked vegan donut holes.

