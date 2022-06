Keep things simple this summer with this easy vegan Lentil Orzo salad. It’s packed with protein-rich lentils, crunchy veggies, Orzo and a zesty vinaigrette. Perfect for picnics, potlucks, and mealprep. Soyfree Nutfree. Glutenfree option.

We can all agree that the easiest way to fill your plate and your stomach is with good servings or proteins and whole grains. A refreshing summer bowl with fresh veggies, beans or lentils and some grain is a quick option to get a balanced meal that is delicious, enjoyable as well as filling. Veggies, lentils and grains (whole grain or whole grain pasta) all have fiber and that keeps you full.

I use either orzo(pasta) or farro in the bowl. Farro is a grain that is especially protein and fiber-packed meaning it keeps you full especially long. This makes it the perfect add-in for this vegan lentil salad.

In this recipe, we add tomatoes, onion and red bell pepper and toss everything with a fusion oregano lemon chipotle pepper vinaigrette to create a colorful wholesome summer salad that is perfect for picnics and potlucks.

How to cook Orzo

Bring 3 cups water to a boil. Add salt and herbs if needed. Add 1 cup orzo and cook for 9-11 minutes or until tender to preference. Stir occasionally. Drain any excess liquid

How to cook farro?

Like most grains, farro is foolproof to cook. Similar to lentils and rice, the farro should be soaked for at least 30 minutes before cooking. If you’re planning ahead and want to shorten the total cook time, soak your farro overnight.

To prepare it, bring 2 1/2 or three cups of water to a boil. Add one cup of dry farro and your selected herbs or vegetables, cover, and let simmer. For farro that was soaked overnight, simmer the grains for 10 to 15 minutes until al dente. If the farro hasn’t been soaked, simmer for 20 to 30 minutes

Why you’ll love this lentil salad!

it’s perfect for summer

It is versatile. fill it up in lettuce cups or sandwiches or serve as is

can be easily made glutenfree

its Nutfree and Soyfree

its protein packed with the lentils and farro

the dressing uses everyday ingredients and is so delicious

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Lentil Orzo Salad Keep things simple this summer with this easy vegan lentil orzo salad. It's packed with protein-rich lentils and ancient grain farro. Perfect for picnics, potlucks and mealprep. Nutfree Soyfree. Gluten-free option Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 263 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 15 oz ( 425 g ) can of lentils drained, or 1.5 cups cooked lentils

1.5 cups ( 235 g ) cooked orzo or farro

1 cup ( 133 g ) chopped cucumber

1/2 cup ( 70 g ) Or more chopped roasted red pepper

1/2 cup ( 75 g ) chopped tomato

3/4 cup ( 120 g ) chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped cilantro or parsley For the dressing: 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon chipotle pepper flakes

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 garlic clove minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

black pepper or pepper flakes, and cilantro or parsley for garnish Instructions Cook the lentils if you haven’t already. See notes

Cook the orzo or farro according to the instructions on the package. See notes

Chop the veggies and add all of the salad ingredients to a large bowl.

Make the dressing by adding all the ingredients to a small bowl. Mix it really well.

Add the dressing all over the salad ingredients and toss well. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Dress with fresh pepper or pepper flakes and fresh herbs. Serve as a summer salad, or make salad sandwiches or salad wraps.

: use cooked Glutenfree grain like quinoa or millet or sorghum. You can also add some cooked chickpeas or other cooked beans of your choice to make it more hearty. Increase the spices and the dressing if increasing the volume of the ingredients. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Lentil Orzo Salad Amount Per Serving Calories 263 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 303mg 13% Potassium 672mg 19% Carbohydrates 46g 15% Fiber 13g 54% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 1108IU 22% Vitamin C 40mg 48% Calcium 62mg 6% Iron 5mg 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Tips:

You can add the salad to lettuce leaves, baby greens or to a sandwich. You can also add some cooked chickpeas or other cooked beans of your choice to make it even more hearty.

Increase the herbs and the dressing if increasing the volume of the ingredients.

Other veggies you could add here include corn, chopped celery or grated carrots. Got leftover oven roasted veggies? Mix them in!

No canned lentils? No problem. To make one and a half cups of lentils, you need to soak 3/4 cup of dried lentils for 10 minutes and drain. Pressure cook for 11 to 12 minutes in one and a half cups of water. When the pressure releases naturally, open the lid and drain the lentils. Add salt if you like your lentils salted.

Make it Glutenfree: use cooked Glutenfree grain like quinoa or millet or sorghum or use Glutenfree orzo or other short pasta

