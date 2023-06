Moong dal chaat is a simple lentil salad-style snack or meal made with moong dal(split skinned green mung bean) . It’s very refreshing and not too heavy. Perfect for the hot summer days! Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree

Chaat is a family of snacks that originated in India, typically served as street food. They’re all kinds of formats of chaat, from nacho style, to stewy, to crisp orbs filled with chutneys, to salad style snacks, to hot sandwiches and more. Many of the dishes combine several textures and flavors together for flavor explosion in each bite. This moong dal chaat combines cooked yellow lentils with crunchy onion, tomato, cilantro and green onion and some spices and lime! It’s refreshing and a great snack or side on hot days! It is delicious, allergy friendly and satisfying! You have got to try it.

You can make this recipe with whole or sprouted moong beans. I like to make this recipe with the split and skinned version, yellow moong dal.

You can also use whole red/brown lentils (rather than split red lentils), because the split ones will cook way too quickly and get mushy. You can use any cooked lentils or beans for this type of chaat.

Moong daal (split mung beans) is easily available in Indian stores, Asian stores or online.

Why You’ll Love Moong Dal Chaat

refreshing, hot-weather dish

packed with protein and FLAVOR

mix of sweet and savory ingredients is so addictive!

naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

More Ways to Use Moong Dal

Recipe Card

Print Recipe No ratings yet Moong Dal Chaat (Indian Yellow lentil Salad) Moong dal chaat is a simple lentil salad-style snack or meal made with moong dal(split skinned green mung bean). It’s very refreshing and not too heavy. Perfect for the hot summer days! Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Soaking Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 45 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 171 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the moong dal: 3/4 cup ( 153 g ) yellow petit lentils/ moong dal (split and skinned green moong beans), washed and soaked for at least an hour

1 teaspoon oil (omit for Oilfree and dry toast the lentils)

1/4 teaspoon cayenne or Indian red chili powder

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) water For the toppings: 1/4 cup ( 40 g ) chopped red onion

1 green chili such as serrano minced, or use 2 tablespoons bell pepper

1/2 inch ginger minced

1/4 cup ( 32 g ) or more grated carrot

1 tomato chopped small

2 tablespoons chopped green onion

1/4 cup ( 4 g ) chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons chopped mint, optional

1/4 cup ( 31.25 g ) or more chopped apple or pomegranate or other crunchy fruit

1/2 teaspoon chaat masala or use 1/4 teaspoon Indian sulfur salt (kala namak)

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin preferably lightly toasted

1/4 teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoons or more lime juice Instructions Cook the lentils. Wash and soak the moong dal if you haven’t already. Soak in hot water for at least 15 minutes if you are in a hurry. Drain and set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil. Once the oil is hot add the drained moong dal and cook for 2-3 minutes. Then add the spices and water and mix in. Cover and cook for 6-8 minutes or until all the water has been absorbed and the dal is cooked.

Switch off the heat. Transfer the cooked dal to a bowl and fluff. Prepare your toppings if you haven’t already, then add all the chopped veggies to the bowl and toss well. Then add the spices and lime juice and toss again. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more chopped crunchy veggies or fruits and more lime juice if needed and serve.

Store: Notes Serve: This kind of chaat is served as a snack or with some crisped-up tortillas or chips. You can also use this salad to top some leafy greens like lettuce or spinach. You can also add it to wraps or a side with veggie curries or flatbread. Other lentils: You can use other lentils, like cooked red lentils, where the cooking time will be 2 mins less. If you are using brown lentils, the cooking time will be longer, and you will need a bit more water. This recipe is naturally soy-free, gluten-free, and nut-free. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Moong Dal Chaat (Indian Yellow lentil Salad) Amount Per Serving Calories 171 Calories from Fat 18 % Daily Value* Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 0.1g 1% Sodium 353mg 15% Potassium 169mg 5% Carbohydrates 29g 10% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 11g 22% Vitamin A 1994IU 40% Vitamin C 10mg 12% Calcium 38mg 4% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

moong dal – Split and skinned green moong beans or yellow petit lentils both work in this recipe. Make sure to wash them and soak for at least an hour before cooking.

oil – To toast the dal before simmering.

salt and dried spices – Cayenne or Indian red chili powder adds heat, and turmeric adds flavor and color to the cooked dal. Chaat masala, ground cumin, and paprika add even more flavor to the finished salad.

aromatics – Fresh red onion, green chili, and ginger add so much flavor and crunch to moon dal chaat!

veggies – Carrot, tomato, and green onion add more freshness and flavors.

fresh herbs – The cilantro and mint make this dish so delicious and refreshing!

fresh fruit – Apples, pomegranate seeds, or other sweet, crunchy fruit are a contrast to all of the amazing spices in this dish.

lime juice – A squeeze of lime just before serving adds a lovely zing.

Tips

Don’t skip soaking the dal before cooking! It will take much longer to cook if you don’t soak. If you can’t soak for an hour, at least give it a 15 minute soak to soften the dal.

If the red onion is too strong, soak in cold water for 10 mins and drain it well before adding to the salad. That will mellow out the flavor of the raw onion.

How to Make Moong Dal Chaat

Cook the lentils. Wash and soak the moong dal if you haven’t already. Soak for at least 15 minutes if you are in a hurry. Drain and set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil. Once the oil is hot add the moong dal and cook for 2-3 minutes. Then add the spices and water and mix in.

Cover and cook for six to eight minutes or until all the water has been absorbed and the dal is cooked.

Switch off the heat. Transfer the cooked dal to a bowl to cool and fluff it up. Prepare your toppings if you haven’t already then add all the chopped veggies to the bowl and toss well.





Then add the spices and lime juice and toss again.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more chopped crunchy veggies or fruits and more lime juice if needed and serve. You can also add in crushed tortilla chips. Serve as is as a salad or with tortilla chips or crisp pita bread. Or as a side with roasted veggies or bbq tofu or jackfruit.

Frequently Asked Questions