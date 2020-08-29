Vegan Peanut Butter and Jelly Cake or Bread

Every bite of this vegan peanut butter and jelly cake is like taking a bite of your favorite childhood sandwich – but even better because it’s cake. Streaks of raspberry jam swirled into the cake batter make this loaf cake extra special. Jump to Recipe



This easy vegan peanut butter and jelly cake is the kind of indulgence that is simple but still special! A nostalgic cake that brings back childhood memories and will put a smile on your face as soon as the first bite hits your tongue.

You could easily call this a peanut butter and jelly cake, due to its richness. Or a swirly pb&j loaf cake or peanut butter and jelly bread? Whatever name you want to give this, it is very much like the super-moist and dense raspberry swirl loaf cake goodness you sometimes get from a coffee shop. Just better because it has peanut butter and jelly going for it.

It has a very moist crumb, and each tender, peanut buttery bite has just the right amount of sweetness that works just perfectly with the sweet and tart fruit preserves.

Streaks of raspberry jam swirled into the peanut butter cake batter give the peanut butter and jelly cake not only a stunning appearance but also make every bite oh so jammy and perfectly sweet.

Print Recipe Vegan Peanut Butter and Jelly Cake Every bite of this vegan peanut butter and jelly cake is like taking a bite of your favorite childhood sandwich - but even better because it's cake. Streaks of raspberry jam swirled into the cake batter make this loaf cake extra special. Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 50 mins Total Time 1 hr 10 mins Servings: 10 slices Calories: 180 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) non dairy milk such as almond, soy, oat or light coconut

1/3 cup ( 66.67 g ) cane sugar or coconut sugar other vegan sugar - 2 tbsp more for sweeter

1/2 tsp vanilla extract optional

1/4 cup ( 64.5 g ) smooth peanut butter or use almond or cashew butter, - heaping 1/4 cup

1 tbsp oil optional add if using natural Pb or omit for Oilfree

1.5 cups ( 187.5 g ) flour , I use all purpose

1/4 cup ( 28 g ) almond flour (or use 2 tbsp more all purpose and don’t skip the oil)

1/4 tsp ( ¼ tsp ) salt

1.5 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp baking soda

1/3 to 1/2 cup ( 113.33 g ) raspberry preserves Instructions Preheat the oven to 365°F.(185 c ). Line a 9 x 5 inch Loaf pan with parchment.

Warm the non-dairy milk until warm-hot. Add the sugar, peanut butter, and oil and mix well until combined.

In another bowl mix the flours with the salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Combine the wet and dry until you get a nice thick batter. Depending on your nut butter and flours the batter might be muffin-like or thicker. If it is too thick, add in a few tsp non dairy milk and mix.

Warm the raspberry preserves until they are more liquidy.

Add half of the batter to the pan, add half of the preserves in and swirl into the batter using a toothpick. Add the remaining batter and even it out. Add remaining preserves in the same swirling method.

Bake for 50 to 55 minutes. (For muffin check at 25 mins). Check with a toothpick from the center. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes then take it out and let the cake cool completely before slicing. Serve as is or with some peanut butter or preserves. Store covered on the counter for up to three days or refrigerate for up to two weeks. Notes Glutenfree : use the following blend and bake into muffins for 25 mins. Mix 3/4 cup white rice flour Or oat flour, 1 1/4 cup almond flour, 1/3 cup potato starch, 1/2 tsp citric acid or eno and 1 tbsp chia seeds/flax seed meal. Use 1 3/4 cup of the flour mix and add more as needed.

Glutenfree : use the following blend and bake into muffins for 25 mins. Mix 3/4 cup white rice flour Or oat flour, 1 1/4 cup almond flour, 1/3 cup potato starch, 1/2 tsp citric acid or eno and 1 tbsp chia seeds/flax seed meal. Use 1 3/4 cup of the flour mix and add more as needed.

You can also use a mix of strawberry and raspberry jam, but any variety will work nicely. Red currant would also taste amazing.

Commercial berry jams tend to be on the thicker side, so heat it up just slightly so it loosens a little before dolloping it over the cake batter.

As for the swirling part, just have at it with the swirls. You can make a mess with the jam—as it baked it'll look great regardless of how haphazardly you do it.

Ingredients for Peanut Butter & Jelly Cake

non-dairy milk s uch as almond, soy, oat, or light coconut milk and some oil make up the wet ingredients that add moisture to the pb and j cake. You can skip the oil or sub with some applesauce or non-dairy yogurt.

uch as almond, soy, oat, or light coconut milk and some oil make up the wet ingredients that add moisture to the pb and j cake. You can skip the oil or sub with some applesauce or non-dairy yogurt. cane sugar or coconut sugar add that perfect nutty-caramelly sweetness that goes so well with the peanut butter flavor. You can use any other vegan sugar, and add 2 tbsp more for a sweeter loaf cake.

add that perfect nutty-caramelly sweetness that goes so well with the peanut butter flavor. You can use any other vegan sugar, and add 2 tbsp more for a sweeter loaf cake. smooth peanut butter is the obvious choice here. But you can also use almond or cashew butter.

is the obvious choice here. But you can also use almond or cashew butter. all-purpose flour mixed with almond flour provides the perfect moist crumb and tender texture.

mixed with provides the perfect moist crumb and tender texture. baking powder and a tiny amount of baking soda make for that perfect rise and fluffy texture.

It would not be a pb&j bread without that j! For the jelly part, I used raspberry preserves. I suggest using the best jam or preserves you can find. If you make your own, that is awesome.

Tips & Variations:

If using natural peanut butter, add 1 tbsp of oil to the wet mix.

Omit the oil for oil-free.

You can also use a mix of strawberry and raspberry jam, but any variety will work nicely. Red currant would also taste amazing.

Commercial berry jams tend to be on the thicker side, so heat it up just slightly so it loosens a little before dolloping it over the cake batter.

As for the swirling part, just have at it with the swirls. You can make a mess with the jam—as it baked it’ll look great regardless of how haphazardly you do it.

You could also bake the batter into muffins.

How to make Peanut Butter & Jelly Cake

Preheat the oven to 365°F.(185 c ). Line a 9 x 9” Loaf pan with parchment.

Warm the non-dairy milk until warm hot. Add the sugar, peanut butter and oil and mix well until combined.

In another bowl mix the flours with the salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Combine the wet and dry until you get a nice thick batter. Depending on your nut butter and flours the batter might be muffin-like or thicker.

Warm the raspberry preserves until they are more liquidy. Add half of the batter to the pan, add half the preserves in and swirl it into the batter with a toothpick. Add the remaining batter and even it all out. Add remaining preserves in and swirl.

Bake the peanut butter and jelly cake for 50 to 55 minutes. Check with a toothpick from the center. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes then take it out and let the cake cool completely before slicing.

I really can’t even put into words how moist and tender this vegan peanut butter and jelly cake is!

How to store this cake:

This vegan loaf cake is perfectly fine at room temperature for a few days. Refrigeration is only necessary if your kitchen gets very hot during the day.

Wrap the cake tightly in plastic wrap; making sure to secure the top, sides, and bottom. Place in a zip-top bag and store on the kitchen counter at room temperature for up to 3 days. A word of caution: wrapping a warm cake will lead to condensation, so make sure to wait until it is completely cool before applying the wrap.

You could also freeze individual slices.

