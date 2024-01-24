Peanut gochujang rice is a one skillet meal that’s perfect for weeknights. Crispy tofu with rice in a creamy, peanut-gochujang sauce is absolutely addictive!

You all loved my Peanut gochujang Ramen! So here’s that combination to make this incredibly delicious, incredibly easy 1 Pan peanut gochujang rice! You cook all of the rice, veggies, and tofu in a single skillet!

This is a meal that you can put together really quickly and then the rest is just a wait for the rice to cook. Don’t eat up all that delicious tofu while waiting for the rice!

To make gochujang rice, first we crisp up some tofu that’s bathed in an amazing marinade. You can either fry it in the same skillet that you’ll use for the rice or bake it in the oven. Then, you add all the veggies, rice, and the peanut gochujang sauce mixture. It all cooks together in one skillet for easy prep and clean up! Garnish with some crunch for an amazing weeknight meal that checks all the boxes!

Why You’ll Love Gochujang Rice

spicy-sweet-creamy sauce with rice, tofu, and veggies

one-skillet dinner

make the tofu in the skillet or in the oven

peanut-free and nut-free options

For the gochujang tofu 9 ounces ( 255.15 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes, then cubed or sliced

2 teaspoons soy sauce , use tamari for gluten-free

2 teaspoons gochujang

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 teaspoons cornstarch For the veggies 2 teaspoons oil

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) onion

2 ounces chopped or thinly sliced mushrooms

2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste or 4 cloves garlic , 1/2 inch ginger minced

1 1/2 cups ( 273 g ) frozen vegetables or chopped fresh vegetables of choice such as carrots peppers peas broccoli etc For the peanut gochujang sauce 3 tablespoons smooth peanut butter

2 tablespoons gochujang

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon maple syrup For the rice 1 cup ( 185 g ) white rice washed really well and drained(I use Indian basmati)

2 cups ( 0.47 l ) water or broth

1/2 teaspoon salt For garnish green onion, crushed roasted peanuts, lime wedges Instructions Make the gochujang tofu. Press and cube the tofu, if you haven’t already.

To make tofu in the skillet, pan-fry the tofu in a teaspoon of oil for 4 to 6 in the same skillet that you plan to use for the rice. Cook until the tofu is golden on some of the edges. In a small bowl, mix together the sauces and cornstarch, then drop this mixture onto the pan fried tofu, and toss well to coat and stick to the tofu. Remove the tofu from the skillet and set it aside.

To bake the tofu, add the sauces into a bowl with the tofu, and toss well. Sprinkle on the cornstarch, and toss well to coat. Transfer the tofu to parchment lined sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes at 400° F (205° C) or until the sauce sets on the tofu. Make the peanut gochujang rice. Heat the oil in the same skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and mushrooms and a good pinch of salt, and cook for 3 minutes.

Mix in the ginger garlic paste and all of the sauce ingredients. Add 1 or 2 tablespoons of broth from your 2 cups of water or broth to help the peanut butter mix in, then add in the vegetables and toss well.

Add in the water and mix in. Add the washed and drained rice, and salt, and mix really well. Close the lid, reduce the heat to low, and cook for 15 to 17 minutes, stirring once in between.

Once the rice is cooked to preference, switch off the heat, fluff up the mixture a little bit, and taste and adjust the salt and flavor, add more tang with lime juice, more heat with some pepper flakes or black pepper, if needed, then serve in a bowl topped with the peanut gochujang tofu and some green onion. You can also serve it with some crushed roasted peanuts or sesame seeds and some lime wedges. Notes Store the rice and the tofu in a closed container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Peanut-free, use almond butter or cashew butter.

Ingredients and Substitutions

tofu – This is your protein. You can cook it in the skillet or the oven. Use chickpea tofu or pumpkin seed tofu for soyfree.

soy sauce – To flavor the tofu and the rice. Use tamari for gluten-free

gochujang – To flavor the tofu and the rice.

garlic powder – To season the tofu.

sesame oil – To season the tofu and help it crisp up.

cornstarch – To help the tofu crisp up even more!

veggies – Onions, mushrooms, and your choice of other fresh or frozen veggies give this dish so much amazing texture and flavor.

ginger garlic paste – To season the veggies and rice.

smooth peanut butter – Thickens the gochujang rice sauce and makes it creamy. You can substitute almond butter, cashew butter, or sunflower seed butter, if needed.

lime juice – Adds tang to the sauce. You can also garnish this dish with lime wedges.

maple syrup – A touch of sweet brings out the flavor of the gochujang paste.

white rice – Make sure to rinse and drain your rice for the fluffiest results.

water or broth – To cook the rice.

garnishes – Garnish your gochujang rice with green onion, peanut, and lime wedges.

Tips

To make this a one skillet meal, follow the pan fry instructions for the tofu.

Adding a little bit of liquid to the pan when you add the peanut butter will help it dissolve.

Rinsing and draining the rice will help it cook up evenly and be so fluffy!

Don’t forget to stir the rice mixture about halfway through cooking, so it will cook evenly and not stick.

How to Make Gochujang Rice

Press and cube the tofu, if you haven’t already.

To make the tofu in the skillet, pan-fry the tofu in a teaspoon of oil for 4 to 6 in the same skillet that you plan to use for the rice. Cook until the tofu is golden on some of the edges.

In a small bowl, mix together the sauces and cornstarch, then drop this mixture onto the pan fried tofu, and toss well to coat. Remove the tofu from the skillet and set it aside.

To bake the tofu, add the sauces and cornstarch into a bowl and mix and add the tofu, and toss well. Bake this for 15 to 20 minutes at 400° F (205° C) or until the sauce sets on the tofu.

Now, you’re ready to make the gochujang rice.





Heat the oil in the same skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and mushrooms and a good pinch of salt, and cook for 3 minutes.

Mix in the ginger garlic paste and all of the sauce ingredients. Add 1 or 2 tablespoons of broth from your 2 cups of water or broth to help the peanut butter mix in, then add in the vegetables and toss well.

Add the water and mix in. Add in the rice and salt and mix in. Cover with a lid, reduce heat to low and cook for 15-17 minutes. Stir once in between.

Once the rice is cooked to preference, switch off the heat, fluff up the mixture a little bit, and taste and adjust the salt and flavor, add more tang with lime juice, more heat with some pepper flakes or black pepper, if needed, then serve in a bowl topped with the peanut gochujang tofu and some green onion. You can also serve it with some crushed roasted peanuts or sesame seeds and some lime wedges.

Frequently Asked Questions