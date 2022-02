This One Pan everything but the kitchen sink Veggie pasta has umami from Sundried tomatoes, and mushroom, texture from walnuts and loads of vegetables! All made in just 1 pan. Garnish with vegan parm and fresh basil for a comforting weeknight meal!

Is there anything more satisfying on the planet than a plate of penne pasta with a homemade sauce? This vegan veggie pasta recipe is pure Penne Pasta Pleasure.

A true pleasure to make and eat! This is an easy weeknight recipe that is super simple and made with readily available ingredients but tastes so good! I like to put plenty of meaty ingredients and vegetables in the sauce, which makes this hearty dish a bit healthier! It’s pretty much add whatever veggies you have and then cook everything in 1 pan! Make sure to cook the longer cooking veggies for a few minutes before adding sauce and pasta.

Along with the veggies, I added some chopped walnuts which act as a stand-in for veggie crumbles or vegan minced meat. The texture of the chopped nuts combined with their nutty taste makes this dish wonderfully satisfying.

All the tomatoes goodness from Sundried tomatoes and tomato paste and mushrooms give it that umami flavor. Make this comforting pasta tonight. It can be made without nuts and Glutenfree with Glutenfree pasta.

MORE PASTA DISHES FROM THE BLOG

More 1 Pan pastas

Print Recipe 5 from 3 votes 1 Pan Veggie Pasta with Sun-dried tomato and mushroom This One Pan everything but the kitchen sink pasta has umami from Sundried tomatoes, &mushrooms, texture from walnuts and loads of vegetables! All made in just 1 pan. Garnish with vegan parm and fresh basil for a comforting weeknight meal! Nutfree option Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 25 mins Total Time 40 mins Servings: 2 Calories: 491 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup chopped onion

3 cloves garlic finely chopped

1/2 large zucchini chopped

4 ounces ( 120 g ) mushrooms chopped small

1/2 cup chopped bell pepper

1 cup chopped tomato

1 cup chopped chard or spinach

1 to 2 teaspoons Italian seasonings

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

3/4 teaspoon salt use less of using salted broth

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup tomato paste

2 tablespoons chopped sun-dried tomato

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

4 ounces ( 120 g ) pasta such as penne or rigatoni

2 cups ( 500 ml ) water or low sodium broth

1 cup chopped basil, divided

red pepper flakes and vegan parmesan for garnish Instructions Add oil to a large skillet over medium heat then add the onion and garlic and a pinch of salt and cook until the onion is golden.

Add the zucchini, mushrooms, bell peppers, chard, tomatoes and mix well. Cook for 3 minutes then add in all of the seasoning, Salt, pepper flakes, black pepper, tomato paste, and mix well.

Continue to cook until the mushrooms and zucchini have cooked down a little. The zucchini should be cooked up to al dente.

Then add in your sun-dried tomato and walnuts and mix well. Continue to cook for another 3-4 minutes.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add in half of the basil and mix in.

Add in the uncooked pasta and 2 cups of water and mix really well. Then cover and cook for 18-20 minutes.

Stir well once in between. If the mixture is starting to stick at the bottom, reduce the heat to medium-low. Then continue to cook until the penne is cooked to preference. Taste and adjust salt and flavor then serve. Top with some vegan parmesan, pepper flakes, and the remaining basil. Store: refrigerate for upto 3 days Notes To make this without nuts , just omit the walnuts. You can also add in 2 tablespoons of dried split red lentils instead of walnuts for some texture.

, just omit the walnuts. You can also add in 2 tablespoons of dried split red lentils instead of walnuts for some texture. If you don't have Italian seasoning, you can use 1 teaspoon oregano, 1/2 teaspoon thyme, and a generous dash of rosemary, basil, and parsley.

Use Glutenfree pasta to make it Glutenfree

Other veggies you can add: chopped eggplant, carrots, yellow squash, artichoke hearts, celery, fennel Nutrition Nutrition Facts 1 Pan Veggie Pasta with Sun-dried tomato and mushroom Amount Per Serving Calories 491 Calories from Fat 171 % Daily Value* Fat 19g 29% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 698mg 30% Potassium 1464mg 42% Carbohydrates 70g 23% Fiber 9g 38% Sugar 16g 18% Protein 17g 34% Vitamin A 4259IU 85% Vitamin C 89mg 108% Calcium 138mg 14% Iron 5mg 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

olive oil is added to the sauteeing pan right at the beginning

sauteed onion and garlic add a good base flavor to the sauce

as for the veggies, I opt for a mix of zucchini, mushrooms, and bell pepper but you can mix it up

chard or spinach for some added greens – you could add kale too

Italian seasonings – always a winner

balsamic vinegar adds some sweetness to the sauce and elevates the tomato flavor

salt, red pepper flakes, black pepper add some heat

tomato paste & chopped sun-dried tomatoes for umami

chopped walnuts act as a stand-in for minced meat and make this feel super hearty

broth is added to thin out the sauce and allow for enough liquid for the pasta to cook

I like short pasta types such as penne or rigatoni for this pasta dish.

red pepper flakes and vegan parmesan for garnish

Tips:

To make this without nuts , just omit the walnuts. You can also add in 2 tablespoons of dried split red lentils instead of walnuts for some texture.

, just omit the walnuts. You can also add in 2 tablespoons of dried split red lentils instead of walnuts for some texture. Use a sturdy Glutenfree pasta to make it Glutenfree

pasta to make it Glutenfree If you don’t have Italian seasoning, you can use 1 teaspoon oregano, 1/2 teaspoon thyme, and a generous dash of rosemary, basil, marjoram and parsley.

Different pasta types will obviously require different cooking times. Check at 18 minutes then continue until cooked to preference

Other veggies you can add: chopped eggplant, carrots, yellow squash, artichoke hearts, celery, fennel

How make Vegan Veggie Pasta

Add oil to a large skillet over medium heat then add the onion and garlic and a pinch of salt and cook until the onion is golden.

Then add the zucchini, mushrooms, bell peppers, chard, tomatoes and mix well.

Cook for 3 minutes then add in all of the seasonings: Salt, pepper flakes, black pepper, tomato paste, and mix well.

Continue to cook until the mushrooms and zucchini have cooked down a little. The zucchini should be cooked up until al dente.

Then add in your sun-dried tomato and walnuts and mix well. Continue to cook for another 3-4 minutes.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add in half of the basil and mix in.



Add in the uncooked pasta and 2 cups of water and mix really well. Then cover and cook for 18-20 minutes.

Stir well once in between. If the mixture is starting to stick at the bottom, reduce the heat to medium-low.

Then continue to cook until the penne is cooked to preference.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor then serve. Top with some vegan parmesan, pepper flakes, and the remaining basil.

Storage:

To store leftover pasta dished like this one that is already mixed with sauce, transfer the pasta to a Tupperware container or large Ziploc bag. Then, place it in the refrigerator and use within 2 to 3 days