Sheet Pan Gochujang Bowl (1 pan, nut-free with gluten-free and soy-free options)

Published: by 2 Comments

A sheet pan gochujang bowl is an easy, flavor-packed way to use up leftover veggies. Veggies, chickpeas, tofu are tossed in a delicious Gochujang marinade and baked! Serve your gochujang bowls over rice, lettuce, or noodles. It’s such a versatile meal!

gochujang tofu and veggies in the pan after baking
Table of Contents

If you’re new to gochujang, it’s a spicy, fermented Korean chili paste with a little bit of a sweet flavor. It’s amazing in sauces, like the sauce and dressing for this gochujang rice bowl!

We’re going to up the flavor ante in this recipe by combining gochujang paste with gochugaru flakes. Gochugaru is the chili used to make gochujang paste, so it really doubles down on that incredible flavor!

This sheet pan meal has lots of veggies, and everything baked on one baking dish! You make this delicious marinade with both gochujang paste and gochugaru flakes for a deep, gochujang flavor for the veggies and protein. And While everything bakes up together, you make a tangy, refreshing dressing with vinegar and gochugaru flakes along with a little bit of maple for the sweet. Double the flavor! The dressing livens the bowl up even more as it pairs amazingly with the roasted veggies as well as crunchy lettuce or rice or any other accompaniments.

gochujang tofu and veggies in bowl over lettuce

After baking, you simply dress the veggies and protein and serve. You can serve the gochujang bowls as-is with the roasted veggies and protein or serve it over rice or as a salad with some fresh spring greens or lettuce. Or add the mixture to wraps! You can also serve this as an entree with cooked greens on the side.

The dressing is just fabulous. If you want to add to the freshness, feel free to add sliced, fresh onion, cucumber, or carrots to pickle them a little bit and then use that extra crunch on your gochujang bowls. How gorgeous is that pan dinner!

close-up of gochujang tofu and veggies in the pan after baking

Why You’ll Love Gochujang Rice Bowls

  • one-pan meal that’s packed with flavor!
  • so versatile. Use whatever veggies you have on hand, and serve over lettuce, rice, noodles, in wraps, etc.
  • double gochujang flavor from both gochujang paste and gochugaru flakes
  • optional quick pickled veggies go on top to add freshness and crunch!
  • nut-free with gluten-free and soy-free options
gochujang tofu and veggies in bowl over lettuce, next to the baking dish

More Gochujang Recipes

Recipe Card

close-up of gochujang tofu and veggies in bowl over lettuce with orange pieces and sesame seeds
5 from 1 vote

Sheet Pan Gochujang Rice Bowl

A sheet pan gochujang bowl is an easy, flavor-packed way to use up leftover veggies. Veggies, chickpeas, tofu are tossed in a delicious Gochujang marinade and baked!. Serve your gochujang bowls over rice, lettuce, or noodles. It’s such a versatile meal! Nut-free
Prep Time15 minutes
Cook Time35 minutes
Total Time50 minutes
Course: Main, Main Course
Cuisine: Korean
Keyword: gochujang bowl
Servings: 4
Calories: 193kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

For the Baked Tofu

  • 7 ounces (198.45 g) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for 15 minutes and then cubed
  • 1 cup (164 g) cooked chickpeas
  • 4 ounces (113.4 g) mushrooms (white, baby portabella or cremini) quartered
  • 2 cups (200 g) cauliflower florets
  • ½ cup (64 g) chopped carrots
  • ½ cup (62 g) or more chopped zucchini

For the Marinade

  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce, use tamari for gluten-free or coconut aminos for soy-free
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons gochujang paste
  • 1 tablespoon gochugaru flakes
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt

For the Dressing

  • 1 tablespoon white vinegar or rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • ½ teaspoon gochugaru flakes
  • 1-2 tablespoon water
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder or 1 small clove of garlic, minced for an even fresher garlic punch
  • sesame seeds, green onion for garnish

Instructions

Bake the tofu and veggies.

  • Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C).
  • Cube the tofu and chop your veggies, if you haven't already, and add to a bowl. Chop the veggies up so that they are somewhat the same size, so the cooking time for all stays similar
  • Then, make the marinade by mixing all of the marinade ingredients together in a small bowl until they’re well combined.
  • Pour the marinade over the veggies and tofu, tossing well to coat. Spread this mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet or a baking dish, and bake for 35 to 45 minutes, stirring once during cooking.

Meanwhile, make the dressing.

  • Mix all of the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl, and set aside. Add a pinch of salt

Assemble the gochujang bowls.

  • Once the all of the veggies are cooked through and the tofu is a little bit crisp, remove the baking dish from the oven, and drizzle on some of the dressing.
  • Transfer the cooked veggies and tofu to bowls and serve. You can serve them on their own, over some chopped greens or cooked rice or noodles, add to wraps, or even make sandwiches!

Notes

To make quick pickled veggies to go with the bowl, slice ½ or 1 cucumber and some onion into thin slices. Then, make a double batch of the dressing, and use half of the dressing along with another 2 to 3 tablespoons of water to mix with the vegetables. Let the veggies sit for 15 to 20 minutes or refrigerate them for at least an hour, and then use them.
Gochujang bowls are naturally nut-free. They’re also gluten-free if you use gluten-free gochujang and tamari instead of soy sauce.
To make this recipe soy-free, use chickpea flour tofu, coconut aminos instead of soy sauce. Make your soyfree gochujang : mix together 2 teaspoons each of gochugaru pepper flakes, chickpea miso, and coconut aminos and 1 teaspoon maple syrup to make your own gochujang. 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Sheet Pan Gochujang Rice Bowl
Amount Per Serving
Calories 193 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Fat 7g11%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 589mg26%
Potassium 518mg15%
Carbohydrates 24g8%
Fiber 6g25%
Sugar 8g9%
Protein 12g24%
Vitamin A 2731IU55%
Vitamin C 30mg36%
Calcium 111mg11%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Did you make this recipe?Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha
tofu, gochujang, and other gochujang bowl ingredients in bowls on the kitchen counter

Ingredients and Substitutions

  • tofu – This is your protein. You can use chickpea tofu instead for soy-free.
  • chickpeas – Use cooked or canned, drained chickpeas.
  • mushrooms – Choose a hearty mushroom, like button or porcini.
  • veggies – I’m using cauliflower, carrots, and zucchini, but feel free to use your veggies of choice based on what you have that needs to be used up.
  • soy sauce – Adds saltiness and umami to the marinade. You can use tamari or coconut aminos instead for gluten-free and/or soy-free.
  • sesame oil – Helps everything crisp up in the pan and adds a nice flavor.
  • gochujang paste – You can use store-bought or make your own if you need gluten-free and/or soy-free by mixing 2 teaspoons each of gochugaru pepper flakes, chickpea miso, and coconut aminos and 1 teaspoon maple syrup in a small bowl.
  • gochugaru flakes – You’re using these chili flakes in both the marinade and the dressing.
  • garlic powder and onion powder – You’re using both in the marinade and just garlic powder in the dressing. If you like, you can use a minced clove of garlic in the dressing instead of the powder.
  • vinegar – Gives the dressing a great tang!
  • maple syrup – Adds a little sweetness to the dressing.

Tips

  • When you’re cutting up the veggies, make sure they’re a pretty even size, not too big or too small. You want the veggies and tofu to cook up at about the same rate.
  • To save time, prepare the dressing and anything else you’re serving with the gochujang bowls while the tofu and veggies are in the oven.

How to Make Gochujang Bowls

Bake the tofu and veggies.

Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C).

Cube the tofu and chop your veggies, if you haven’t already, and add to a bowl. You want to chop the veggies up so that they are somewhat the same size. You don’t want them too large, especially for cauliflower florets. You also don’t want them too small, so don’t slice the zucchini and carrots too thin. You want the cooking time for all of them to stay pretty similar, and having even sizes helps with that a lot. Also use a sheet or pan that will fit all the ingredients in single or just about double layer.


adding chickpeas to the pan of veggies
adding tofu to the pan of veggies and chickpeas

Then, make the marinade by mixing all of the marinade ingredients together in a small bowl until they’re well combined. 

Pour the marinade over the veggies and tofu, tossing well to coat. Spread this mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet or a baking dish, and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, stirring once during cooking.

adding the gochujang marinade to the tofu and veggies in the pan
tofu and veggies tossed in the marinade

Meanwhile, make the dressing by mixing all of the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Set aside. 

mixing up dressing ingredients in the bowl

Assemble the gochujang bowls.

Once the all of the veggies are cooked through and the tofu is a little bit crisp, remove the baking dish from the oven, and drizzle on some of the dressing. 

gochujang tofu and veggies in the pan after baking

Transfer the cooked veggies and tofu to bowls and serve. You can serve them on their own, over some chopped greens or cooked rice or noodles, add to wraps, or even make sandwiches!

gochujang tofu and veggies in bowl over lettuce

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

Gochujang bowls are naturally nut-free. They’re also gluten-free if you use gluten-free gochujang and tamari instead of soy sauce.

To make this recipe soy-free, use chickpea flour tofu, coconut aminos instead of soy sauce, and make your own Gochujang: mix together 2 teaspoons each of gochugaru pepper flakes, chickpea miso, and coconut aminos and 1 teaspoon maple syrup

How do I make the pickled veggies?

To make quick pickled veggies to go with the bowl, slice ½ to 1 cucumber, some julienned carrot, some onion into thin slices. Then, make a double batch of the gochugaru dressing, and use half of the dressing along with another 2 to 3 tablespoons of water to mix with the vegetables. Let the veggies sit for 15 to 20 minutes or refrigerate them for at least an hour, and then use them.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Sashka

    5 stars
    I have just made it for dinner served with glass noodles. Very delicious! I love gochujang .

    Thank you for the inspiration!

    Reply

    • Vegan Richa Support

      Awesome!!

      Reply