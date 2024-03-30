A sheet pan gochujang bowl is an easy, flavor-packed way to use up leftover veggies. Veggies, chickpeas, tofu are tossed in a delicious Gochujang marinade and baked! Serve your gochujang bowls over rice, lettuce, or noodles. It’s such a versatile meal!

If you’re new to gochujang, it’s a spicy, fermented Korean chili paste with a little bit of a sweet flavor. It’s amazing in sauces, like the sauce and dressing for this gochujang rice bowl!

We’re going to up the flavor ante in this recipe by combining gochujang paste with gochugaru flakes. Gochugaru is the chili used to make gochujang paste, so it really doubles down on that incredible flavor!

This sheet pan meal has lots of veggies, and everything baked on one baking dish! You make this delicious marinade with both gochujang paste and gochugaru flakes for a deep, gochujang flavor for the veggies and protein. And While everything bakes up together, you make a tangy, refreshing dressing with vinegar and gochugaru flakes along with a little bit of maple for the sweet. Double the flavor! The dressing livens the bowl up even more as it pairs amazingly with the roasted veggies as well as crunchy lettuce or rice or any other accompaniments.

After baking, you simply dress the veggies and protein and serve. You can serve the gochujang bowls as-is with the roasted veggies and protein or serve it over rice or as a salad with some fresh spring greens or lettuce. Or add the mixture to wraps! You can also serve this as an entree with cooked greens on the side.

The dressing is just fabulous. If you want to add to the freshness, feel free to add sliced, fresh onion, cucumber, or carrots to pickle them a little bit and then use that extra crunch on your gochujang bowls. How gorgeous is that pan dinner!

Why You’ll Love Gochujang Rice Bowls

one-pan meal that’s packed with flavor!

so versatile. Use whatever veggies you have on hand, and serve over lettuce, rice, noodles, in wraps, etc.

double gochujang flavor from both gochujang paste and gochugaru flakes

optional quick pickled veggies go on top to add freshness and crunch!

nut-free with gluten-free and soy-free options

Recipe Card

Save This Recipe in Your Inbox Share your email and we will send this recipe! Plus, enjoy all the new recipes as they post! Save Post Δ Email SAVE THIS! By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Vegan Richa. Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Sheet Pan Gochujang Rice Bowl A sheet pan gochujang bowl is an easy, flavor-packed way to use up leftover veggies. Veggies, chickpeas, tofu are tossed in a delicious Gochujang marinade and baked!. Serve your gochujang bowls over rice, lettuce, or noodles. It’s such a versatile meal! Nut-free Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 35 minutes mins Total Time 50 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 193 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Baked Tofu 7 ounces ( 198.45 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for 15 minutes and then cubed

1 cup ( 164 g ) cooked chickpeas

4 ounces ( 113.4 g ) mushrooms (white, baby portabella or cremini) quartered

2 cups ( 200 g ) cauliflower florets

½ cup ( 64 g ) chopped carrots

½ cup ( 62 g ) or more chopped zucchini For the Marinade 1 tablespoon soy sauce, use tamari for gluten-free or coconut aminos for soy-free

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons gochujang paste

1 tablespoon gochugaru flakes

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon salt For the Dressing 1 tablespoon white vinegar or rice vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

½ teaspoon gochugaru flakes

1-2 tablespoon water

½ teaspoon garlic powder or 1 small clove of garlic, minced for an even fresher garlic punch

sesame seeds, green onion for garnish Instructions Bake the tofu and veggies. Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C).

Cube the tofu and chop your veggies, if you haven't already, and add to a bowl. Chop the veggies up so that they are somewhat the same size, so the cooking time for all stays similar

Then, make the marinade by mixing all of the marinade ingredients together in a small bowl until they’re well combined.

Pour the marinade over the veggies and tofu, tossing well to coat. Spread this mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet or a baking dish, and bake for 35 to 45 minutes, stirring once during cooking. Meanwhile, make the dressing. Mix all of the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl, and set aside. Add a pinch of salt Assemble the gochujang bowls. Once the all of the veggies are cooked through and the tofu is a little bit crisp, remove the baking dish from the oven, and drizzle on some of the dressing.

Transfer the cooked veggies and tofu to bowls and serve. You can serve them on their own, over some chopped greens or cooked rice or noodles, add to wraps, or even make sandwiches! Notes To make quick pickled veggies to go with the bowl, slice ½ or 1 cucumber and some onion into thin slices. Then, make a double batch of the dressing, and use half of the dressing along with another 2 to 3 tablespoons of water to mix with the vegetables. Let the veggies sit for 15 to 20 minutes or refrigerate them for at least an hour, and then use them. Gochujang bowls are naturally nut-free. They’re also gluten-free if you use gluten-free gochujang and tamari instead of soy sauce. To make this recipe soy-free, use , use chickpea flour tofu , coconut aminos instead of soy sauce. Make your soyfree gochujang : mix together 2 teaspoons each of gochugaru pepper flakes, chickpea miso, and coconut aminos and 1 teaspoon maple syrup to make your own gochujang. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Sheet Pan Gochujang Rice Bowl Amount Per Serving Calories 193 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 589mg 26% Potassium 518mg 15% Carbohydrates 24g 8% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 2731IU 55% Vitamin C 30mg 36% Calcium 111mg 11% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Did you make this recipe? Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

Ingredients and Substitutions

tofu – This is your protein. You can use chickpea tofu instead for soy-free.

chickpeas – Use cooked or canned, drained chickpeas.

mushrooms – Choose a hearty mushroom, like button or porcini.

veggies – I’m using cauliflower, carrots, and zucchini, but feel free to use your veggies of choice based on what you have that needs to be used up.

soy sauce – Adds saltiness and umami to the marinade. You can use tamari or coconut aminos instead for gluten-free and/or soy-free.

sesame oil – Helps everything crisp up in the pan and adds a nice flavor.

gochujang paste – You can use store-bought or make your own if you need gluten-free and/or soy-free by mixing 2 teaspoons each of gochugaru pepper flakes, chickpea miso, and coconut aminos and 1 teaspoon maple syrup in a small bowl.

if you need gluten-free and/or soy-free by mixing 2 teaspoons each of gochugaru pepper flakes, chickpea miso, and coconut aminos and 1 teaspoon maple syrup in a small bowl. gochugaru flakes – You’re using these chili flakes in both the marinade and the dressing.

garlic powder and onion powder – You’re using both in the marinade and just garlic powder in the dressing. If you like, you can use a minced clove of garlic in the dressing instead of the powder.

vinegar – Gives the dressing a great tang!

maple syrup – Adds a little sweetness to the dressing.

Tips

When you’re cutting up the veggies, make sure they’re a pretty even size, not too big or too small. You want the veggies and tofu to cook up at about the same rate.

To save time, prepare the dressing and anything else you’re serving with the gochujang bowls while the tofu and veggies are in the oven.

How to Make Gochujang Bowls

Bake the tofu and veggies.

Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C).

Cube the tofu and chop your veggies, if you haven’t already, and add to a bowl. You want to chop the veggies up so that they are somewhat the same size. You don’t want them too large, especially for cauliflower florets. You also don’t want them too small, so don’t slice the zucchini and carrots too thin. You want the cooking time for all of them to stay pretty similar, and having even sizes helps with that a lot. Also use a sheet or pan that will fit all the ingredients in single or just about double layer.





Then, make the marinade by mixing all of the marinade ingredients together in a small bowl until they’re well combined.

Pour the marinade over the veggies and tofu, tossing well to coat. Spread this mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet or a baking dish, and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, stirring once during cooking.

Meanwhile, make the dressing by mixing all of the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Set aside.

Assemble the gochujang bowls.

Once the all of the veggies are cooked through and the tofu is a little bit crisp, remove the baking dish from the oven, and drizzle on some of the dressing.

Transfer the cooked veggies and tofu to bowls and serve. You can serve them on their own, over some chopped greens or cooked rice or noodles, add to wraps, or even make sandwiches!