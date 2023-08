Liven up your dinner rut with this easy 1 Pan 30 minute Blackberry Gochujang Tofu recipe – sweet, sour, fruity and spicy homemade takeout deliciousness! Served with rice, this one makes for a fantastic weeknight dinner. Try it tonight!

Coming at you with a refreshing, unusual but delicious tofu recipe that will turn into a favorite in no time at all. Blackberry Gochujang Tofu. Pan-fried crispy tofu, coated with a sticky, spicy & sweet blackberry glaze! This is a true flavor bomb and thanks to the blackberry it has a beautiful deep purple color. Pluck those blackberries and make this easy sauce!

Korean chili paste gochujang adds some heat to the glaze while maple syrup helps intensify the natural sweetness of the blackberries. A small amount of cornstarch helps thicken the glaze while simmering.

You will love the slight tartness the berries add to the glaze! Serve this with rice or cauliflower rice or make lettuce wraps.

Recipe Card

Blackberry Gochujang Glazed Tofu Liven up your dinner rut with with Blackberry Gochujang Tofu recioe - sweet, sour, fruity and spicy! Served with rice this one makes for a fantastic weeknight dinner. Try it tonight. Servings: 2 Calories: 190 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the tofu: 7 ounces ( 198.45 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes then cubed

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 - 1.5 tablespoons cornstarch

2 teaspoons oil For the sauce: 3 tablespoons blackberry puree or 1/3 cup blackberry juice

1 tablespoon gochujang

2 cloves of garlic minced

1.5 tablespoon maple syrup, less or more to preference

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar or use soy sauce/tamari To garnish: Green onions, sesame seeds Instructions Press and cube the tofu and add it to a bowl. Add salt, black pepper, and cornstarch and toss well to coat.

Heat up a large skillet over medium-high heat and add 2 teaspoon oil. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu and cook until it is crisp. Flip the tofu after 3 minutes or so and continue to cook until is golden on most of the edges. This will take anywhere from 7-10 minutes depending on your pan.

Then add the blackberry puree or juice, gochujang, garlic, maple syrup, and balsamic vinegar in the center of the skillet. Mix really well. The mixture will start to bubble immediately as the pan is very hot.

Make sure to mix the gochujang into the blackberry and maple syrup mixture very well.

Toss the tofu in the sauce to coat. Once the mixture has thickened, 1 minute or so, take the pan off the heat. If the sauce isn’t thickening enough, add 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch mixed in 1 tbsp water and bring to a boil.

Serve this tofu over rice or some greens topped with chopped green onions and sesame seeds. Or add to lettuce wraps! Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Notes This recipe is Nutfree. It is gluten-free with gluten-free Gochujang To make black berry purée, blend ripe blackberries, then strain through a large mesh strainer and use. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Blackberry Gochujang Glazed Tofu Amount Per Serving Calories 190 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 300mg 13% Potassium 96mg 3% Carbohydrates 17g 6% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 11g 22% Vitamin A 56IU 1% Vitamin C 6mg 7% Calcium 164mg 16% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

for the tofu, we need firm or extra firm tofu, pressed for at least 15 minutes and then cubed

before pan-frying the tofu, we coat it with salt, pepper and cornstarch

for the sauce, we mix blackberry puree with gochujang, garlic, maple syrup and balsamic vinegar. Balsamic compliments the blackberry flavor, use soy sauce for variation

Tips:

fry the tofu in a quality non-stick pan coated with a small amount of oil . Don’t touch the tofu once it hits the pan! Let it fry until they form a layer of golden crust. This makes them easier to flip and cook

. Don’t touch the tofu once it hits the pan! Let it fry until they form a layer of golden crust. This makes them easier to flip and cook if you cannot find gochujang, you can use sambal oelek instead

this recipe is Nutfree. Use gluten-free Gochujang to make gluten-free

How to make Blackberry Gochujang Tofu:

Press and cube the tofu and add it to a bowl. Add salt, black pepper, and cornstarch and toss well to coat.





Heat up a large skillet over medium-high heat and add 2 tsp oil. Once the oil is hot add the tofu and cook until it is crisp on most of the edges.

Flip the tofu after 3 minutes or so and continue to cook until is golden on most of the edges. This will take anywhere from 7-10 minutes depending on your pan.

Then add the blackberry puree or juice, gochujang, garlic, maple syrup, and balsamic vinegar in the center of the skillet. Mix really well. The mixture will start to bubble immediately as the pan is very hot.

Make sure to mix the gochujang into the blackberry and maple syrup mixture very well.

Toss the tofu in the sauce to coat. Once the mixture has thickened, around 1 minute take the pan off the heat.

Serve this tofu over rice or some greens topped with chopped green onions , sesame seeds. Or make lettuce wraps!

Storage

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. reheat in the skillet or microwave and serve.