This Asian-inspired Miso Gochujang Peanut Butter Glazed Whole Roasted Cauliflower is a veggie-forward show-stopper perfect for the holidays, whether you’re having it as a vegan main course of a vegetarian meal or serving it as a side dish or appetizer. Gluten-free and refined sugar-free.

This Asian-inspired miso & peanut butter whole roasted cauliflower recipe is incredibly easy and requires just about 15 minutes of active kitchen time but delivers a healthy vegan main that’s impressive enough for entertaining during the holidays. I like to make this whole miso glazed roasted cauliflower as the main dish but you can also serve it as a shared side for dinner parties or weeknight meals!

An umami-rich sweet and spicy peanut butter miso gochujang glaze with fresh ginger adds tons of flavor to the cauliflower. It has miso peanut butter and Korean gochujang to make up a deep complex flavor profile! Serve this whole roasted cauliflower with veggies, some steamed rice, or a side salad.

This is really the best roasted cauliflower head I have ever tried and I can’t wait for you to try it out! If you like the concept of whole roasted cauliflower, but with more traditional flavors, you might also want to try my simple oven-roasted herbed cauliflower.

Spicy Miso Peanut Butter Whole Roasted Cauliflower This Asian-inspired Miso Gochujang Peanut Butter Glazed Whole Roasted Cauliflower is a veggie-forward show-stopper perfect for the holidays, whether you're having it as a vegan main course of a vegetarian meal or serving it as a side dish or appetizer. Gluten-free and refined sugar-free. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 50 mins Total Time 1 hr 5 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 259 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 small head of cauliflower

1/2 cup ( 64 g ) carrots

6-8 ounces ( 170.1 g ) mushroom like crimini or white quartered or sliced 1/8 inch thick For the marinade: 1 tablespoon sambal oelek or Asian chili sauce of choice

1 tablespoon Korean gochujang or you can use more sambal oelek

3 tablespoons soy sauce, tamari for Glutenfree

1/3 cup ( 86 g ) smooth peanut butter or use almond butter

3 tablespoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons miso

1 tablespoon white vinegar or rice vinegar

1/2 inch knob of ginger

2 cloves of garlic

1/4 teaspoon ( 0.25 teaspoon ) black pepper

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon ( 0.25 teaspoon ) salt

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) water

Green onion for garnish Instructions Prep your cauliflower by removing the hard stem of the cauliflower. Then use your knife or a skewer to poke some holes on top of the cauliflower as well as base/stem side of your cauliflower.

Slice up your mushrooms and carrots.

Find a dish that fits the cauliflower but only has 1-2 inches space around the cauliflower.

Grease the dish and set it aside. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit(200c ). Place the cauliflower in the dish and bake for 10-12 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the marinade: Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.

Remove the cauliflower from the oven then let it cool for 3 minutes so that you can handle it carefully. Flip the cauliflower and pour some of the marinade through the stem area so that it coats the inside of the florets.

Then flip it and brush some marinade all over the cauliflower really well. Place the cauliflower in the baking dish again and put it in the oven to bake.

Remove after another 15 minutes. Reduce the baking temperature to 375 degrees F(190 c)

Add in the carrots and mushrooms around the cauliflower. Drizzle some of the marinade all over. Also , baste/brush the cauliflower with more of the marinade. Add 3 tablespoons of water in the blender to rinse out the blender and pour that on the side of the cauliflower over the mushrooms and carrots.

Place the dish in the oven and cover it lightly with a foil and continue to bake for another 20 minutes.

Check if your cauliflower is done to preference. Otherwise, you can bake for another 5 minutes or so.

Then let it sit uncovered in the oven for a few mins then take it out of the oven. Remove the foil, garnish with green onion and serve it with rice or some dinner rolls. Refrigerate leftovers for upto 3 days. Notes Nut-free: Use sunflower seed butter instead of peanut butter Tray Bake: Chop the cauliflower into florets. Add the cauliflower mushrooms Carrots and other veggies such as bell peppers or add some pressed and cubed tofu. Use a baking dish where the veggies can be in a single layer with a bit of overlapping. Drizzle the marinade and toss well to coat. Cover the dish with parchment and bake for 20 mins then remove parchment and bake until tender. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Spicy Miso Peanut Butter Whole Roasted Cauliflower Amount Per Serving Calories 259 Calories from Fat 90 % Daily Value* Fat 10g 15% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 682mg 30% Potassium 847mg 24% Carbohydrates 32g 11% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 16g 18% Protein 11g 22% Vitamin A 2702IU 54% Vitamin C 72mg 87% Calcium 71mg 7% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.



Ingredients:

1 small head of cauliflower – I prefer small heads as they cook quicker and more evenly

along with the cauliflower, I like to add carrots, and mushrooms, like cremini or white button mushrooms to the baking dish – those make for great sides

For spicing up the marinade, I mix sambal olek and gochujang, you can use more sambal oelek or other Asian chili sauce if you don’t have gochujang, I would recommend you get some though as the flavor is very different with it and it lasts years

peanut butter and sesame oil along with garlic and ginger add an Asian twist to this recipe

soy sauce and miso glaze up the umami in the glaze

maple syrup

white vinegar or rice vinegar balances out the rich peanut butter

Tips & Substitutions:

Serve this with a side of rice, some dinner rolls and the roasted veggies from the casserole dish.

Let the cauliflower cool down a bit – the flavors are more intense when it’s not piping hot.

How to make this recipe:

Prep your cauliflower by removing the hard stem. Then use your knife or a skewer to poke some holes on top of the cauliflower as well as the base/stem side of your cauliflower. Slice up your mushrooms and carrots.

Find a dish that fits the cauliflower but only has 1-2 inches of space around the cauliflower.

Grease the dish and set it aside. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit(200c ). Place the cauliflower in the dish and bake for 10-12 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare your marinade mixture. Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.

Remove the cauliflower from the oven then let it cool for 3 minutes so that you can handle it carefully. Pour some marinade into the stem area.

Then flip it and brush some marinade all over the cauliflower really well. Place the cauliflower in the baking dish again and put it in the oven to bake. Remove after another 15 minutes. Reduce the baking temperature to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Add in the carrots and your mushrooms around the cauliflower. Drizzle some of the marinade all over. Also , baste/brush the cauliflower with some of the marinade. Add 2-3 tablespoons of water in your blender to rinse out the blender and pour that on the side of the cauliflower over the mushrooms and carrots.

Place the dish in the oven, cover it lightly with a foil, and continue baking for another 20 minutes. Check if your cauliflower is done to preference. Otherwise, you can bake for another 5 minutes or so.

Remove the foil. Then let it sit for a few mins then take it out of the oven. serve it with rice or some dinner rolls. Top it with some green onions then serve it.