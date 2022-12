For the ultimate vegan comfort food dinner make this rich and intensely flavored Roasted Tomato Soup. The veggies are slow roasted in the oven to intensify their sweetness and aroma, then blended into smooth and creamy tomato soup perfection. Naturally gluten-free!

The synonym for comfort food – that’s what this creamy roasted tomato soup is! A delicious flavor-packed vegan soup that is loaded with hidden veggies. Hearty and a warm hug in a bowl.

All of the veggies and garlic are roasted together on a sheet pan to intensify their flavor and natural sweetness, then blended up heated, and served. So easy, so effective.

Making this recipe couldn’t be easier. Tomatoes, bell peppers, carrots, garlic, onions, olive oil, Italian herbs and salt are roasted on a tray, then pureed along with the rest of the ingredients and heated up together.

The oven does all the work and during the roasting process the actual magic happens so don’t speed this up too much or you will miss out on that gorgeous charred flavor.

No long stirring and sweating over the pot necessary and trust me, the soup tastes so good! Above all, it is soul-warming and good for you, and just feels a bit like a wellness treatment – the epitome of soul food.

8 cloves of garlic peeled, or a whole head

1 medium red onion sliced into 1/2-inch - 3/4-inch thick slices

1/2 cup ( 64 g ) of 1-inch sliced carrot pieces sliced through the middle

1/2 red bell pepper sliced into 1-inch pieces

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano To add later: 1/4 cup ( 32.25 g ) raw cashews (see notes to make it nut-free)

3-4 cups ( 709.76 ml ) of water divided

1/2 teaspoon salt For garnish: Black pepper

Chopped fresh herbs such as basil or parsley Instructions Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Prep your veggies if you haven’t already.

Place all the vegetables, cut side down on the baking sheet (see pictures). Add the garlic all together in the middle of the baking sheet, else it will tend to brown and burn quickly. You can also just put a whole head of unpeeled garlic ( slice a small portion of end), drizzled with olive oil on the baking sheet.

To a small bowl add the olive oil, salt, black pepper, thyme, and oregano and mix. Brush this all over the vegetables.

Preheat the oven to 400ºF (206 c) and place the baking sheet in the oven to bake for 35-40 minutes. Check at the 25-minute mark and if needed brush some more olive oil on the vegetables.

Also, check on the garlic if it’s golden. Depending on the size of the garlic cloves, they might be ready at this point or they might need another 5 minutes or so. When the garlic starts to get brown on some edges, remove the garlic and set aside.

Bake for 5-10 minutes or longer depending on flavor preference( less or more fire-roasted/scorched flavor ). Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the vegetables cool for 5-10 minutes then transfer to a blender along with the juices. If you baked the whole head of garlic then squeeze out the roasted garlic into the blender.

Add 2 cups of water, cashews, and salt. Blend until the cashews are broken down and the mixture is really creamy. I usually blend for a minute, then let it sit for 5 minutes so the cashews can rehydrate, and then blend again for 30 seconds and repeat until the mixture is really creamy and the cashews have broken down completely.

Transfer this soup to a saucepan, and add another 1/2 to 1 cup of water or more depending on the consistency you like. Bring to a good boil. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

I usually add more salt, black pepper, and some Italian seasoning as needed towards the end as the hot veggie volume initially drowns the salt and you can tend to oversalt .

Let it simmer for another 3-4 minutes and take off the heat.

Let the soup cool for 10 minutes before tasting again so the herbs have a chance to bloom. A really hot tomato soup will overshadow the herb flavor so you want to wait for the soup to cool slightly before tasting and adjusting the salt and herb flavor.

You can also add pepper flakes or black pepper for garnish if you like and top the soup with some freshly chopped herbs and a little bit of vegan butter or non-dairy cream and serve with crackers or cornbread or grilled cheese sandwiches!

Nutfree: use pumpkin seeds or hemp seeds or 1/3 cup of coconut cream or 1/4 cup of non-dairy yogurt.

Ingredients:

tomatoes – I used regular Roma tomatoes. If you can get your hands on some heirloom tomatoes, go for it

garlic – don’t be scared by the amount – slow roasting makes garlic taste mild and sweet

veggies: red onion, carrot, and red bell pepper create a gorgeous orange-red color and add plenty of natural sweetness to this soup

extra virgin olive oil – the good stuff

seasoning: we keep things simple and only add salt, black pepper and a blend of thyme and oregano

cashews are added for creaminess

Tips:

Let the soup cool for 10 minutes before adjusting the seasoning! The roasted veggie volume can take over the flavor when hot. Let sit to give the herbs a chance to bloom.

You can also add some pepper flakes or black pepper for garnish if you like and top the soup with some freshly chopped herbs and a little bit of vegan butter or non-dairy cream and serve with crackers or cornbread or grilled cheese sandwiches.

To make this recipe nut-free you can use pumpkin seeds or hemp seeds or 1/3 cup of coconut cream or 1/4 cup of non-dairy yogurt.

How to make Vegan Roasted Tomato Soup

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Prep your veggies if you haven’t already.





Place all the vegetables, cut side down on the baking sheet (see pictures). Add the garlic all together in the middle of the baking sheet, or else it will tend to brown and burn quickly. You can also just put a whole head of unpeeled garlic drizzled with olive oil on the baking sheet.

To a small bowl add the olive oil, salt, black pepper, thyme, and oregano and mix. Brush this all over the vegetables.

Preheat the oven to 400ºF (206 c) and place the baking sheet in the oven to bake for 35-40 minutes.

Check at the 25-minute mark and if needed brush some more olive oil on the vegetables. Also, check on the garlic if it’s golden.

Depending on the size of the garlic cloves they might be ready at this point or they might need another 5 minutes or so. When it starts to get brownish on some edges, remove the garlic and set aside.

Bake for 5-10 minutes or longer depending on how much of a fire-roasted/scorched flavor you like on your vegetables. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the vegetables cool for 5-10 minutes then transfer to a blender along with the juices. If you baked the whole head of garlic then squeeze out the roasted garlic into the blender.

Add 2 cups of water, cashews, and salt. Blend until the cashews are broken down and the mixture is really creamy. I usually blend for a minute, then let it sit for 5 minutes so the cashews can rehydrate, and then blend again for 30 seconds and repeat until the mixture is really creamy and the cashews have broken down completely.

Transfer this soup to a saucepan, and add another 1/2 to 1 cup of water or more depending on the consistency you like. Bring to a good boil. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

I usually add some salt, more black pepper, and some Italian seasoning as needed towards the end as the hot veggie volume initially drowns the salt and you can tend to oversalt .

Let it simmer for another 3-4 minutes and take off the heat.

Let cool before tasting

Let the soup cool for 10 minutes before tasting again so the herbs have a chance to bloom. A really hot tomato soup will overshadow the herb flavor so you want to wait for the soup to cool slightly before tasting and adjusting the salt and herb flavor.

You can also add some pepper flakes or black pepper for garnish if you like and top the soup with some freshly chopped herbs and a little bit of vegan butter or non-dairy cream and serve with crackers or cornbread or grilled cheese sandwiches.

storage

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Freeze for upto 2 months.