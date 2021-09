This Sesame Shallot Soy Curl Stir Fry makes for an amazing weeknight dinner! Chewy, marinated chicken like soycurls and broccolini in a sweet, salty and sticky Asian sesame stir-fry sauce! Nutfree Recipe Gluten-free option!

This Sesame Shallot Soy Curl Stir Fry makes for an amazing weeknight dinner that rivals any takeout meal. Soy curls marinated in a sweet-salty-spicy marinade, then stir-fried in sesame oil along with shallots and garlic. Chinese broccoli and Thai Basil are added along the way for that authentic flavor, and the rest of the marinade is also added to create a delicious stir-fry sauce. Serve this easy soy curl stir fry with rice, broccoli rice, zoodles or noodles!

Soy curls are one my favorite meat subs. They are made with whole non-gmo soybeans and you can find them in some stores or order them online on amazon.

Thai Basil vs Sweet Basil For this recipe, we are using Thai basil! While you could use sweet basil I recommend you try and find the Thai kind. How to distinguish them? Thai basil has a purple stem while sweet basil has a green stem. Also check the leaves: unlike the delicate, floppy big leaves you see on sweet basil, Thai basil leaves are smaller and sturdier. This means they hold up better during cooking making this basil ideal for stir-fries.

Lastly, the taste: Thai basil is spicy with an anise, or licorice-like flavor, while sweet basil has a more mild peppery and sweet taste.

On cooking with soy curls:

Soy Curls come dry and need to be rehydrated and cooked in order to enjoy them. They will increase in size quite a bit as they soak. You need to soak them in the marinade for only about 10 minutes.

I marinade the soycurls in the sauce for the extra flavor and then toast them before adding the rest of the ingredients. This improves the texture! You’ve got to try them this way as this stir fry or my General Tsos soy curls!

Soy curls are not same as soy chunks that are chewier and take much longer to cook. Soy curls can be found in some grocery stores or online on amazon.

Print Recipe Sesame Shallot Basil Stir Fry With Soycurls and Broccolini This Sesame Shallot Soy Curl Stir Fry makes for an amazing weeknight dinner! Chewy, marinated chicken like soycurls and broccolini in a sweet, salty and sticky Thai-inspired sesame stir-fry sauce! Gluten-free option! Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 20 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 2 Calories: 412 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the sauce: 1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) of soy sauce or use tamari for gluten-free

1.5 teaspoons lime juice

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon sriracha or use sambal oelek

1 cup ( 240 ml ) hot water or hot broth For the stir fry 4 ounces ( 113.4 g ) dry soy curls

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

2 cloves of garlic minced

1/4 cup thinly sliced shallots or use red onion

2 cups Chinese broccoli or broccolini chopped

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon of water

2 tablespoons of chopped Thai basil For garnish: sesame seeds and green onion Instructions Make the sauce in a bowl by mixing everything under sauce except the water.

Add 1 cup of hot water or broth and mix in. Then add in your soy curls and mix and press in . Let them sit to soak while you prep the next step.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sesame oil then add in your garlic and shallots and cook until golden.

Meanwhile, fish out the soy curls from the marinade or drain them through a strainer and keep the marinade.

Add the soy curls to the skillet and cook until the soy curls are golden on some edges.

Then add in your Chinese broccoli, salt, and pepper and mix well. Cook for a minute.

Add in the remaining sauce marinade. Add in cornstarch mixed with water and mix in.

Bring to a simmer. Add in the Thai basil. Let the sauce thicken for another minute or so then take off the heat. Taste and adjust salt and flavor and sweet. Top with sesame seeds and green onions and serve. Serve with rice or noodles or zoodles Notes Use tofu or chickpeas to substitute soy curls. For tofu, use firm or extra firm(10 to 14 oz), press for 15 mins, then toss in cornstarch and bake at 400 deg F for 20 mins or pan fry to crisp. Add to the skillet after adding the sauce.

You can also use other bean curls! Look for “Wadi” in Indian stores made of moong dal, black-eyed peas, and other lentils/beans. The texture is different but they work equally well. Cook then according toninstruction on package then squeeze and toast in oil then proceed. You can also use seitan, TVP, soy chunks, beyond meat strips and other chickin subs.

When changing the protein, use 1/2 cup water in the marinade depending on what you use. You don’t need to soak tofu, chickpeas, beyond meat strips. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Sesame Shallot Basil Stir Fry With Soycurls and Broccolini Amount Per Serving Calories 412 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 1258mg 55% Potassium 236mg 7% Carbohydrates 51g 17% Fiber 13g 54% Sugar 27g 30% Protein 26g 52% Vitamin A 4296IU 86% Vitamin C 227mg 275% Calcium 396mg 40% Iron 9mg 50% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

