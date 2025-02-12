Why stand over the stove to make a stir fry when you can bake this sticky, gingery tofu mushroom stir fry in the oven? In just 1 pan and 2 steps! It is absolutely delicious served over rice or noodles or as the filling for lettuce wraps!

Baked tofu mushroom stir fry with an amazing, spicy ginger garlic sauce is a super easy, less-active-time stir fry-type dish. Instead of standing and stirring the mushrooms and stirring the tofu until they’re browned and crispy, we coat them in cornstarch and bake them, then mix this sauce mixture which we add to the baking dish and bake again. And it’s done!

Why You’ll Love this Baked Mushroom Tofu Stir Fry

easy, flavor-packed, one-pan meal

tofu and mushrooms get crispy on the first bake, then sauce gets thick, sticky, and bubbly on second bake

naturally nut-free

easily made gluten-free and even tofu-free!

Baked Mushroom Tofu Stir Fry

Ingredients

For the Mushrooms and Tofu

▢ 1 to 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 12 ounces mushrooms , sliced slightly thicker than 1/8”

, ▢ 7 ounces firm or extra firm tofu , pressed really well and torn into bite-sized pieces

, ▢ 2 teaspoons sesame oil

▢ 3 tablespoons cornstarch

▢ 1/8 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/4 teaspoon black pepper For the Sauce ▢ 2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste , or 5 cloves of garlic minced and 1 inch ginger minced

, ▢ 1/2 green chili , like Serrano or Indian chili, minced or use a tablespoon chopped green bell pepper

, ▢ 1/4 cup chopped bell pepper, , green or red or both

, ▢ 1 tablespoon sambal oelek , or other Asian chili garlic sauce or use gochujang

, ▢ 1/4 cup soy sauce , or tamari for gluten-free

, ▢ 1 tablespoon ketchup

▢ 1 tablespoon white vinegar

▢ 1 tablespoon maple syrup

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/2 cup water

▢ 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch For Garnish ▢ green onion and sesame seeds Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the tofu and mushrooms. Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C).

Grease a 9×11” or similar-sized baking dish with the oil. Or line with parchment. Add the sliced mushrooms on one side and torn tofu to the other side of the baking dish. Then drizzle 1 teaspoon of the sesame oil and toss the mushrooms in it, then drizzle the other teaspoon of the sesame oil on the tofu and toss to coat well.

In a bowl, mix the cornstarch, salt, and pepper, and then sprinkle 1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons of the cornstarch mixture onto the mushrooms, tossing well to coat. Sprinkle another tablespoon of the cornstarch mixture onto the tofu, and toss well to coat.

Spread the tofu and mushrooms evenly in the baking dish, and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the tofu is crisp and the mushrooms are cooked to about al dente. Then, take the baking dish out of the oven. Make the sauce and finish the oven stir fry. Add all of the sauce ingredients to a small bowl or directly into the middle of the baking dish. Mix really well, and then toss the tofu and mushrooms in the sauce mixture.

Cover the pan with parchment paper, and put it back in the oven for about 12 to 15 more minutes, or until the sauce is boiling and thickening.

Video Notes

This is a nut-free recipe. For gluten-free, use tamari instead of soy sauce. To make this soy-free, use chickpea tofu or pumpkin seed tofu, and use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce. Also add a little bit of chickpea miso to the sauce for that additional umami flavor.

Ingredients and Substitutions

oil – To grease then pan. You can use spray oil, if you prefer.

mushrooms – Slice these into 1/8″ thick slices. Button or cremini mushrooms are both great options.

tofu – Use firm or extra firm tofu, and press it well before tearing into rustic, bite-sized pieces. Use chickpea tofu or pumpkin seed tofu for soy-free.

sesame oil – Helps the cornstarch stick and adds a nice flavor to the mushrooms and tofu.

cornstarch, salt, and pepper – To coat the mushrooms and tofu and make them crispy. You’re also adding a little cornstarch to the sauce to help it thicken in the oven.

ginger garlic paste – You can use an equivalent amount of minced garlic and ginger instead, if you can’t find the paste.

green chili – Adds a nice heat! Serrano or Indian chili both work well in this recipe.

bell pepper – Adds flavor, veggies, and crunch!

sambal oelek – For heat and flavor. You can use other Asian chili garlic sauces, if you like, or gochujang.

soy sauce – Adds umami and saltiness to the sauce. Use tamari or coconut aminos, if needed, for gluten-free and/or soy-free.

ketchup – Adds even more umami and a little sweetness to the sauce.

white vinegar – For tang.

maple syrup – Helps the sauce get sticky sweet in the oven.

garnishes – Top the finished mushroom tofu stir fry with chopped green onion and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

💡 Tips You want the mushrooms slices to all be about the same thickness, and not too thick or thin. 1/8″ thick is the sweet spot.

Tearing the tofu instead of slicing it yields more surface area to get nice and firm and crispy as it bakes.

Don’t forget to cover the pan after mixing in the sauce! It will dry out, if you leave it uncovered.

