This Black Pepper Soy Curls recipe needs just 1 pan and 30 minutes. It’s Asian Black pepper Chikin but vegan! It is a super easy dinner that has a delicious flavor the whole family will love!

I used to love black pepper chicken or Sichuan pepper chicken in Chinese and inspired restaurants. It usually is a popular favorite amongst many—so I thought why not test out my own vegan-friendly inspiration with soy curls? Soy curls are a great food staple for vegetarians and vegans because they are protein-based and you can do so much with them. Spice it up or marinade them, bake them, pan fry them, shred them, crisp them.

This recipe requires minimal and simple ingredients but it doesn’t lack flavor. The pepper, the sauce and the crunchy veggies are just perfect. This super easy recipe will be a new go-to favorite if you often find yourself with a busy schedule and need something quick to whip up.

I marinade the soycurls in stock then drain and coat in spices and cornstarch and then crisp them up by baking or pan frying. Soaking in stock and adding flavor to the coating adds a deeper flavor in the soycurls. Baking crisps them up nicely to act as crispy chicken which would usually be fried. This adds to the number of steps but we are using same ingredients again in the sauce.

What Are Soy Curls?

Soy curls are made of soy beans. The process to create soy curls comes from boiling and dehydrating whole soybeans. In turn, this process gives this vegan protein a chicken-like texture. They are often used as meat alternatives. Butler soy curls can be found at most health food stores like Whole Foods.

What can I make with soycurls ?

Vegan Black Pepper Chikin Soy Curls No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 25 minutes mins Total: 35 minutes mins Servings: 2 Course: Main Course Cuisine: Asian SaveSaved Pin Print Ingredients 1x 2x 3x Black Pepper Soy Curls Ingredients For the soy curls: ▢ 4 ounces dried soy curls

▢ 2 cups of vegetable broth or vegan chicken broth

▢ ½ teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 2 teaspoons soy sauce

▢ ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

▢ 2 tablespoons corn starch For the sauce: ▢ 3 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari for gluten-free

▢ 1 tablespoon maple syrup

▢ 2 tablespoons stirfry sauce or vegan oyster sauce

▢ 1 tablespoon chinese cooking wine or mirin , or use rice vinegar

, ▢ 1 cup of broth, , use the reserved broth from above and add more if needed to make 1 cup

, ▢ 1 teaspoon of freshly crushed black pepper or ¾ teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

▢ 2 teaspoons corn starch For the vegetables: ▢ 2 teaspoons sesame oil

▢ 1 cup of chopped green and red bell pepper

▢ ½ cup of chopped onion , chopped into ½ to 1 inch pieces

, ▢ 2 tablespoons white parts of the green onion , reserve the green parts for garnish

, ▢ 2 cloves of garlic , minced

, ▢ ½ inch of ginger , minced

, ▢ Green onions for garnish Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Black Pepper Soy Curls Direction Soak the soy curls: Add the broth to a medium bowl and warm it in a microwave. Then add the soy curls and soak for 15 minutes.

Once they are done soaking, drain the soy curls. (Reserve the soaking water ) press the soy curls a little bit so that there is not too much excess moisture. Transfer the soy curls to a bowl.

In another small bowl add the garlic powder, black pepper and corn starch, and mix in.

Add the soy sauce to the soy curls and toss well. Then add the cornstarch mixture to coat. Transfer the soy curls to parchment paper or baking sheet. Drizzle a teaspoon of oil on the soycurls(optional). bake at 400F (205C) for 15-20 minutes or until crisp to preference. Alternatively, pan fry on a skillet over medium heat with a teaspoon of oil. Crisp each side for 3-4 mins .

Now add all of the sauce/marinade ingredients to a bowl, mix well, and set aside.

Start the veggie sautéing process once the soy curls are done baking because you’re not sauteing them for too long and you want soy curls to be ready to add to the skillet

Heat the large nonstick skillet over medium heat, add oil. Once the oil is hot, add in the chopped vegetables and garlic and ginger. Add a pinch of salt, and toss well. Cook for a minute or 2, we want the vegetables to be crunchy but we also want the garlic to start to turn golden.

As soon as the garlic is starting to turn golden, add in the sauce mixture and mix in. Bring it to a boil and continue to cook for a minute for the sauce to thicken.

Once the sauce has thickened a little bit, add in the baked soy curls and toss well. Then take off heat.

Taste and adjust flavor. if you want it a little bit more sweeter add in a little bit more maple syrup and mix in. If you want more heat then add in more black pepper or red pepper flakes

Garnish with green parts of the green onion that’s been chopped—and serve with rice or cooked grains. Enjoy! Video Notes Use tamari for gluten-free. Other veggies that work well include mushrooms, celery and cabbage. Nutrition Calories: 296 kcal , Carbohydrates: 40 g , Protein: 15 g , Fat: 9 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 5 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g , Trans Fat: 0.03 g , Cholesterol: 0.5 mg , Sodium: 788 mg , Potassium: 518 mg , Fiber: 6 g , Sugar: 16 g , Vitamin A: 2397 IU , Vitamin C: 101 mg , Calcium: 56 mg , Iron: 4 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

