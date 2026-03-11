Jump to RecipeRate Recipe

Ricotta tacos are a fusion dinner that’s perfect for meal prep! Crispy tortillas stuffed with creamy tofu ricotta are so delicious dipped in marinara sauce or your dipping sauce of choice! They’re a great snack, appetizer, dinner party food, picnic food, or even a great lunch that you can pack with a side of sauce for dipping the nice, crispy tacos. (gluten-free and nut-free with soy-free option. 14 grams protein, 5 grams fiber per serving)

tofu ricotta tacos on a serving tray with marinara to dip
I love my tofu spinach ricotta that I’ve used in several recipes, like my veggie lasagna, stuffed shells, zucchini lasagna roll-ups, and so many other ways. It’s super delicious, creamy, cheesy, and hearty. So I decided to change things up, and instead of using it in an Italian format, I stuffed that creamy, tofu ricotta mixture into tacos.

You can crisp them up on a skillet, kind of like mini quesadillas. Then, serve those with some marinara on the side. It’s basically the Italian flavors of ricotta and marinara, but in a taco format, and oh my gosh, it’s super fun and super delicious!

close-up of tofu ricotta tacos on a serving tray

The tofu ricotta comes together easily in a food processor, and then you just pan fry the tacos or bake them in the oven, so you can cook many at the same time.

For variations, you can also add sautéed veggies into the tofu ricotta mixture. Add some heat with pepper flakes, or make a spicy marinara sauce, or use a different dipping sauce of choice with the ricotta tacos. You can add other flavors into the creamy ricotta mixture, as well, like a Cajun spice blend, berbere, or garam masala. It’s a really delicious, herby, creamy, tofu ricotta mixture that pairs with many different flavors, so play around and make these tacos your own!

ricotta taco with a bite taken out, so you can see the filling

Why You’ll Love Tofu Ricotta Tacos

  • creamy tofu ricotta in crispy tortillas
  • choose your favorite dipping sauce
  • versatile! Use different seasonings in the ricotta, add veggies to the tacos, and pair with different sauces to make this your own.
  • naturally nut-free and gluten free (with gf tortillas). Easy soy-free option.

Tofu Spinach Ricotta Tacos

tofu ricotta tacos on a serving tray with marinara to dip
Ricotta tacos are a fusion dinner that’s perfect for meal prep! Crispy tortillas stuffed with creamy tofu ricotta are so delicious dipped in marinara sauce or your dipping sauce of choice! (gluten-free and nut-free with soy-free option)
Ingredients 
 

For the Tofu Spinach Ricotta Mixture

  • 14 ounces firm or extra-firm tofu, drained
  • 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • 2 teaspoons white miso
  • 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning, or 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning plus 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons dried basil
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons fresh basil
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon pepper flakes, or black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • ½ cup vegan mozzarella shreds
  • 5 ounces frozen spinach, thawed and lightly drained

For the Ricotta Tacos

  • 12 to 14 small tortillas, gluten-free is fine to use
  • marinara sauce, or sauce of choice, as needed for dipping
  • fresh black pepper, pepper flakes, and fresh basil, for garnish

Instructions 

Make the tofu ricotta mixture. 

  • Add all of the tofu ricotta ingredients except the spinach to a food processor and processing until homogeneous. The mixture should become somewhat like a pâté with a creamy but not overly pasty texture. Remove from the food processor, fold in the spinach, and the tofu ricotta mixture is ready.

Make the tacos.

  • Spread the tofu ricotta mixture onto one side of each tortilla, making about an ⅛” or thicker layer. Fold the tortilla so the other side sticks to the ricotta mixture. Your folded tacos are ready. You can freeze these or store them in the refrigerator for up to 4 days, then pan fry or bake as needed.
  • To pan fry, heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add a little oil or vegan butter. Place the tacos in the pan and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until golden on one side, then flip and crisp the other side. Sprinkle a little black pepper or pepper flakes on the tacos while they crisp for extra flavor. Remove from the skillet and serve hot and crispy with marinara sauce or another dipping sauce of choice.
  • To bake, preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C). Place the folded tacos on a parchment-lined baking sheet and brush with a little oil. Sprinkle black pepper or pepper flakes on top, then cover with another baking sheet so the tortillas don’t puff up too much. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until golden. Remove from the oven, and serve hot and crispy with marinara sauce or another dip of choice.

Notes

This recipe is naturally nut-free, and it’s gluten-free if you use gluten-free tortillas. 
To make it soy-free, use 1 1/4 cup soaked cashews instead of tofu and chickpea miso instead of white miso to make the ricotta mixture. Add water, as needed, to reach a ricotta-like texture.
To add more protein, add 3 tablespoons or more hemp seeds while making the tofu ricotta mixture in the food processor, and use whole-grain or high protein tortillas.
For variations, you can also add sautéed veggies into the tofu ricotta mixture. Add some heat with pepper flakes, or make a spicy marinara sauce, or use a different dipping sauce of choice with the ricotta tacos. You can add other flavors into the creamy ricotta mixture, as well, like a Cajun spice blend, berbere, or garam masala. It’s a really delicious, herby, creamy, tofu ricotta mixture that pairs with many different flavors, so play around and make these tacos your own!

Nutrition

Calories: 321kcal, Carbohydrates: 38g, Protein: 14g, Fat: 13g, Saturated Fat: 3g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g, Monounsaturated Fat: 4g, Sodium: 627mg, Potassium: 268mg, Fiber: 5g, Sugar: 3g, Vitamin A: 2869IU, Vitamin C: 3mg, Calcium: 227mg, Iron: 4mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

ricotta taco ingredients on the kitchen counter

Ingredients

  • tofu – Use firm or extra-firm tofu for the ricotta, no need to press. For soy-free, use 3/4 cup cashews and the food processor method, and omit the tofu.
    nutritional yeast and miso – Add a cheesy flavor to the ricotta. For soy-free, use chickpea miso.
  • dried herbs and spices – For the ricotta, you will need Italian seasoning, basil, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper or crushed pepper, and salt. 
  • lemon juice – Adds tang to the ricotta.
  • olive oil – Gives the tofu ricotta that rich, cheesy texture.
  • frozen spinach – Adds color to the ricotta, but you can omit, if you like. If you do use frozen spinach, be sure to thaw it and squeeze out the excess water before using.
  • tortillas – It’s fine to use gluten-free tortillas, if needed.
  • marinara – For dipping. You can use your favorite dipping sauce instead, if you prefer.
  • garnishes – Garnish these ricotta tacos with black pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, and fresh basil.

💡Tips

  • The ricotta should be creamy but still have a little bit of texture to it.
  • To add more protein, add 3 tablespoons or more hemp seeds while making the tofu ricotta mixture in the food processor, and use whole-grain or high protein tortillas.

How to Make Ricotta Tacos

Add all of the tofu ricotta ingredients except the spinach to a food processor and processing until homogeneous. The mixture should become somewhat like a pâté with a creamy but not overly smooth or pasty texture.

adding ricotta ingredients to the food processor
tofu mixture in the food processor, after running it

Remove from the food processor, fold in the spinach, and the tofu ricotta mixture is ready.

adding spinach to the tofu mixture
spinach tofu ricotta in the bowl after mixing

Spread the tofu ricotta mixture onto one side of each tortilla, making about an ⅛” or thicker layer. Fold the tortilla so the other side sticks to the ricotta mixture. Your folded tacos are ready. You can freeze these or store them in the refrigerator for up to 4 days, then pan fry or bake as needed.

To pan fry, heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add a little oil or vegan butter. Place the tacos in the pan and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until golden on one side, then flip and crisp the other side.

spreading the tofu ricotta onto the tortillas
adding the ricotta tacos to the frying pan

Sprinkle a little black pepper or pepper flakes on the tacos while they crisp for extra flavor. Remove from the skillet and serve hot and crispy with marinara sauce or another dipping sauce of choice.

adding black pepper to the crispy tacos in the pan
crispy ricotta tacos in the pan after cooking

To bake, preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C). Place the folded tacos on a parchment-lined baking sheet and brush with a little oil. Sprinkle black pepper or pepper flakes on top, then cover with another baking sheet so the tortillas don’t puff up too much. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until golden.

assembling the tacos on a baking pan
ricotta tacos on the baking pan, ready to bake

Remove from the oven, and serve hot and crispy with marinara sauce or another dip of choice.

ricotta tacos on a serving platter
ricotta tacos on a plate with marinara to dip

What to Serve with Ricotta Tacos

If you are serving this as a main dish, it’s great with a side salad or roasted vegetables. As part of an appetizer spread, serve with other finger foods like my Jalapeño Popper Cheese Ball, Vegan Mozzarella Sticks, or Cheesy Pull-Apart Mushroom Sliders.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

This recipe is naturally nut-free, and it’s gluten-free if you use gluten-free tortillas. 

To make it soy-free, use 1 1/4 cup soaked cashews instead of tofu and chickpea miso instead of white miso to make the ricotta mixture. Add water, as needed, to reach a ricotta-like texture.

