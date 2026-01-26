This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy.
Cauliflower sweet potato tacos with chickpeas and creamy coconut sauce are an easy weeknight meal packed with Indian flavors. This sauce makes everything amazing! (soy-free, nut-free, gluten-free). This post was originally published July 17,2018.
This is a super easy sheet pan taco recipe with cauliflower, sweet potato, and chickpeas. The veggies roast in the oven with tikka masala-inspired flavors.
Then, you top them with this coconut chutney that’s super easy to make and super addictive! Make the sauce while the veggies are roasting, so everything is ready at the same time.
If you don’t want to do tacos, you can serve these as a bowl over rice or as a side dish. Just don’t skip that SAUCE!
Not only is this coconut chutney delicious on these cauliflower sweet potato tacos, but it’s great on burgers, wraps, bowl meals…anywhere you need a creamy, flavorful sauce.
If coconut isn’t your thing, you can use my cilantro mint chutney instead.
Make a huge helping of these tikka veggies as the marinade is super flavorful. They’re great to have in the fridge for a quick meal.
Why You’ll Love Cauliflower Sweet Potato Tacos
- sheet pan tikka masala veggies and chickpeas
- creamy 1-pan coconut chutney
- veggie-packed and versatile! Serve as tacos, wraps, lettuce wraps or a bowl
- naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free
Cauliflower Sweet Potato Tacos
Ingredients
For the Veggie Chickpea Tikkas
- 1.5 to 2 cups cauliflower florets
- 1 medium sweet potato, cubed
- 1 to 1.5 cups cooked chickpeas , or use 1 cup other vegetables as bell peppers, broccolini, or zucchini
- 1/2 cup thick slices of onion, or use bell pepper or both
- 1 green chili, thinly sliced, optional
For the Tikka Marinade
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 inch knob of ginger
- 6 cloves of garlic
- 1/2 to 1 hot green chili, or use 2 tablespoons finely chopped green bell pepper
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon paprika, sweet, smoky, or a mix of both
- 3/4 to 1 teaspoon garam masala, or curry powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 2 teaspoon nutritional yeast, optional
- 1.5 tablespoons cornstarch, or arrowroot
- 3 tablespoons water
- 1 tablespoon oil
Coconut Chutney
- 1/3 cup shredded coconut, dried or fresh
- 1/2 cup hot water
- 1/2 green chili
- 2 tablespoons cilantro
- 1/2 inch ginger
- 1/4 to 1/3 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon sugar, or maple syrup
- 1/4 teaspoon mustard seeds, or ground mustard
- pinch of cayenne
- pinch of garlic powder
- dash of lemon juice
For the Cauliflower Sweet Potato Tacos
- 6 small tortillas, use gluten-free, if needed
- crunchy veggies, and/or lettuce, for topping
Instructions
Make the Tikka Masala Veggies
- Chop the vegetables and add to a bowl along with chickpeas. Preheat the oven to 425° F. (218° C).
- Blend the marinade ingredients in a small blender. Alternatively, mince the ginger garlic, chile etc and mix in a bowl with other ingredients. If the marinade is too thin, add a teaspoon or so extra starch.
- Add the marinade to the veggie bowl and toss to combine well. Let the mixture sit for 5 to 10 minutes. Spread the vegetables and chickpeas on a large parchment lined baking sheet. Drizzle any remaining marinade over the veggies lightly. Bake for 25 to 30 mins.
Meanwhile, make the chutney.
- Blend the chutney ingredients for half a minute, then let the mixture sit for 5 mins for the coconut to rehydrate. Blend again for a minute. Add more water if needed and blend again until half the coconut is smooth (1-2 minutes). Taste and adjust salt, flavor and blend for a few pulses.
Assemble the cauliflower sweet potato tacos.
- Pile the veggies into warm tortillas. Add some crunchy veggies or lettuce. Add a generous drizzle of the coconut chutney, and serve.
💡Tips
- Spread the veggies as evenly as possible on the baking sheet, so they cook evenly.
- Blending the chutney in rounds helps you get a smoother result.
What to Serve with Cauliflower Sweet Potato Tacos
Serve these tacos on their own or with a side of basmati rice. You can also make a quick side salad or kachumber salad.
Frequently Asked Questions
Cauliflower sweet potato tacos are soy-free and nut-free. They’re gluten-free as long as you use gluten-free tortillas.
42 Comments
I’m the only plant based person in a family of omnivores. But I have started using veganRicha recipes three to four times a week for the family. Delicious, diverse and easy.No one feels cheated out of their meat based products. This recipe was a particular hit. And OMG The coconut chutney is the BOMB! Easy, delectable and now permanent condiment in our pantry.
Yay
This is fantastic. With a wide flavor palate, each component complements another. We have eaten this like tacos and as a bowl. My four kids ranging 3-13 all enjoyed this dish. We will make again, as we are always looking for family friendly vegan meals. This one was a winner tonight.
a bowl – good idea! Thanks Kelly
OMG sooooooo good! You’re a star!
Thank you! So glad you enjoyed this!
Can I use the peanut butter marinade from your recipe “PEANUT BUTTER CAULIFLOWER BOWL WITH ROASTED CARROTS” for all the veggies including chickpeas?
Yes you can. You might need more marinade. Make a double batch.
Delicious! And easy. Will be making it again , for sure. We served it on corn tortillas but I can see it would also be wonderful in a bowl with brown rice and crucify lettuce. Thank you!
Awesome! Yes totally, a bowl is easier to put together and eat too!
I tried this last night for dinner (I didn’t have the ingredients to make the chutney, so I didn’t) and now I’m sold!! I am SOSOSOSO SOOO excited to learn about Indian cuisine! I am so excited about the flavours I tried last night. There were textures, tastes, and spices I have honestly never experienced before! This recipe is gold. I cannot wait to make it again, and this time I will go out and buy the ingredients for the chutney. Thank you for sharing this. It was simply delectable. I think I could handle more spice now. After blending the vegetables, I will admit I was skeptical, but it cooked off in the oven. The spices were subtle, nuanced, and blended together in a cohesive way that I died and went to Umami Heaven! I had to sub a few ingredients to avoid the craziness of grocery shopping at Christmas-time, so I used broccoli, white potato, edamame, and I chucked a cubed eggplant on the baking sheet as well. This was super awesome. Anyone who reads this comment, just do it. Just cook it. You will not be disappointed! It’s so delicious! First in class, really.
yay, so glad you loved it!
Absolutely killer. Doubled the marinade amount cause I added more veggies, but this is unbelievably good. Coconut chutney along with fresh cilantro to finish is key, and keep the peppers whole if you like spicy. This is going to be at least a monthly go-to!
Awesome!
Really good, made this for dinner tonight. Next time I will make extra marinade to get extra flavor. I love the spice!
Awesome! definitely double up on that!
This was so good. I’ve made it twice in the past week!
Awesome!!!
Thank you for all these yummy recipes. Looking forward to the book as I have yet to find a recipes we didn’t just enjoy but loved. Much love from downunder