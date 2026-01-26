Cauliflower sweet potato tacos with chickpeas and creamy coconut sauce are an easy weeknight meal packed with Indian flavors. This sauce makes everything amazing! (soy-free, nut-free, gluten-free). This post was originally published July 17,2018.

This is a super easy sheet pan taco recipe with cauliflower, sweet potato, and chickpeas. The veggies roast in the oven with tikka masala-inspired flavors.

Then, you top them with this coconut chutney that’s super easy to make and super addictive! Make the sauce while the veggies are roasting, so everything is ready at the same time.

If you don’t want to do tacos, you can serve these as a bowl over rice or as a side dish. Just don’t skip that SAUCE!

Not only is this coconut chutney delicious on these cauliflower sweet potato tacos, but it’s great on burgers, wraps, bowl meals…anywhere you need a creamy, flavorful sauce.

If coconut isn’t your thing, you can use my cilantro mint chutney instead.

Make a huge helping of these tikka veggies as the marinade is super flavorful. They’re great to have in the fridge for a quick meal.

Why You’ll Love Cauliflower Sweet Potato Tacos

sheet pan tikka masala veggies and chickpeas

creamy 1-pan coconut chutney

veggie-packed and versatile! Serve as tacos, wraps, lettuce wraps or a bowl

naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

Cauliflower Sweet Potato Tacos 5 from 14 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 30 minutes mins Total: 40 minutes mins Servings: 3 Course: Main Cuisine: Indian, Vegan SaveSaved Pin Print Cauliflower sweet potato tacos with chickpeas and creamy coconut sauce are an easy weeknight meal packed with Indian flavors. This sauce makes everything amazing! (soy-free, nut-free, gluten-free) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Veggie Chickpea Tikkas ▢ 1.5 to 2 cups cauliflower florets

▢ 1 medium sweet potato , cubed

, ▢ 1 to 1.5 cups cooked chickpeas , or use 1 cup other vegetables as bell peppers, broccolini, or zucchini

, ▢ 1/2 cup thick slices of onion , or use bell pepper or both

, ▢ 1 green chili , thinly sliced, optional For the Tikka Marinade ▢ 2 tablespoons lemon juice

▢ 2 inch knob of ginger

▢ 6 cloves of garlic

▢ 1/2 to 1 hot green chili , or use 2 tablespoons finely chopped green bell pepper

, ▢ 3/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 teaspoon paprika , sweet, smoky, or a mix of both

, ▢ 3/4 to 1 teaspoon garam masala or curry powder

▢ 1 teaspoon coriander powder

▢ 2 teaspoon nutritional yeast optional

▢ 1.5 tablespoons cornstarch , or arrowroot

, ▢ 3 tablespoons water

▢ 1 tablespoon oil Coconut Chutney ▢ 1/3 cup shredded coconut dried or fresh

▢ 1/2 cup hot water

▢ 1/2 green chili

▢ 2 tablespoons cilantro

▢ 1/2 inch ginger

▢ 1/4 to 1/3 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/4 teaspoon sugar , or maple syrup

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon mustard seeds , or ground mustard

, ▢ pinch of cayenne

▢ pinch of garlic powder

▢ dash of lemon juice For the Cauliflower Sweet Potato Tacos ▢ 6 small tortillas , use gluten-free, if needed

, ▢ crunchy veggies , and/or lettuce, for topping Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the Tikka Masala Veggies Chop the vegetables and add to a bowl along with chickpeas. Preheat the oven to 425° F. (218° C).

Blend the marinade ingredients in a small blender. Alternatively, mince the ginger garlic, chile etc and mix in a bowl with other ingredients. If the marinade is too thin, add a teaspoon or so extra starch.

Add the marinade to the veggie bowl and toss to combine well. Let the mixture sit for 5 to 10 minutes. Spread the vegetables and chickpeas on a large parchment lined baking sheet. Drizzle any remaining marinade over the veggies lightly. Bake for 25 to 30 mins. Meanwhile, make the chutney. Blend the chutney ingredients for half a minute, then let the mixture sit for 5 mins for the coconut to rehydrate. Blend again for a minute. Add more water if needed and blend again until half the coconut is smooth (1-2 minutes). Taste and adjust salt, flavor and blend for a few pulses. Assemble the cauliflower sweet potato tacos. Pile the veggies into warm tortillas. Add some crunchy veggies or lettuce. Add a generous drizzle of the coconut chutney, and serve. Video Notes Nutritional information is for 2 tacos using flour tortillas. It may be different if you use different tortillas. Cauliflower sweet potato tacos are soy-free and nut-free. They’re gluten-free as long as you use gluten-free tortillas. Nutrition Calories: 523 kcal , Carbohydrates: 78 g , Protein: 14 g , Fat: 18 g , Saturated Fat: 8 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 5 g , Sodium: 708 mg , Potassium: 845 mg , Fiber: 14 g , Sugar: 13 g , Vitamin A: 11050 IU , Vitamin C: 39 mg , Calcium: 178 mg , Iron: 5 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

veggies – For the tacos, you need cauliflower, sweet potato, and onions. You can use bell pepper instead of the onions, if you like Some crunchy veggies or lettuce are great for topping, as well.

– For the tacos, you need cauliflower, sweet potato, and onions. You can use bell pepper instead of the onions, if you like Some crunchy veggies or lettuce are great for topping, as well. chickpeas – Cooked or canned chickpeas or use extra veggies of choice, such as broccolini, bell pepper, or zucchini.

– Cooked or canned chickpeas or use extra veggies of choice, such as broccolini, bell pepper, or zucchini. green chili – Adds heat to the sheet pan veggies, the marinade, and the chutney. Use less or use green bell pepper to reduce the heat, if needed.

– Adds heat to the sheet pan veggies, the marinade, and the chutney. Use less or use green bell pepper to reduce the heat, if needed. garlic and ginger – We are using a ton of fresh garlic and ginger in the marinade! The chutney also uses some fresh ginger.

– We are using a ton of fresh garlic and ginger in the marinade! The chutney also uses some fresh ginger. salt and spices – For the marinade, you need paprika (sweet or smoky), garam masala or curry powder, coriander, and nutritional yeast. For the chutney, you need fresh cilantro, mustard seeds or ground mustard, cayenne, and garlic powder.

– For the marinade, you need paprika (sweet or smoky), garam masala or curry powder, coriander, and nutritional yeast. For the chutney, you need fresh cilantro, mustard seeds or ground mustard, cayenne, and garlic powder. cornstarch – To help the marinade stick to the veggies and help them crisp up a little in the oven.

– To help the marinade stick to the veggies and help them crisp up a little in the oven. oil – To help the veggies crisp in the oven.

– To help the veggies crisp in the oven. sugar – Or use maple syrup. This touch of sweet offsets the strong flavors in the chutney.

– Or use maple syrup. This touch of sweet offsets the strong flavors in the chutney. lemon juice – For tang.

– For tang. tortillas – Use flour, gluten-free, high protein, etc. Or you can use roti or large tortillas to make wraps, if you prefer!

💡Tips Spread the veggies as evenly as possible on the baking sheet, so they cook evenly.

Blending the chutney in rounds helps you get a smoother result.

How to Make Cauliflower Sweet Potato Tacos

Chop the vegetables and add to a bowl along with chickpeas. Preheat the oven to 425° F. (218° C).

Blend the marinade ingredients in a small blender. Alternatively, mince the ginger garlic, chile etc and mix in a bowl with other ingredients. If the marinade is too thin, add a teaspoon or so extra starch.

Add the marinade to the veggie bowl and toss to combine well. Let the mixture sit for 5 to 10 minutes.

Spread the vegetables and chickpeas on a large parchment lined baking sheet. Drizzle any remaining marinade over the veggies lightly. Bake for 25 to 30 mins.

Blend the chutney ingredients for half a minute, then let the mixture sit for 5 mins for the coconut to rehydrate. Blend again for a minute. Add more water if needed and blend again until half the coconut is smooth (1-2 minutes). Taste and adjust salt, flavor and blend for a few pulses.

Pile the veggies into warm tortillas. Add some crunchy veggies or lettuce. Add a generous drizzle of the coconut chutney, and serve.

What to Serve with Cauliflower Sweet Potato Tacos

Serve these tacos on their own or with a side of basmati rice. You can also make a quick side salad or kachumber salad.