Cauliflower sweet potato tacos with chickpeas and creamy coconut sauce are an easy weeknight meal packed with Indian flavors. This sauce makes everything amazing! (soy-free, nut-free, gluten-free). This post was originally published July 17,2018.

cauliflower sweet potato tacos on a plate with coconut chutney and garnishes
This is a super easy sheet pan taco recipe with cauliflower, sweet potato, and chickpeas. The veggies roast in the oven with tikka masala-inspired flavors.

Then, you top them with this coconut chutney that’s super easy to make and super addictive! Make the sauce while the veggies are roasting, so everything is ready at the same time.

Cauliflower Sweet Potato Chickpea Tikka Wraps with Quick Coconut Chutney. Coconut Chutney makes everything amazing! Easy Weekday Meal. Vegan Soy-free Nut-free Recipe. Can be gluten-free with gluten-free wraps or tacos. | VeganRicha.com

If you don’t want to do tacos, you can serve these as a bowl over rice or as a side dish. Just don’t skip that SAUCE!

Not only is this coconut chutney delicious on these cauliflower sweet potato tacos, but it’s great on burgers, wraps, bowl meals…anywhere you need a creamy, flavorful sauce.

close-up of cauliflower sweet potato tacos

If coconut isn’t your thing, you can use my cilantro mint chutney instead.

Make a huge helping of these tikka veggies as the marinade is super flavorful. They’re great to have in the fridge for a quick meal.

hand holding a cauliflower sweet potato taco

Why You’ll Love Cauliflower Sweet Potato Tacos

  • sheet pan tikka masala veggies and chickpeas
  • creamy 1-pan coconut chutney
  • veggie-packed and versatile! Serve as tacos, wraps, lettuce wraps or a bowl
  • naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

Cauliflower Sweet Potato Tacos

5 from 14 votes
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 40 minutes
Servings: 3
Course: Main
Cuisine: Indian, Vegan
cauliflower sweet potato tacos on a plate with coconut chutney and garnishes
Cauliflower sweet potato tacos with chickpeas and creamy coconut sauce are an easy weeknight meal packed with Indian flavors. This sauce makes everything amazing! (soy-free, nut-free, gluten-free)
Ingredients 
 

For the Veggie Chickpea Tikkas

  • 1.5 to 2 cups cauliflower florets
  • 1 medium sweet potato, cubed
  • 1 to 1.5 cups cooked chickpeas , or use 1 cup other vegetables as bell peppers, broccolini, or zucchini
  • 1/2 cup thick slices of onion, or use bell pepper or both
  • 1 green chili, thinly sliced, optional

For the Tikka Marinade

  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 inch knob of ginger
  • 6 cloves of garlic
  • 1/2 to 1 hot green chili, or use 2 tablespoons finely chopped green bell pepper
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon paprika, sweet, smoky, or a mix of both
  • 3/4 to 1 teaspoon garam masala, or curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
  • 2 teaspoon nutritional yeast, optional
  • 1.5 tablespoons cornstarch, or arrowroot
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon oil

Coconut Chutney

  • 1/3 cup shredded coconut, dried or fresh
  • 1/2 cup hot water
  • 1/2 green chili
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro
  • 1/2 inch ginger
  • 1/4 to 1/3 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar, or maple syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon mustard seeds, or ground mustard
  • pinch of cayenne
  • pinch of garlic powder
  • dash of lemon juice

For the Cauliflower Sweet Potato Tacos

  • 6 small tortillas, use gluten-free, if needed
  • crunchy veggies, and/or lettuce, for topping

Instructions 

Make the Tikka Masala Veggies

  • Chop the vegetables and add to a bowl along with chickpeas. Preheat the oven to 425° F. (218° C).
  • Blend the marinade ingredients in a small blender. Alternatively, mince the ginger garlic, chile etc and mix in a bowl with other ingredients. If the marinade is too thin, add a teaspoon or so extra starch.
  • Add the marinade to the veggie bowl and toss to combine well. Let the mixture sit for 5 to 10 minutes. Spread the vegetables and chickpeas on a large parchment lined baking sheet. Drizzle any  remaining marinade over the veggies lightly. Bake for 25 to 30 mins.

Meanwhile, make the chutney.

  • Blend the chutney ingredients for half a minute, then let the mixture sit for 5 mins for the coconut to rehydrate. Blend again for a minute. Add more water if needed and blend again until half the coconut is smooth (1-2 minutes). Taste and adjust salt, flavor and blend for a few pulses.

Assemble the cauliflower sweet potato tacos.

  • Pile the veggies into warm tortillas. Add some crunchy veggies or lettuce. Add a generous drizzle of the coconut chutney, and serve.

Notes

Nutritional information is for 2 tacos using flour tortillas. It may be different if you use different tortillas.
Cauliflower sweet potato tacos are soy-free and nut-free. They’re gluten-free as long as you use gluten-free tortillas.

Nutrition

Calories: 523kcal, Carbohydrates: 78g, Protein: 14g, Fat: 18g, Saturated Fat: 8g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g, Monounsaturated Fat: 5g, Sodium: 708mg, Potassium: 845mg, Fiber: 14g, Sugar: 13g, Vitamin A: 11050IU, Vitamin C: 39mg, Calcium: 178mg, Iron: 5mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

cauliflower sweet potato taco ingredients

Ingredients

  • veggies – For the tacos, you need cauliflower, sweet potato, and onions. You can use bell pepper instead of the onions, if you like Some crunchy veggies or lettuce are great for topping, as well.
  • chickpeas – Cooked or canned chickpeas or use extra veggies of choice, such as broccolini, bell pepper, or zucchini.
  • green chili – Adds heat to the sheet pan veggies, the marinade, and the chutney. Use less or use green bell pepper to reduce the heat, if needed.
  • garlic and ginger – We are using a ton of fresh garlic and ginger in the marinade! The chutney also uses some fresh ginger.
  • salt and spices – For the marinade, you need paprika (sweet or smoky), garam masala or curry powder, coriander, and nutritional yeast. For the chutney, you need fresh cilantro, mustard seeds or ground mustard, cayenne, and garlic powder.
  • cornstarch – To help the marinade stick to the veggies and help them crisp up a little in the oven.
  • oil – To help the veggies crisp in the oven.
  • sugar – Or use maple syrup. This touch of sweet offsets the strong flavors in the chutney.
  • lemon juice – For tang.
  • tortillas – Use flour, gluten-free, high protein, etc. Or you can use roti or large tortillas to make wraps, if you prefer!

💡Tips

  • Spread the veggies as evenly as possible on the baking sheet, so they cook evenly.
  • Blending the chutney in rounds helps you get a smoother result.

How to Make Cauliflower Sweet Potato Tacos

Chop the vegetables and add to a bowl along with chickpeas. Preheat the oven to 425° F. (218° C).

Blend the marinade ingredients in a small blender. Alternatively, mince the ginger garlic, chile etc and mix in a bowl with other ingredients. If the marinade is too thin, add a teaspoon or so extra starch.

adding tikka masala marinade ingredients to a bowl
adding water to the marinade

Add the marinade to the veggie bowl and toss to combine well. Let the mixture sit for 5 to 10 minutes.

adding ground spices to the marinade
adding veggies and chickpeas to the marinade

Spread the vegetables and chickpeas on a large parchment lined baking sheet. Drizzle any  remaining marinade over the veggies lightly. Bake for 25 to 30 mins.

tossing the veggies in the marinade
sheet pan cauliflower and sweet potato before baking

Blend the chutney ingredients for half a minute, then let the mixture sit for 5 mins for the coconut to rehydrate. Blend again for a minute. Add more water if needed and blend again until half the coconut is smooth (1-2 minutes). Taste and adjust salt, flavor and blend for a few pulses.

adding coconut chutney ingredients to the blender
blending the coconut chutney

Pile the veggies into warm tortillas. Add some crunchy veggies or lettuce. Add a generous drizzle of the coconut chutney, and serve.

sheet pan cauliflower and sweet potato after baking
cauliflower sweet potato tacos on a plate with coconut chutney and garnishes

What to Serve with Cauliflower Sweet Potato Tacos

Serve these tacos on their own or with a side of basmati rice. You can also make a quick side salad or kachumber salad.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

Cauliflower sweet potato tacos are soy-free and nut-free. They’re gluten-free as long as you use gluten-free tortillas.

5 from 14 votes (1 rating without comment)

42 Comments

  1. Cheryl Seneshen says:

    5 stars
    I’m the only plant based person in a family of omnivores. But I have started using veganRicha recipes three to four times a week for the family. Delicious, diverse and easy.No one feels cheated out of their meat based products. This recipe was a particular hit. And OMG The coconut chutney is the BOMB! Easy, delectable and now permanent condiment in our pantry.

    Reply
    1. Richa says:

      Yay

      Reply
  2. Kelly Woodman says:

    5 stars
    This is fantastic. With a wide flavor palate, each component complements another. We have eaten this like tacos and as a bowl. My four kids ranging 3-13 all enjoyed this dish. We will make again, as we are always looking for family friendly vegan meals. This one was a winner tonight.

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      a bowl – good idea! Thanks Kelly

      Reply
  3. Susan says:

    5 stars
    OMG sooooooo good! You’re a star!

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      Thank you! So glad you enjoyed this!

      Reply
  4. RSK says:

    Can I use the peanut butter marinade from your recipe “PEANUT BUTTER CAULIFLOWER BOWL WITH ROASTED CARROTS” for all the veggies including chickpeas?

    Reply
    1. Richa says:

      Yes you can. You might need more marinade. Make a double batch.

      Reply
  5. Elizabeth says:

    5 stars
    Delicious! And easy. Will be making it again , for sure. We served it on corn tortillas but I can see it would also be wonderful in a bowl with brown rice and crucify lettuce. Thank you!

    Reply
    1. Richa says:

      Awesome! Yes totally, a bowl is easier to put together and eat too!

      Reply
  6. Alana says:

    5 stars
    I tried this last night for dinner (I didn’t have the ingredients to make the chutney, so I didn’t) and now I’m sold!! I am SOSOSOSO SOOO excited to learn about Indian cuisine! I am so excited about the flavours I tried last night. There were textures, tastes, and spices I have honestly never experienced before! This recipe is gold. I cannot wait to make it again, and this time I will go out and buy the ingredients for the chutney. Thank you for sharing this. It was simply delectable. I think I could handle more spice now. After blending the vegetables, I will admit I was skeptical, but it cooked off in the oven. The spices were subtle, nuanced, and blended together in a cohesive way that I died and went to Umami Heaven! I had to sub a few ingredients to avoid the craziness of grocery shopping at Christmas-time, so I used broccoli, white potato, edamame, and I chucked a cubed eggplant on the baking sheet as well. This was super awesome. Anyone who reads this comment, just do it. Just cook it. You will not be disappointed! It’s so delicious! First in class, really.

    Reply
    1. Richa says:

      yay, so glad you loved it!

      Reply
  7. John says:

    5 stars
    Absolutely killer. Doubled the marinade amount cause I added more veggies, but this is unbelievably good. Coconut chutney along with fresh cilantro to finish is key, and keep the peppers whole if you like spicy. This is going to be at least a monthly go-to!

    Reply
    1. Richa says:

      Awesome!

      Reply
  8. Kat says:

    Really good, made this for dinner tonight. Next time I will make extra marinade to get extra flavor. I love the spice!

    Reply
    1. Richa says:

      Awesome! definitely double up on that!

      Reply
  9. Dee says:

    5 stars
    This was so good. I’ve made it twice in the past week!

    Reply
    1. Richa says:

      Awesome!!!

      Reply
  10. Phoebe says:

    5 stars
    Thank you for all these yummy recipes. Looking forward to the book as I have yet to find a recipes we didn’t just enjoy but loved. Much love from downunder

    Reply