This easy Vegan Balti Chicken is a plant-based version of the popular restaurant version made with vegan chicken and veggie grounds simmered in a creamy cumin cardamom onion tomato curry

Many Indian restaurants have some amazing saucy meat/chicken curries. Sometimes we miss those flavors so I veganized it. For many of the sauces I add tofu instead of the protein or add beans or chickpeas or sometimes add roasted veggies.



Balti is a method of cooking as well has a certain set of spices and flavor associated with it. Balti curry varies depending on the restaurant and region. The balti curry from British curry houses is significantly different from the Indian balti curries. This version is inspired by a balti dish I had eaten very long ago in an Indian restaurant. I played around with the sauce to get the flavors I remember to make this super flavorful balti Chickin curry. This balti sauce is uses some whole spices that add a complex flavor to the creamy sauce. There’s a ton of flavor in the sauce so even if you’re missing a spice it will still turn out amazing!

For this vegan chicken balti curry recipe, I use meat substitutes like vegan chicken and veggie grounds for mince(keema). You can use crumbled tofu or lentils or chopped walnuts for the keema mince and tofu or chickpeas for the Chikin.

it is a simple that packs a ton of flavor! Try it with protein of choice and serve with rice quinoa or naan.

More Indian restaurant style curries:

Vegan Balti Chicken

This easy Vegan Balti Chicken is a plant-based version of the popular restaurant version made with vegan chicken and veggie grounds simmered in a creamy cumin cardamom onion tomato curry. Gluten-free

Ingredients

▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

▢ 1 black cardamom , bruised or lightly open

, ▢ 2 green cardamom , bruised or lightly open

, ▢ 1 cinnamon stick

▢ 6 black peppercorns , , optional

, ▢ 2 bay leaves

▢ 1 cup chopped red onion

▢ 1 1/2 to 2 tablespoon Kashmiri chilli powder , or use paprika

, ▢ 1 teaspoon garam masala

▢ 1/2 teaspoon turmeric

▢ 2 teaspoons ground coriander

▢ 1 teaspoon ground cumin

▢ 1/4 cup water

▢ 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

▢ 2 to 4 tablespoons of chopped cilantro stocks or use some of the leaves as well as stocks

▢ 2 tablespoons chopped mint, optional

▢ 1 tomato , chopped, optional

, ▢ 1/2 cup tomato puree

▢ 1/2 teaspoon or more salt, , divided

, ▢ 1 to 1 1/2 cups of water

▢ 10 to 12 ounces of vegan chicken of choice , such as Gardein chicken strips or seitan you can use 5 oz soycurls soaked for 10 mins then drained.

, ▢ 1/4 cup veggie grounds or you can use 1/3 cup of cooked lentils

▢ 1/4 cup non-dairy yogurt

▢ Cilantro, , sliced green chilies and julienned ginger for garnish.

Instructions

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds and cook until they start to change color. This can take upto a minute

Add rest of the whole spices and mix well. As soon as the bay leaves start to turn brown, add in the onion and a dash of salt. Cook until onion is golden brown all over. Add splashes of water to help them brown evenly. 5-7 minutes

Then add the ground spices and mix for few seconds then add in 1/4 cup water and mix well, so that the spices don’t burn. Mix and cook for a few seconds.

Then add tomato puree, salt and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add chicken,veggie grounds and water and mix well.

Cover and cook to bring the sauce to a boil, reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 10 minutes. If you’re using seitan or soy curls you want to simmer for atleast 15 mins.

Then add yogurt and mix in, then carefully taste and adjust salt and flavour. You can add in 1/4 -1/2 tsp of sugar if you want to balance out the heat and the saltiness.

Then add yogurt and mix in, then carefully taste and adjust salt and flavour. You can add in 1/4 -1/2 tsp of sugar if you want to balance out the heat and the saltiness.

Switch off heat, garnish with fresh cilantro, thinly sliced green chilies and julienned ginger.

Notes

For flavour variations, you can add in 1/4 teaspoon of nigella seeds along with other whole spices. There are lots of whole spices in this recipe so even if you don't have one or two of them, there will still be a lot of flavour so definitely try it. Use tofu, press and cube the tofu or tear into organic shaped pieces and use

Ingredients:

vegan protein: Use a vegan chicken of choice, such as Gardein chicken strips or seitan you can use 5 oz soy curls soaked for 10 mins and then drained. Instead of keema, we use veggie crumbles or you can use 1/3 cup of cooked lentils

whole spices: cumin seeds, black and green cardamom, cinnamon, peppercorns and bay leaves are tempered in oil

red onion and ginger garlic paste are sauteed in the seasoned oil before adding the gravy ingredients

fresh herbs: chopped cilantro stalks or use some of the leaves as well as stalks as well as chopped mint

ground spices: Kashmiri chilli powder, or use paprika, garam masala, turmeric, coriander, cumin

a mix of fresh tomato and tomato puree is added to lend the gravy its signature color

non-dairy yogurt is added for tanginess and to make the gravy creamy

Cilantro, sliced green chilies, and julienned ginger are added for garnish.

Tips:

For flavor variations, you can add in 1/4 teaspoon of nigella seeds along with other whole spices. There are lots of whole spices in this recipe so even if you don’t have one or two of them, there will still be a lot of flavor so definitely try it.

Use tofu, press, and cube the tofu or tear into organic shaped pieces and use

How to make Vegan Balti Chicken

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat, when hot add the cumin seeds and cook until they start to change colour.

Add the rest of the whole spices and mix well.

As soon as the bay leaves start to turn brown, add in the onion and a pinch of salt. Cook until onion is golden brown all over.

Then add the ground spices and immediately add in the water and mix well, so that the spices don’t burn.

Add the ginger garlic paste, cilantro and mint and mix well for half a minute.

Then add tomato puree, salt and cook for 2 minutes. Then add the water, chicken and veggie crumbles and mix really well.

Partially cover and cook to bring the sauce to a boil and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes.

If you’re using seitan or soy curls you might want to simmer for a few minutes longer.

Then add yogurt and mix in, then carefully taste and adjust salt and flavor. You can add in 1/4 -1/2 tsp of sugar if you want to balance out the heat and the saltiness.

Switch off the heat, garnish with fresh cilantro, thinly sliced green chilies and julienned ginger.

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Freeze for months.

FAQ

Can I use other protein substitute?

Yes use tofu, soycurls or seitan or chickpeas or beans.