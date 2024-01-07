A north Indian fave, this Indian ginger curry has mince, julienned and dried ginger for an incredible flavor along with whole and ground spices in a rich tomato sauce. The sauce is incredibly versatile! Make it with soy curls to make Adraki Chicken curry or use one of the variations to make it your own.

Adraki ginger chicken is a popular North Indian curry. The sauce has whole and ground spices, onion, tomato, green chilies and of course a lot of ginger in mince and julienne form and ground form. This delicious ginger sauce is perfect to ward off the seasonal bugs.

Soy curls are the protein we are using in this ginger curry, but you can use other plant-based proteins — like tofu, chickpeas, or seitan. This amazing sauce is also delicious with mixed roasted veggies!

No matter how you make it, this is an easy, weeknight meal that’s ready in about 40 minutes. Serve with rice or quinoa or Biryani or naan.

Why You’ll Love Adraki Ginger Curry

Flavorful, ginger-tomato broth with lots of whole and dried spices

Very versatile! Make it with soy curls, seitan, other chicken substitutes, chickpeas, tofu, or all veggies!

Gluten-free and nut-free, as long as your non-dairy yogurt is nut-free

soy-free options

Print Recipe 5 from 4 votes Adraki Chikin Indian Ginger Curry his Indian ginger curry has mince, julienned and dried ginger for an incredible flavor along with whole and ground spices in a rich tomato sauce. The sauce is incredibly versatile! Make it with soy curls to make Adraki Chicken curry or use one of the variations to make it your own. Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 154 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the chicken: 4 ounces ( 113.4 g ) dry soy curls, soaked in 2 cups of hot broth for at least 15 minutes

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or paprika

1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning, optional Use esp if you are using water instead of broth For the sauce: 2 teaspoons oil

2 whole cloves

2 bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon crushed coriander seeds

4 black peppercorns

1 cup ( 160 g ) chopped red onion

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic paste or minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced ginger or ginger paste

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder

1 cup ( 149 g ) chopped tomatoes or use canned tomatoes along with their juices

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon julienned ginger

2 green chilis finely chopped. I used serrano or Indian green chili. You can use a milder green chili, if you like, or use 2 tablespoons of chopped green bell pepper

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) non dairy yogurt or cashew cream or use 1 cup thick non-dairy milk

1 to 1 1/2 cups ( 0.35 l ) water

Ingredients and Substitutions

soy curls – This is your vegan chicken substitute. Soak the soy curls in broth and drain them before using. You can use seitan, other vegan chicken substitutes, cooked chickpeas, tofu, or all vegetables. None of these substitutes need to be soaked in broth.

dried spices – Dried spices season both the soy curls and the sauce.

whole spices – Roasted whole spices add even more flavor to the ginger curry sauce!

onion – Adds umami and texture to the sauce.

ginger – You’re using minced ginger, ground ginger, and julienned ginger to give this curry sauce an incredible flavor!

garlic – For umami flavor in the sauce.

tomatoes – Add moisture and flavor to the curry sauce.

green chilis – For heat. You can use green bell pepper instead for a less spicy version.

non-dairy yogurt – For creaminess. Choose nut-free, if needed. You can use cashew cream or thick, non-dairy milk instead of the yogurt, if you prefer.

garnishes – You top this ginger curry with fresh cilantro and even more fresh ginger!

Tips

Prep the other ingredients while the soy curls soak to save on total time.

When you’re toasting the whole spices, keep a close eye, so they don’t burn.

Do make sure that you cook those tomatoes down enough! You want them to have an almost jam-like consistency.

How to Make Vegan Ginger Curry

Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C)

Soak your soy curls in chicken flavored broth if you haven’t already. Use warm hot broth and then let them soak for 15 minutes. Then drain and lightly press to remove excess moisture. Do not press completely to remove all of the moisture. Let the soy curls stay a bit moist.

Add to a bowl then add all of the spices and toss well to coat.

Spread them out on a parchment-lined baking sheet (optionally drizzle some oil on them) and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until crisp to preference.

Meanwhile, make the sauce.

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the cloves, bay leaves, crushed coriander seeds, black peppercorns, and mix and cook until the coriander seeds and bay leaves change color and get fragrant.





Then add in the onion and the salt and cook until the onion is golden brown.

Then add in the minced ginger or garlic or pastes, the ground ginger, and cook for a minute. Add few splashes of water if the onion is drying out too much.

Then add the Kashmiri chili powder and mix in.

Then add the tomatoes, salt, green chili, and julienned ginger. Use two teaspoons of the julienned ginger. Reserve a teaspoon for garnish.

Mix in and continue to cook until the tomatoes are jammy. 5-6 mins. Mash the larger tomato pieces. Then add in your non-dairy yogurt or cream and some water and bring to a good boil.

Add in your baked soy curls and mix in.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Garnish with cilantro, the reserved julienned ginger, some lemon juice if you like and serve with roti, naan, or rice.

