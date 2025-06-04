Kashmiri lal tofu – pan seared tofu in an aromatic fiery Kashmiri chili tomato curry sauce – is a simplified version of the North Indian curry, Kashmiri lal paneer. (Gluten-free with soy-free and nut-free options)

This is a vegan version of Kashmiri lal paneer, from the northernmost state in India. It is a popular dish usually made for entertaining, gatherings, weddings, or special occasions. It has this delicious sauce which is super red (lal) in color, thanks to the Kashmiri chili! I use Kashmiri chili powder in many recipes, it has a specific flavor profile. Definitely get some Kashmiri chili powder! You can use it in places where you use paprika.

There are different ways to make this recipe, depending on the region and time of the year. Kashmir is a northern state in India, most of which is in the high altitude Himalayan region. That means fresh produce is not always available.

Depending on the region and the availability of produce, this recipe can be made with a lot of aromatics, like onion, garlic, fresh ginger, and fresh tomato. Otherwise, it can be made without onion, garlic, or tomato, using just the spices and a little bit of yogurt to make the sauce.

I am using onion and using some dried versions of aromatics, like ground ginger and garlic powder, to add more flavor to the sauce and simplify the recipe.

Additionally, I am taking inspiration from Kashmiri chicken curry to add more spices and flavors to the sauce. If you don’t have a spice or two, you can still make this dish, and it will still turn out absolutely delicious.

This recipe, also called Lal Chaman, is often made as a part of Wazwan, which is a spread made for entertaining or special occasions.

There are several other Kashmiri recipes on the blog as well, like my Kashmiri mushrooms with a delicious umami-rich sun-dried tomato sauce, Kashmiri dal, which is a simple dal, and creamy Rogan Josh curry, which is the more popular Kashmiri recipe that you might find in some Indian restaurants.

This sauce is so incredible flavorful, you can use any protein with it! Such as chickpeas, beans, vegan chicken, soycurls etc. The sauce can get pretty hot with the black pepper and the Kashmiri chili powder( some brands are hotter while some pretty mild). If you end up with too hot a sauce, tame with some cashew cream.

Try these Kashmiri recipes, and I’ll also be bringing more Kashmiri recipes to the blog in the future. I’ve been going deep into regional Indian cuisine for the past couple of years, bringing you all these delicious recipes and flavors, so stay tuned! Do let me know if you like these regional Indian recipes. Some can be a bit intimidating with longer lists of spices and steps. I try to simplify them while still keeping the traditional flavors! If you are new to my website, try my easier quicker Indian recipes like butter chickpeas, Palak tofu, dal tadka.

Why You’ll Love Vegan Kashmiri Lal Paneer

super flavorful, tomato chili curry sauce with flavors of Kashmiri chili powder, turmeric, ginger, garlic, and cumin

crispy tofu is super flavorful from Kashmiri chili powder and garlic powder

one-pan recipe ready in about an hour

simplified version of a Kashmiri special occasion dish

naturally gluten-free and nut-free with easy soy-free option

For the Tofu ▢ 14 ounces firm or extra-firm tofu , pressed for at least 15 minutes, then sliced into ½-inch thick and 1½-inch wide slices, or torn into organic shapes

, ▢ 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder

▢ ½ teaspoon garlic powder

▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ 1 tablespoon cornstarch

▢ 2 teaspoons mustard oil or neutral oil , for cooking For the Sauce ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1½ cups chopped red onion

▢ ½ teaspoon fennel seeds

▢ ½ teaspoon black peppercorns

▢ 3 cloves garlic , minced

, ▢ 1.5 to 2 tablespoons kashmiri chili powder

▢ 1 black cardamom , slightly opened

, ▢ 2 whole cloves

▢ 1 cinnamon stick , 1½” to 2” long

, ▢ generous pinch asafoetida , aka hing, optional

, ▢ ¼ teaspoon turmeric

▢ ½ teaspoon ground ginger

▢ ½ teaspoon ground cumin

▢ ½ teaspoon salt , divided

, ▢ 4 ounces tomato puree , or tomato passata, unseasoned tomato sauce, or freshly pureed tomatoes For Garnish ▢ cilantro, lemon juice

▢ non-dairy yogurt , or non-dairy cream Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Cook the tofu. Press the tofu , if you haven't already, then slice it into 1½” to 2” big slices that are about ½ inch thick. You can also tear the tofu into organic shapes for a more chicken-like texture. It will also pick up more flavor that way.

In a shallow bowl, add Kashmiri chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and cornstarch . Mix well. Add half of the tofu slices to the bowl, toss to coat. Remove those slices, then add the remaining slices and toss again.( If using torn tofu, add all of it at once and toss well to coat. ) Set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and once the oil is hot, add the tofu. Spread evenly and let them cook undisturbed for 2-3 minutes or until the bottom turns golden. Flip and cook the other side until nicely golden and somewhat browned. Remove from the skillet and set aside. Prepare the sauce. In the same skillet, add a teaspoon of oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion, fennel seeds, black peppercorns, and ⅛ teaspoon salt . Mix in and cook until the onions turn golden. We are using whole spices here, because we are going to blend the onion mixture. If you don’t want to blend the onion mixture, then use ground fennel seeds and ground black pepper instead.

Add splashes of water as needed to help the onion cook evenly, but don’t add too much water, because we want to get the onion golden and also slightly dried out rather than mushy. Traditionally, you use fried onion in this recipe, but here we will cook it until golden brown before proceeding.

Midway through cooking the onion, add the garlic and continue to cook. Once the onion is golden, transfer it to a blender. Add 1½ to 2 tablespoons of Kashmiri chili powder and 1 cup of water, then blend the mixture until smooth. You may need to blend for a minute, let it sit for 2-3 minutes, and then blend again for another 30 seconds. If the mixture is too thick, add more water to help blend it smoothly. (If not blending, just remove the onion mixture from the skillet, mix in the Kashmiri chili powder and set aside) Make the curry. In the same skillet over medium heat, add a teaspoon of oil . Add the black cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon stick and sauté for a few seconds. Then add the asafoetida (if using), cook for a 2 seconds, then add the blended onion mixture, tomato puree, all of the ground spices, and remaining salt . Mix in.

Rinse out the blender with ½ cup of water and add it to the skillet. Then, add the cooked tofu slices , reduce the heat to low, cover, and let it simmer for 20-30 minutes. The sauce should cook low and slow to develop all of that flavor. It will thicken slightly and there will be red sheen of oil on top. Even if no sheen develops, the color will darken, and the dish will start to smell rich and roasted.

After 20-25 minutes, taste and adjust the salt and flavor. Add a touch of sugar to balance the flavors, if you like, or a touch of lemon juice. Let it simmer for another few minutes, then switch off the heat. Garnish with some cilantro and non-dairy yogurt, if you wish. Serve this delicious vegan Kashmiri lal paneer with rice, quinoa, naan, flatbread, sourdough, or roasted vegetables. The thick and flavorful sauce pairs well with any protein of your choice. Or make pita wraps with the saucy tofu, crunchy veggies, pickled onion.

Notes
This recipe is naturally gluten-free, if you omit the hing. To make it nut-free, use a nut-free non-dairy yogurt for garnish. For soy-free, replace the tofu with replace the tofu with chickpea flour tofu , pumpkin seed tofu, or seitan, and make sure that your non-dairy yogurt is soy-free. You can also skip the crisping up step and add cooked chickpeas, beans, or vegetables directly to the sauce. Store: Like many spiced sauces with whole spices, the flavors will get stronger as the dish sits, making it even more delicious the next day. It is also freezer-friendly in a freezer-safe container for up to 3 months or can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Ingredients

tofu – This is your vegan paneer. For soy-free, you can replace the tofu with chickpea flour tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, or seitan. You can also skip the crisping up step and add cooked chickpeas, beans, or vegetables directly to the sauce.

– This is your vegan paneer. For soy-free, you can replace the tofu with chickpea flour tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, or seitan. You can also skip the crisping up step and add cooked chickpeas, beans, or vegetables directly to the sauce. ground spices – For the tofu, you will need Kashmiri chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and cornstarch. For the sauce, we are using hing (omit for gluten-free or if you don’t have it), turmeric, ground ginger, cumin, and salt.

– For the tofu, you will need Kashmiri chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and cornstarch. For the sauce, we are using hing (omit for gluten-free or if you don’t have it), turmeric, ground ginger, cumin, and salt. oil – To crisp up the tofu and sauté the onions.

– To crisp up the tofu and sauté the onions. onion – Adds so much umami!

– Adds so much umami! whole spices – You will need whole fennel seeds and black peppercorns. Replace with ground versions, if you are not going to puree the sauce. Later on, you will also roast some black cardamom, whole cloves, and a cinnamon stick to add even more flavor to the sauce while it’s cooking!

– You will need whole fennel seeds and black peppercorns. Replace with ground versions, if you are not going to puree the sauce. Later on, you will also roast some black cardamom, whole cloves, and a cinnamon stick to add even more flavor to the sauce while it’s cooking! garlic – For umami.

– For umami. tomato puree – This along with the blended onion and kashmiri chili is the base for your curry. You can use canned or fresh. Unseasoned tomato sauce is also fine to use.

– This along with the blended onion and kashmiri chili is the base for your curry. You can use canned or fresh. Unseasoned tomato sauce is also fine to use. garnishes – Top your Kashmiri lal tofu with cilantro, non-dairy yogurt or non-dairy cream, and lemon juice.

💡Tips Adding small splashes of water to the onion while it cooks is fine, but you do want it pretty dry when you finish cooking it. This sauce usually uses fried onions, but we are simplifying by pan frying until golden.

The sauce is ready when it is starting to smell rich and roasted. It may also develop a sheen of oil on top, which is completely normal. This can take longer depending on your stove.

Instead of rice or naan, serve Kashmiri lal tofu with roasted vegetables in a wrap for another variation.

How to Make Vegan Kashmiri Lal Paneer

Press the tofu, if you haven’t already, then slice it into 1½” to 2” big slices that are about ½ inch thick. You can also tear the tofu into organic shapes for a more chicken-like texture. It will also pick up more flavor that way.

In a shallow bowl, add Kashmiri chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and cornstarch. Mix well. Add half of the tofu slices to the bowl, toss to coat. Remove those slices, then add the remaining slices and toss again. If using torn tofu, add all of it at once and toss well to coat. Set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and once the oil is hot, add the tofu. Spread evenly and let them cook undisturbed for 2-3 minutes or until the bottom turns golden. Flip and cook the other side until nicely golden and somewhat browned. Remove from the skillet and set aside.

In the same skillet, add a bit more oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion, fennel seeds, black peppercorns, and ⅛ teaspoon salt. Mix in and cook until the onions turn golden. We are using whole spices here, because we are going to blend the onion mixture. If you don’t want to blend the onion mixture, then use ground fennel seeds and ground black pepper instead.

Add splashes of water as needed to help the onion cook evenly, but don’t add too much water, because we want to get the onion golden and also slightly dried out rather than mushy. Traditionally, you use fried onion in this recipe, but here we will cook it until golden brown before proceeding.

Midway through cooking the onion, add the garlic and continue to cook. Once the onion is golden, transfer it to a blender, if blending. Add 1½ to 2 tablespoons of Kashmiri chili powder and 1 cup of water, then blend the mixture until smooth. You may need to blend for a minute, let it sit for 2-3 minutes, and then blend again for another 30 seconds. If the mixture is too thick, add more water to help blend it smoothly.

In the same skillet over medium heat, add a teaspoon of oil. Add the black cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon stick and sauté for a few seconds. Then add the asafoetida (if using), and then add the blended onion mixture, tomato puree, all of the ground spices, and remaining salt. Mix in.

Rinse out the blender with ½ cup of water and add it to the skillet. Then, add the cooked tofu slices, reduce the heat to low, cover, and let it simmer for 20-30 minutes. The sauce should cook low and slow to develop all of that flavor. It will thicken slightly and there will be red sheen of oil on top. Even if no sheen develops, the color will darken, and the dish will start to smell rich and roasted.

After 20-25 minutes, taste and adjust the salt and flavor. Add a touch of sugar to balance the flavors, if you like, or a touch of lemon juice. Garnish with some cilantro and non-dairy yogurt, if you wish. Let it simmer for another few minutes, then switch off the heat.

What to Serve with Kashmiri Lal Tofu

Serve this delicious vegan Kashmiri lal paneer with rice, quinoa, pulao, naan, flatbread, sourdough, or roasted vegetables. The thick and flavorful sauce pairs well with any protein of your choice.

You can also make Naan or pita wraps. Slice the tofu and add to the wrap along with crunchy veggies such as lettuce or cabbage. Top with chopped onion and tomato and some of the sauce.