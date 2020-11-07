Vegan Richa

Vegan Butternut Squash Carbonara

By 14 Comments

This Vegan Butternut Squash Carbonara is a dairy-free spin on the traditional Italian Carbonara recipe with a creamy cashew cheese butternut squash carbonara sauce! Serve with crispy roasted smoky bacon-ish tofu.Jump to Recipe
overhead shot of a vegan Butternut Squash Carbonara Pasta served with roasted tofu

This easy vegan Butternut Squash Carbonara is the perfect fall and winter dinner. It’s a creamy spin on my popular Pumpkin Sage pasta and trust me, it will likely become a staple you will make again and again. Traditional Italian Carbonara Sauce is made from parmesan cheese and egg yolks.  This vegan version is just as deliciously rich and creamy (even without egg or dairy), thanks to cashew cream, and even quite cheesy thanks to nutritional yeast, and a hearty thanks to miso paste and fresh sage!

close up of a plate of vegan butternut squash pasta carbonara served with baked tofu

While traditional Carbonara is often topped with bacon or pancetta, I wanted that smoky “chew” on top and went with oven-roasted tofu. Before roasting the tofu, we coat it in a whole bunch of spices to bring on the smoky-sweet notes.

Let me tell you this dish has a perfect balance and blend of cozy fall flavors (butternut squash + sage = fall central)! A simple plant-based pasta dinner or plant-based lunch your whole family will love. Even your kids will give this a big thumbs up!

Let’s make this gorgeous fall meal.

Butternut Squash Carbonara 

This Vegan Butternut Squash Carbonara is a dairy-free spin on the traditional Italian Carbonara recipe with a creamy cashew cheese butternut squash carbonara sauce! Serve with crispy roasted smoky bacon-ish tofu. Options for Nutfree Glutenfree Soyfree
Ingredients

For the pasta sauce:

  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onions
  • 2 garlic cloves minced
  • 1/4 tsp pepper flakes
  • 1 tbsp fresh sage
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 1/3 cup cashews
  • 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 1 1/4 cup veggie broth or water
  • 2 cups butternut squash cubed
  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 1/2 tsp miso paste optional
  • 8 oz fettuccine

For the Tofu:

  • 7 oz firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes, and then drained and cubed into 1/4th inch cubes
  • 2 tsp oil
  • 1.5 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1.5 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp sugar or maple syrup

Instructions

  • Add oil to a skillet over medium heat, add in the onion and garlic and cook until transluent.
  • Add in the sage and pepper flakes and mix in. Add in the butternut squash and cook until the butternut squash starts to get golden on some edges. This may not happen if you're using frozen butternut squash.
  • Add in the rest of the ingredients under sauce, and cover and mix well. Then cover and cook for 10-12 minutes or until the butternut squash is tender to preference.
  • Take off heat and let the mixture cool a bit before adding to a blender and blending until smooth.
  • Meanwhile make your fettuccine according to instructions on the package and cook until al dente, then combine the sauce to the fettuccine in a bowl, or you can also add it to a skillet to reheat, and cook it a little bit more. This helps thicken the sauce and also melds the flavors together
  • Meanwhile, make the smoky tofu by combining the cubed tofu with the oil, soy sauce, smoked paprika, garlic, and maple syrup in a bowl to coat really well.
  • Spread out the tofu on a parchent-ined baking sheet. Spread it out so that most of the cubes are not touching each other. Preheat the oven to 425 F (218 c ) then add the baking sheet to the oven when it's heated up. Bake for 10 minutes, then move it around, and then bake for another few minutes, and then keep an eye on the tofu. Take it out once the pieces start to get dry-ish and crunchy. The tofu can burn easily, so keep an eye after 14-15 minute mark. Serve the tofu on top of the butternut squash fettuccine.
    To store, keep the topping separate from the pasta and refrigerate for upto 3 days.,

Notes

  • Nutfree: To make this without cashews, omit the cashews and use a 1/3 cup of pumpkin seeds, or while blending the sauce, add in a 1/3 cup of silken tofu. This tofu based sauce will have to be reheated to thicken again
  • Glutenfree : use Glutenfree pasta of choice 
  • Soyfree: use chickpea flour tofu to make the topping with coconut aminos instead of soy sauce or use coconut bacon 
  • You can actually use canned butternut squash puree, which cuts the prep time down by an hour at least! Use 3/4 cup butternut or pumpkin purée 
  • fresh sage sub: use a mix of dried and rubbed and not more than 1 tsp. Is using just dried then use 1/4 tsp 

overhead shot of ingredients needed for making vegan butternut squash carbonara sauce

Butternut Squash Carbonara Ingredients:

  • Like with any Italian-inspired pasta sauce, we start this off with olive oil, onions, and garlic. 
  • Butternut squash – you can use any other squash or pumpkin puree for this recipe.
  • Nutritional yeast – can be omitted, – just add 1 tsp miso for a similar flavor
  • Miso Paste – skip or add more nutritional yeast
  • Sage – if you’re using dried, use a mix of rubbed and ground. Dried ground sage is pretty potent so add less in the beginning and add more to taste as you go.
  • Cashew nuts make this pasta sauce extra creamy and smooth without having to add egg yolks or dairy. For Nutfree, use silken tofu
  • My pasta of choice here is fettuccine. 

Tips

  • You can actually use canned butternut squash puree, which cuts the prep time down by an hour at least!
  • Add some coconut bacon For additional texture
  • Serve this sprinkled with some chopped sage or grate some almonds on top.
  • additional flavors you can add: cinnamon, freshly ground nutmeg, or a pinch of cayenne pepper

How to make Butternut Squash Carbonara

Add oil to a skillet over medium heat, add in the onion and garlic and cook until translucent.

butternut squash being sauteed in a skillet

Add in the sage and pepper flakes and mix in. Add in the butternut squash and cook until the butternut squash starts to get golden on the edges. This may not happen if you’re using frozen butternut squash.

butternut squash pasta sauce being cooked in a back skillet

Add in the rest of the ingredients listed under ‘sauce’, and mix well. Cover and cook for 10-12 minutes or until the butternut squash is tender to preference. Take the pan off the heat and let the mixture cool a bit before adding to a blender and blending until smooth.

Meanwhile, make your fettuccine and cook until al dente, then combine the sauce to the fettuccine in a bowl, or you can also add it to a skillet to reheat, and cook it a little bit more.

overhead shot of a skillet with linguine with creamy butternut squash carbonara sauce

fettuccine being tossed in vegan butternut squash cashew cheese carbonara sauce

Meanwhile, make the tofu by combining the cubed tofu with the oil, soy sauce, smoked paprika, garlic, and maple syrup in a bowl to coat really well.

tofu cubes with condiments for making roasted crispy tofu as pasta topping

Spread out the tofu on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread it out so that most of the cubes are not touching each other. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, then add the baking sheet to the oven when it’s heated up.

crispy smokey oven roasted tofu cubes on a baking sheet

Bake for 10 minutes, then move it around, and then bake for another few minutes, and then keep an eye on the tofu. Take it out once the pieces start to get dry-ish and crunchy. The tofu can burn easily, so keep an eye out after the 14-15 minute mark. Serve the tofu on top of the butternut squash fettuccine.

Can I make this Butternut Squash Carbonara without Cashews?

To make this recipe without cashews, omit them and use a 1/3 cup of pumpkin seeds, or while blending the sauce, add in a 1/3 cup of silken tofu. This tofu-based sauce will have to be reheated to thicken again.

overhead shot of a vegan Butternut Squash Carbonara Pasta served with roasted tofu

 



Comments

  1. 5 stars
    The Vegan Butternut Squash Carbonara was EXCELLENT!!! What fabulous flavor and perfect textures. I had to use dried sage since I am in Alaska and fresh herbs are hard to come by. It was sooooo good! THANK YOU!

    Reply

  2. Ohhh – I thought I wasn’t hungry until I read this recipe! It looks SO good. I just pick up a butternut squash today so I”m looking forward to trying this:)

    Reply

  4. 5 stars
    I made this recipe tonight after seeing it on Richa’s IG because I had most of the ingredients on hand. It was delicious and comforting, perfect for a chilly fall night. I try to eat mostly plant-based, but am not vegan, but love that this seems much healthier (and environmentally friendly) than a traditional carbonara with lots of heavy cream and bacon. I made a few substitutions to avoid going to the store (regular paprika & a dash of liquid smoke instead of smoked paprika; a smaller amount of dried thyme instead of fresh sage; Trader Joe’s brown rice fusilli instead of fettuccine). Will definitely make this again!

    Reply
