This easy Vegan Irish Stew comes together within minutes with simple ingredients and has the most comforting, round and earthy flavor. Leftovers keep for days and will taste even better the next day. Make it for dinner tonight!

There is nothing quite as comforting as a big bowl of stew. This recipe for vegan stew is super easy made with simple ingredients that bring a lot of flavor!

Traditional Irish stew is made with pork or beef and often stout or cider is added. And while we do skip the meat and use a satisfying mix of potatoes, mushrooms and carrots instead, we also add beer to give this stew its deep earthy flavor.

The stew is thickened with flour but you could add cornstarch instead. Also feel free to play around with the veggies. Sweet potatoes would be nice here and so would be peas or even asparagus.

Got some vegan protein left from a past dinner or some vegan sausage? Toss it right in.

Print Recipe 5 from 3 votes Vegan Irish Stew This easy Irish Stew comes together within minutes with simple ingredients and has the most comforting, round and earthy flavor. Leftovers keep for days and is will taste even better the next day. Make it for dinner tonight! Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 40 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 226 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 tablespoon oil

1 cup onion chopped

4 cloves of garlic minced

1 cup chopped carrots chopped into ½ inch pieces

1 cup celery chopped

3 tablespoons of flour , use a gf blend or a mix of rice flour and cornstarch/tapioca starch for gluten-free

2 bay leaves

2 small to medium potatoes , peeled and diced into 3/4 inch slices

1/2 cup chopped turnip or parsnip

4 ounces ( 113.4 g ) quartered mushrooms

2 teaspoons dried thyme or thyme and rosemary

3 cups ( 700 ml ) stock, preferably mushroom stock or beef flavored stock

8 ounces ( 250 ml ) beer of choice Guinness or other stout

½ teaspoon of salt, depends on salt content of the stock

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon soy sauce , tamari for gluten-free

green onion and black pepper for garnish Instructions In a large saucepan, add oil and heat over medium heat. Once oil is hot, add onion, garlic and a good pinch of salt. Mix well. Cook for 2 minutes.

Add in carrots and celery and cook until onions starts to turn translucent.

Add in flour and bay leaves and mix in, cook for a minute for flour to get roasted. Then add in ½ cup of stock to mix in. Add rest of the stock and mix in.

Add vegetables and spices and mix in. Add in beer, salt, black pepper and soy sauce and mix in.

Bring to a good boil, reduce the heat to medium-low, and continue to cook for about 30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender to preference.

Taste and adjust salt to flavor add in more soy sauce or black pepper if needed. Add a few drops liquid smoke for additional flavor ( optional)

Take off the heat, remove and discard bay leaves, garnish with green onion or parsley and serve. Notes Beer substitute: add more mushroom stock. Apple cider is also a great substitute.

add more mushroom stock. Apple cider is also a great substitute. Leftovers should be transfered to the fridge within two hours. Store leftovers in an airtight container and eat within four days.

Soyfree : Omit the soy sauce and use either salt, chickpea miso or nutritional yeast for added flavor.

: Omit the soy sauce and use either salt, chickpea miso or nutritional yeast for added flavor. Vegan meat addition : Add vegan sausage or beef with the celery and carrots and sauté.

: Add vegan sausage or beef with the celery and carrots and sauté. Instant pot: Follow steps 1-4 on sauté. Then mix really well to pick any stick bits. Close the lid and pressure cook for 8 minutes. Quick release after 5 minutes. The stew won’t be very thick at this point. Add 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 2 tbsp water and mix in. Sauté for 3-5 mins to thicken. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Irish Stew Amount Per Serving Calories 226 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 0.4g 3% Sodium 498mg 22% Potassium 878mg 25% Carbohydrates 40g 13% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 6g 12% Vitamin A 5842IU 117% Vitamin C 31mg 38% Calcium 61mg 6% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.



