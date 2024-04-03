This is an absolutely delicious, moist and citrusy vegan lemon cake. A lot of the lemon flavor comes from this amazing, velvety lemon cream that you spread between the layers and all over the cake.

You guys know that I don’t really like overly sugary cakes or overly sugary frosting. So For this lemon cake, the frosting is based on my no-cook lemon pudding. It uses cashews and coconut cream and then just a bit of sugar for the sweetness and loads of lemon to give it that zingy flavor. This mousse like lemon cream frosting takes this cake to heavenly moist zesty state!

We make this simple lemon cake batter that has mild lemon flavor. Then layer it with the exquisitely lemony cream, to make this perfectly zesty Spring cake! This can easily be a birthday or event cake. Decorate with fresh lemon and zest or edible flowers!

You can bake one cake or two cakes. If you make one cake, just slice it in half, then assemble the cake with the lemon frosting and let it set. Then, you just even out the edges of the frosting and top it however you like, and then your cake is ready to serve. The lemon juice in the cake can tend to brown the cake edges , so if you’d like less browning, omit the juice and add more zest.

The lemon cake itself is moist and fluffy, and I even offer a gluten-free option, in case you need it. It’s a very simple batter that’s easy to make.

The cake batter comes together in one bowl, and you make the lemony cream in the blender, so there’s not a ton of cleanup.

Why You’ll Love this Vegan Lemon Cake

moist, fluffy cake with lovely lemon flavor

fluffy, lemony mouse-like frosting

1 bowl batter

you make the frosting in the blender!

easily made nut-free, soy-free, or gluten-free

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Lemon Cream Cake This is an absolutely delicious, moist and citrusy vegan lemon cake. A lot of the lemon flavor comes from this amazing, velvety lemon cream that you spread between the layers and all over the cake. Prep Time 30 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Cooling/Chilling Time 1 hour hr 20 minutes mins Total Time 2 hours hrs 10 minutes mins Servings: 10 Calories: 394 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dry Ingredients 1 ¾ cup ( 218.75 g ) all-purpose flour

1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch or tapioca starch

⅓ cup ( 66.67 g ) sugar use 2 tablespoon more for sweeter

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt Wet Ingredients 1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) non-dairy milk

1 ½ tablespoons non-dairy yogurt or applesauce

1 tablespoons lemon juice or use 1 tablespoon more non-dairy milk. Lemon juice will cause the edges of the cake to brown, so this is really a choice about looks.

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar or white vinegar

¼ cup ( 59.15 ml ) oil

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

a few drops of almond extract , optional

1 teaspoon lemon zest For the Frosting 1 cup ( 129 g ) raw cashews soaked in warm water for at least 15 minutes

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) coconut cream ( white part from a can of full-fat coconut milk.)

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

⅓ cup sugar use 2 tablespoons more for sweeter

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon turmeric for color, optional

1 tablespoon lemon zest

½ teaspoon vanilla extract Equipment 2 6" cake pans Instructions First, make the cake. Preheat the oven to 350° F (177° C).

In a bowl, add all of the dry ingredients, and mix really well.

Then, add the wet ingredients and mix to make a batter. If the batter is too thin and flowy, add another 1 to 2 tablespoons of flour and mix in to make pancake like batter

Once the batter is mixed and ready, line your baking pans. This batter will make 2 6” or one tall 6" or 8” cake.

Pour the batter into the lined baking pan(s), and then bake. The two 6” cakes will bake in about 20 to 22 minutes. The tall 6" or 8" will bake in about 28 to 30 minutes. Check with a toothpick in the center to see if it's done, otherwise continue to bake for another 5 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the lemon frosting. Drain your soaked cashews and add to the blender along with the rest of the frosting ingredients, and blend for a minute. Let the mixture sit for 5 minutes for the cashews to absorb some more of the moisture, then blend again for 30 seconds. Let it sit for another minute, then blend again for 30 seconds. Now, open the blender, taste the frosting, and adjust the flavor. For sweeter, add another 1 or 2 tablespoons of sugar, and if you want more tang, add some more lemon zest. The lemon will get stronger as it sits, so you don't want it to be extra lemony at this point. Then, blend again, and move it to the fridge so that it starts to thicken up Cool and frost the cakes. Meanwhile, remove the cakes from the oven and let them cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then remove from the pan and move them to the fridge to cool down for 20 minutes.

Remove the cooled cakes from the fridge, and a sharp, serrated knife to cut the domes off of the cakes. Then line a tall 6” or 8” cake pan with parchment paper, then place one of the cakes into the pan. (I use thick parchment strips that hang over the edge to easily remove the cake later). See Notes for easier alternate cake assembly.

Take your frosting out of the fridge, and scoop or pour some of the frosting on top of this cake and spread it evenly.

Place the other cake on top. If the frosting hasn't thickened up enough to support the top cake, you can keep the bottom cake with frosting on it in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes before using, then put the second cake layer on top, and then put some more of the frosting layer, reserving some of the frosting to frost the edges later. Put the cake pan back in the fridge for 2 to 3 hours, or in the freezer for about ½ hour, so that the frosting sets really nicely.

Once the edges of the frosting are pretty set, remove the pan from the fridge or freezer. Add some hot water to a large bowl, and put the cake pan in it so that the cake will release easily from the pan, then use your parchment to remove the cake from the cake pan, and also peel off the parchment from the cake.

Place the cake on your cake stand, and use the rest of the frosting to frost the edges. If the frosting is melting too much on the edges, put the cake back in the freezer for 10 minutes, and then continue to frost it. Frost all of the sides of the cake. If you have any more of the frosting left, you can top the cake with any fancy designs you like, or put some sliced lemons or lemon zest or edible flowers on top to make it pretty. Refrigerate until ready to serve Video Notes Storage: keep refrigerated for upto 4 days. Freeze slices for months. Alternate assembly: bake the batter in an 8 or 9 inch cake pan. Let the cake cool for half an hour then pour all the frosting on the cake in the pan. Refrigerate for an hour for the frosting to set, then slice and serve. This cake is soy-free as long as you use soy-free non-dairy milk and use non-dairy yogurt or the applesauce option. To make this lemon cake nut-free, you can use another cup of coconut cream instead of the cashews in the frosting layer and omit the almond extract. Also make sure that your non-dairy milk and yogurt are nut-free. To make this gluten-free, use ¾ cup almond flour, ¾ cup oat flour, and ½ cup potato starch. Mix well, pressing to break up any almond flour lumps, and use 1 ¾ cup of this mixture instead of the all-purpose flour. You might need to add more of the gluten-free flour mix to the batter, use ¾ cup non dairy milk and ¼ cup club soda Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Lemon Cream Cake Amount Per Serving Calories 394 Calories from Fat 153 % Daily Value* Fat 17g 26% Saturated Fat 6g 38% Polyunsaturated Fat 0.2g Sodium 223mg 10% Potassium 200mg 6% Carbohydrates 57g 19% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 34g 38% Protein 5g 10% Vitamin A 1IU 0% Vitamin C 4mg 5% Calcium 78mg 8% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Did you make this recipe? Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

Ingredients and Substitutions

flour – You can use all-purpose flour or my gluten-free flour mix. To make the gluten-free flour, combine ¾ cup almond flour, ¾ cup oat flour, and ½ cup potato starch. Mix well, pressing to break up any almond flour lumps, and use 1 ¾ cup of this mixture instead of the all-purpose flour. Replace ¼ cup of non dairy milk with club soda.

sugar – While this has a lot less sugar than a conventional lemon cake, you do still need a little bit to sweeten the cake and frosting.

cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, and salt – These help condition the cake batter. Salt also brings out the lemon flavor in the cake and the frosting.

non-dairy yogurt – For moisture. You can use applesauce instead, if you prefer. Make sure your yogurt is nut- and/or soy-free, if needed.

lemon juice – You’ll use a little lemon juice in the cake batter and a lot in the frosting! Lemon juice will cause the cake to brown, so if you don’t want that, you can omit the lemon juice from the cake itself and just put it in the frosting.

vinegar – A little apple cider or white vinegar add acidity to the cake to help it rise.

oil – For moisture.

lemon zest – Adds lemony flavor to the cake and frosting.

vanilla – Adds flavor to both the cake batter and the frosting.

almond extract – Adds flavor to the cake. Omit for nut-free.

raw cashews – Soaked, raw cashews are half of the base for the frosting. You can omit and use extra coconut cream if you need a nut-free option.

coconut cream – This is the white part that separates out of a can of coconut milk when you chill the can.

turmeric – For color.

💡 Tips If you don’t want your lemon cake to brown while baking, omit the lemon juice and use extra non-dairy milk instead.

The cake batter should have the consistency of pancake batter. It should be pourable but not too thin.

Blend the frosting several times, letting the mixture sit in between blending, to get the smoothest results.

Make sure the cakes are cooled completely before frosting.

Make sure the frosting has achieved a mousse-like texture before using. Once it sets up, it will maintain that texture.

How to Make Lemon Layer Cake

First, make the cake. Preheat the oven to 350° F (177° C). Line the cake pan or pans with parchment.

In a bowl, add all of the dry ingredients, and mix really well.

Then, add the wet ingredients and mix to make a batter. If the batter is too thin and flowy, add another 1 to 2 tablespoons of flour and mix in. You don’t want the batter to be too thin, because this is a vegan cake. There’s no egg to support the extra moisture in the batter, so you want to keep it slightly thicker than regular cake batter, or somewhat like a pancake batter.

Once the batter is mixed and ready, line your baking pans. This batter will make 2 6” or one tall 6″ or 8” cake. The 8” cakes will be thinner, but they’ll still work.

Pour the batter into the lined baking pan(s), and then bake. The two 6” cakes will bake in about 20 to 22 minutes. The tall 6″ or 8″ will bake in about 28 to 30 minutes. Check with a toothpick in the center to see if it’s done, otherwise continue to bake for another 5 to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the lemon frosting.

Drain your soaked cashews and add to the blender along with the rest of the frosting ingredients, and blend for a minute. Let the mixture sit for 5 minutes for the cashews to absorb some more of the moisture, then blend again for 30 seconds. Let it sit for another minute, then blend again for 30 seconds.

Now, open the blender, taste the frosting, and adjust the flavor. If you want it sweeter, add another 1 or 2 tablespoons of sugar, and if you want more tang, add some more lemon zest. The lemon will keep getting stronger as it sits, so you don’t want it to be extra lemony at this point. Then, blend again, and move it to the fridge so that it starts to set up a little bit.





Cool and frost the cakes.

Meanwhile, remove the cakes from the oven and let them cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then remove from the pan and move them to the fridge to cool down for 15 to 20 more minutes.

Remove the cooled cakes from the fridge, and a sharp, serrated knife to cut the domes off of the cakes. Then line a tall 6” or 8” cake pan with parchment paper, (I use thick parchment strips that hang over the edge to easily remove the cake later) then place one of the cakes into the pan.

Take your frosting out of the fridge, and scoop or pour some of the frosting on top of this cake and spread it evenly.

Place the other cake on top. If the frosting hasn’t thickened up enough to support the top cake, you can keep the bottom cake with frosting on it in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes before using, because if it’s too thin, then the top cake will just sink in. The frosting needs to have a mousse-like texture. So put the second cake layer on top, and then put some more of the frosting layer, reserving some of the frosting to frost the edges later. Put the cake pan back in the fridge for 2 to 3 hours, or you can put it in the freezer for about ½ hour, so that the frosting sets really nicely.

Once the edges of the frosting are pretty set, remove the pan from the fridge or freezer. Add some hot water to a large bowl, and put the cake pan in it so that the cake will release easily from the pan, then use your parchment to remove the cake from the cake pan, and also peel off the parchment from the cake.

Place the cake in on your cake stand, and use the rest of the frosting to frost the edges. If the frosting is melting too much on the edges, put the cake back in the freezer for 10 minutes, and then continue to frost it.

Frost all of the sides of the cake, as well. If you have any more of the frosting left, you can top the cake with any fancy designs you like, or put some sliced lemons or lemon zest on top to make it pretty. Let the cake sit in the fridge for another ½ hour for the frosting to set nicely, then slice and serve.

For a simpler No layer cake, bake the batter in an 8 or 9 inch cake pan. Let the cake cool for half an hour then pour all the frosting on the cake in the pan. Refrigerate for an hour, slice and serve.