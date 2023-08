Creamy, vibrant 5 ingredient vegan Lemon Pudding is such an easy dessert! You don’t have to do any stirring or simmering. Just blend, pour, chill, and eat! I love to serve this topped with coconut cream or vegan vanilla ice cream and a little lemon zest!

You remember those lemon bars? The creamy, lemony topping in those bars is just so dreamy and refreshing and perfect to use up all those lemons. I used it to make these quick, vegan lemon pudding cups. You have to try these!!

It’s super simple. Just blend up the ingredients really well, add to a bowl, and chill for a bit. Top it with some coconut cream or vanilla ice cream and some lemon zest, and they’re ready to serve.

Why You’ll Love Vegan Lemon Pudding

no-cook, blender recipe

whole food ingredients

creamy, dreamy pudding with bright, lemony flavor

gluten-free and soy-free

nut-free and coconut-free options

Print Recipe No ratings yet Vegan Lemon Pudding Creamy, vibrant vegan lemon pudding is such an easy dessert! 5 ingredient no cook no stirring. Just blend, pour, chill, and eat! I love to serve this topped with coconut cream or vegan vanilla ice cream and a little lemon zest! Prep Time 10 minutes mins Soaking and Chilling Time 1 hour hr 15 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 347 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 3/4 cup ( 96.75 g ) raw cashews, soaked in hot water for at least 15 minutes or ideally for 1 to 2 hours

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) coconut cream

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 cup ( 50 g ) sugar or sweetener of choice

1/3 cup ( 78.86 ml ) lemon juice

2 teaspoons lemon zest plus more for garnish Equipment blender Instructions Soak your cashews, if you haven’t already, then drain and add to a blender.

Add the rest of the ingredients, except for the garnish lemon zest, and blend really well until smooth and creamy. I usually blend it for a minute and then let the mixture sit for 3 to 4 minutes, and then blend again for a minute and repeat this 3 to 4 times until the mixture is super creamy and super fluffy. The mixture won’t be pudding consistency, but a thick cream, it thickens more on chilling.

Taste and adjust sweetness and tang, and blend again, if needed, then pour into serving containers like small glass jars or small glasses.

Chill the containers in fridge for an hour or freezer for faster thicker result, for at least half an hour and then top with some whipped coconut cream or vanilla ice cream and some more lemon zest and serve.

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days Notes You can adjust the consistency of the mixture by the amount of chill time as well as by adjusting the coconut cream or coconut milk. You can use full fat coconut milk instead of coconut cream for a thinner and more loose pudding. To make this cashew-free, use 3/4 cup of coconut cream or a mix of hemp seeds and coconut cream. To make this coconut-free, use another 3/4 cup cashews for a total of 1.5 cups of cashews plus 1/4 cup or more other nondairy milk of choice to help blend the mixture.

Ingredients and Substitutions

cashews – Raw, soaked cashews make this pudding thick and creamy. You can use extra coconut cream or a mix of coconut cream and hemp seeds instead of the cashews.

coconut cream – The solids that separate from a chilled can of coconut milk up the creamy factor even more. You can use extra cashews instead of the coconut cream.

salt – Just a touch of salt brings out the lemony flavor!

turmeric – Gives this pudding a vibrant, yellow color.

sugar – For sweetness. You can use your favorite sweetener, instead, if you prefer.

lemon juice and zest – Brings those bright, lemon flavors.

Tips

Don’t skip soaking the cashews! You want them nice and soft, so they’ll blend up nice and smooth.

Blend the mixture really well. If it’s grainy, keep on going! You want your lemon pudding to be smooth and fluffy.

How to Make Vegan Lemon Pudding

Soak your cashews, if you haven’t already, then drain and add to a blender.

Add the rest of the ingredients, except for the garnish lemon zest, to the blender. Blend really well until smooth and creamy. I usually blend it for a minute and then let the mixture sit for three to four minutes, and then blend again for a minute and repeat this three to four times until the mixture is super creamy and super fluffy. The mixture won’t be pudding like thick but a cream, it thickens on chilling.

Taste and adjust sweetness and tang, and blend again, if needed, then pour into serving containers like small glass jars or small glasses.





Chill the containers in the fridge or freezer for faster, for at least half an hour and then top with some whipped coconut cream or vanilla ice cream and some more lemon zest and serve.

