Vegan Lentil, Apple & Pecan Stuffed Butternut Squash

Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil & Apple filling is a hearty and satisfying plant-based main course for any winter dinner and makes for a showstopping holiday meal! Easy to make ahead of time!

Even though it’s February already I am still craving all things squash and pumpkin! And trust me, you too will love this easy Stuffed Butternut Squash recipe all fall and winter long. It’s a tasty vegan and vegetarian main dish with a flavorful stuffing made of lentils, apples, onions and pecans. It’s seasoned with plenty of spices and herbs and baked inside a halved butternut squash making for a beautiful presentation.

Obviously this is a great healthy vegan meal for Christmas, Thanksgiving but really any dinner that calls for an eye-catching main.

I love me a hearty and meaty main dish that is meat-free (obviously). And this lentil stuffed butternut squash is a great way to show your family and friends that plant-based recipes can be incredibly satisfying. Nobody’s gonna leave the table hungry here and we don’t compromise on flavor either.

The apple, pecan and lentil filling is wonderfully savory and packed with such incredible flavor thanks to fennel seeds, sage, thyme and rosemary. Thanks to the brown lentils, the filling honestly tastes and feels a bit meaty, and sausagey which is crazy because there’s not even any meat substitute in it.

Print Recipe 5 from 3 votes Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil Apple Filling Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil & Apple filling is a hearty and satisfying plant-based main course for any winter dinner and makes for a showstopping holiday meal! Easy to make ahead of time! Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 50 mins Total Time 1 hr Servings: 4 Calories: 298 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 large Butternut Squash or two small butternut squashes

2 tsp oil

1/4 tsp salt

generous dash of black pepper For the Filling: 1 tsp oil

1/4 tsp fennel seeds preferably crushed

1/4 tsp dried sage or 1 tbsp chopped fresh sage

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/4 tsp dried rosemary

1/4 cup ( 40 g ) of finely chopped red onion

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

15 oz can of lentils drained, or 1.5 cups cooked lentils

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp onion powder

1/8 tsp black pepper

1/2 of an apple chopped small

1/4 cup ( 27.25 g ) chopped pecans omit for Nutfree Instructions Slice the butternut squash into half. Remove the seed box, then drizzle, brush all over with oil, and sprinkle salt and pepper.

Bake at 400 degrees F (205 C) for 45-50 minutes, or until cooked completely in the middle.

Meanwhile, make your lentil filling. Heat a skillet over medium heat, add oil, then add in your fennel seeds, and herbs, sage, thyme, rosemary, and mix in.

Add in the onion, garlic, and mix in, and cook until the onion is golden.

Add in your lentils, salt, onion powder, black pepper, and mix in, then add in the apples, pecans, and mix in, and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until the mixture is heated through. Taste and adjust flavor.

Remove the butternut squash from the oven. Scoop out the middle portion of the butternut squash, leaving about half an inch in the squash.

Mash the butternut squash that you removed and lightly mix into the lentils. You dont want to completely mix it in, there should be some blobs of butternut squash in the lentil mixture. Also if you handle the mixture too much, the lentils would start to break down.

Spoon the lentil mixture into the scooped out butternut squash. sprinkle a little bit of salt and pepper, and bake at 400 degrees F for 10 minutes, or broil for 1-2 minutes.

Remove from the oven and serve as is, or serve with a drizzle of lemon juice, or a side of gravy . To make this without nuts, just omit the pecans. Notes If you don't find any butternut, use acorn squash.

Instead of apples, you could easily use pears - make sure they are still a bit hard or they will turn into mush while baking.

Walnuts or hazelnuts make a great substitution for pecans.

I used a mix of thyme, rosemary, and sage in this recipe, but you can use any combination of sturdy herbs, including oregano.

This is delicious as is but you could also drizzle it with some tahini or vegan sour cream. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil Apple Filling Amount Per Serving Calories 298 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Trans Fat 1g Sodium 447mg 19% Potassium 1125mg 32% Carbohydrates 48g 16% Fiber 14g 58% Sugar 9g 10% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 19959IU 399% Vitamin C 43mg 52% Calcium 126mg 13% Iron 5mg 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Make-Ahead Instructions:

Make the lentil filling a day or two in advance, and store in an airtight container in the fridge.

Roast the squash halves a day or two in advance, and store tightly covered or in an airtight container in the fridge. On the day of serving, stuff the squash and bake in the oven for 15 minutes !