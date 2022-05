The best recipe for Vegan Mushroom Chowder – forget the canned stuff! This vegan mushroom soup is dairy-free thanks to cashew cream and so easy to make! 1 Pot Glutenfree, Nutfree option

Get ready for my new favorite soup recipe – creamy vegan mushroom chowder! It’s extremely quick and easy to put together and perfect for a simple weeknight dinner. All made in one pot! WIN!

You likely have most of the ingredients on hand right now, you’ll just need the veg – mushrooms, some potatoes, onion, garlic, celery – and some vegan pantry staples like broth, Worcestershire sauce, and cashews for making the cashew cream.

This soup recipe comes together in one pot. The hardest part is slicing the vegan mushrooms, and peeling the potatoes. Totally doable, right? I guess you can still cheat and pick up pre-sliced mushrooms for ease and convenience.

Serve with homemade flatbread or naan to soak up the juices and swipe up every last bit of mushroom goodness!

More vegan soup recipes:

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Mushroom Chowder Vegan Mushroom Chowder - forget the canned stuff! This vegan mushroom soup is dairy-free thanks to cashew cream and so easy to make! Glutenfree , Nutfree option Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 25 mins Total Time 40 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 256 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 tablespoon oil or vegan butter

3 cloves garlic minced

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

8 ounces ( 226.8 g ) baby Bella mushrooms quartered

2 bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon thyme or 1 spring fresh thyme

1/4 teaspoon ground sage

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon flour

3 cups ( 709.76 ml ) broth or water

1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon salt depending on the saltiness of your broth

1 1/2 ( 255 g ) cubed potatoes small cubed

1 teaspoon vegan Worcestershire sauce

3/4 cup ( 177.44 ml ) cashew cream, 1/2 cup raw cashews blended with 3/4 cup water or use any other thick non dairy cream or you can also use 1/3 cup vegan cream cheese

green onion for garnish Instructions Heat the oil or vegan butter over high-medium heat in a large sauce pan. Once hot, add the garlic, onion, and celery, and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion is starting to turn golden. 6-9 mins

Then add in the mushrooms and another good pinch of salt and cook until the mushrooms are starting to sear on some edges. 4-8 mins

Then add in the bay leaves, thyme, sage, onion powder, black pepper, and the flour and mix in for a few seconds

Then add in the broth. Add 1 cup broth and mix so the flour doesn’t get lumpy, then slowly add the rest. Add potatoes, vegan worcestershire sauce, and salt and mix in. Cook partially covered for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked well.

Mash some of the potatoes. Add in the cashew cream and bring to a good boil. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

If the chowder has thickened too much, add in more water or broth if needed and bring to a boil. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Take off heat, remove the bay leaves and serve garnished with black pepper and green onions. Notes Soyfree : use coconut aminos instead of Worcestershire sauce

: use coconut aminos instead of Worcestershire sauce To make this glutenfree : use 2 teaspoons cornstarch instead of flour. Use tamari instead of worchestershire sauce

: use 2 teaspoons cornstarch instead of flour. Use tamari instead of worchestershire sauce Nutfree : use blended firm or silken tofu. Blend 3/4 cup tofu with a bit of water until creamy and add to the chowder instead of cashews l, or use 1/3 cup vegan cream cheese and add a bit more broth as needed.

: use blended firm or silken tofu. Blend 3/4 cup tofu with a bit of water until creamy and add to the chowder instead of cashews l, or use Storage : Store leftover soup in the refrigerator for up to 4 days, stored covered. Or freeze for upto 2 months . Nutrition Nutrition Facts Mushroom Chowder Amount Per Serving Calories 256 Calories from Fat 126 % Daily Value* Fat 14g 22% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 509mg 22% Potassium 768mg 22% Carbohydrates 28g 9% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 8g 16% Calcium 44mg 4% Vitamin C 20mg 24% Vitamin A 65IU 1% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.



Ingredients:

garlic, sauteed with chopped onion and chopped celery form the base of this chowder

baby Bella mushrooms quartered

herbs: bay leaves, thyme, sage

spices: onion powder and black pepper

the chowder is thickened with flour

the veggies and potatoes are cooked in broth – or use water for low sodium and add salt depending on your taste

cubed potatoes- we mash some after cooking to thicken the soup and some we leave chunky

Vegan Worcestershire sauce makes this soup super savory, use soy sauce or tamari or use coconut aminos for Soyfree

no chowder without cream: here, we use vegan cashew cream here. See tips on how to make it yourself

Tips:

for making the cashew cream at home blend 1/2 cup raw cashews with 3/4 cup water or use any other thick non dairy cream or you can also use 1/3 cup vegan cream cheese

add green onion or some chopped fresh parsley for garnish

if you want, add a splash of white wine after sauteeing the mushrooms

Soyfree : use coconut aminos instead of Worcestershire sauce

: use coconut aminos instead of Worcestershire sauce glutenfree : use 2 teaspoons cornstarch instead of flour. Use tamari instead of worchestershire sauce

: use 2 teaspoons cornstarch instead of flour. Use tamari instead of worchestershire sauce Nutfree: use blended firm or silken tofu. Blend 3/4 cup tofu with a bit of water until creamy and add to the chowder instead of cashews

How to make Vegan Mushroom Chowder

Heat the oil or vegan butter over high-medium heat in a large saucepan. Once hot, add the garlic, onion, and celery, and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion is starting to turn golden.

Then add in the mushrooms and another good pinch of salt and cook until the mushrooms are starting to sear on some edges.

Then add in the bay leaves, thyme, sage, onion powder, black pepper, potatoes and the flour and mix in.





Then add in the broth. Add 1 cup broth and mix then slowly add the rest. Add vegan Worcestershire sauce, and salt and mix in.

Cook partially covered for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked well.

Mash some of the potatoes. Add in the cashew cream and bring to a good boil. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

If the chowder has thickened too much, add in some more water or broth if needed and bring to a boil. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Take off heat, fish out the bay leaves and discard. Serve garnished with black pepper and green onions.

Storage

Refrigerator: Store leftover soup in the refrigerator for up to 4 days, stored covered.

Freezer: To freeze mushroom soup, let it cool completely. You can store the soup in serving size portions using freezer safe containers or baggies. It will last 2 – 3 months that way. Let thaw in the refrigerator before reheating.

To reheat leftover soup, warm it up on the stove over medium-low heat until warmed through. Or heat it in the microwave for a few minutes, stopping to stir every so often.