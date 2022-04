Vegan Gluten free Almond Flour Naan – a delicious Indian flatbread that uses low carb almond flour instead of all-purpose flour and pairs perfectly with all Indian food, but also makes a great side to soup or salad. Grain-free yeast-free vegan Indian bread. 14 g carbs per naan

Making Indian naan bread at home has never been easier! Enter Almond Flour Naan – a gluten-free grain-free naan recipe you will love! The batter comes together within minutes and is nice and soft! Being more pliable than some other types of flatbread, this almond flour naan is perfect for scooping up a fragrant curry with it!

Making this naan recipe reminds me of making pancakes! There is no need for kneading and rolling out. Just spread the batter and cook them in the pan until browned, then flip and finish cooking.

The best way to serve this is straight out of the pan, with a brushing of cilantro or garlic butter.

This is a great low-carb alternative to regular naan bread and I love the neutral flavor and the general moistness of this glutenfree flatbread. Try it tonight – maybe with a South Indian Eggplant Curry!

Glutenfree vegan breads are quite difficult to get the right texture and also keep the moisture in. Many Glutenfree flours are thirsty and fry out during baking/cooking. Keeping this naan as batter ensures the extra moisture along with the fat from the almond flour. Adjust the batter to adjust to preferred naan texture. Hubbs loves the thicker batter naan and my assistant loves the thinner batter. For a nut free option see my chickpea flour naan bread that is also gluten-free.

Print Recipe No ratings yet Vegan Gluten-free Naan Almond flour flatbread Gluten free Almond Flour Naan - a delicious Indian flatbread that uses low carb almond flour and pairs perfectly with all Indian food, but also makes a great side to soup or salad. Grainfree Yeast-free Soyfree vegan Indian bread recipe. 14g carbs per naan Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 25 mins Total Time 40 mins Servings: 6 Calories: 178 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 cup ( 112 g ) almond flour blanched super fine almond flour

1/2 cup ( 60 g ) tapioca starch

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon black pepper Wet Ingredients: 3 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt (or use coconut cream or cashew cream or thick oat milk )

1 tablespoon oil

1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) non-dairy milk such as almond milk, oat or light coconut To Top 2 teaspoons vegan butter melted

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro or minced garlic clove or both Instructions In a bowl, mix all dry ingredients really well. Press and mix to break all almond flour lumps.

Add in non-dairy yogurt, oil and 1/3 cup non dairy milk and mix well. If the batter is really thick, you can add in milk. 1-2 teaspoons at a time

Depending on your preference of the naan you can keep the batter slightly thicker than the pancake batter or keep it as thin as the pancake batter.

With a thicker batter you’ll get a fat, bready and fluffy naan. With the pancake consistency batter, you’ll get a thinner bread which will be more pliable and thinner. The batter will be easier to spread on skillet. But it wont be as bready. To begin with, you can keep the batter thick and try small naan and decide by adding more non-dairy milk and try out all the different consistencies before deciding what works for you for the next naan.

Let this batter sit for 10-15 minutes in a warm place.

Meanwhile heat up a skillet over medium-high heat, if using non stick you don’t really need to use oil. I add a few drops of oil just so that the naan crisps up a little.

Once skillet is hot, reduce heat to medium, then pour about 3/4 cup or more of the batter and spread a little in a naan shape, or circle.

Then cover this skillet with a lid and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Once the top is not that liquid anymore, (it can be slightly liquid in the middle. In general on the edges you want it to be starting to set, just like a pancake), Open the lid and flip. Then increase heat to medium high and cover with the lid and cook for another 2-4 minutes, depending on your skillet.

Once done, remove the lid and take naan off the skillet. Repeat for all batter.

Once naans are done, melt butter and add cilantro to the butter and then brush that melted butter on the naans. You can also add minced small garlic clove to the butter and then brush that over the naans if you’d like.

These are best served hot off the skillet. Storage: refrigerate in a closed container for upto 5 days. Reheat in the skillet or toaster Notes Oilfree : omit the oil from the batter. For topping use aquafaba mixed with cilantro

: omit the oil from the batter. For topping use aquafaba mixed with cilantro Tapioca starch sub : Other starches might work such as potato starch or arrowroot starch

: Other starches might work such as potato starch or arrowroot starch For Nutfree, see myGluten free Naan Vegan Grainfree Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Gluten-free Naan Almond flour flatbread Amount Per Serving Calories 178 Calories from Fat 117 % Daily Value* Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 136mg 6% Potassium 72mg 2% Carbohydrates 14g 5% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 1g 1% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 72IU 1% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 103mg 10% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

almond flour: I used blanched super fine almond flour

tapioca starch

baking powder makes these rise, no yeast needed

salt

garlic powder and black pepper give these a nice savory taste

some non-dairy yogurt helps activate the baking powder and adds moisture

non-dairy milk is added for moisture

the bread is topped with vegan butter mixed with some chopped cilantro

Tips:

This is a great multi-purpose flatbread recipe; use it as a pita bread, make thinner to use as tortilla or as a wrap.

Want some garlic naan? Add minced garlic to melted butter and use that to top. Want to throw some spices in the mix? Do it.

Note that we need almond flour here, not almond meal.

Tapioca starch sub: Other starches might work such as potato starch or arrowroot starch

How to make Almond Flour Naan

In a bowl, mix all dry ingredients really well. Press and mix to break all almond flour lumps.

Add in non-dairy yogurt, oil and 1/3 cup nondairy milk and mix well. If the batter is really thick, you can add in milk. 1-2 teaspoons at a time

Depending on your preference of the naan you can keep the batter slightly thicker than the pancake batter or keep it as thin as the pancake batter.

With a thicker batter you’ll get a fat, bready and fluffy naan.

With the pancake consistency batter, you’ll get a thinner bread which will be more pliable and thinner. The batter will be easier to spread on skillet. But it wont be as bready, it will be more pancakey.





To begin with, you can keep the batter thick and try small naan and decide by adding more non-dairy milk and try out all the different consistencies before deciding what works for you for the next batch.

Let this mixture sit for 10-15 minutes in a warm place.

Meanwhile heat up a skillet over medium-high heat, if using non stick you don’t really need to use oil. I add a few drops of oil just so that the naan crisps up a little.

Once skillet is hot, reduce to medium, then pour about 3/4 cup or more of the batter and spread a little in a naan shape, or circle.

Then cover this skillet with a lid and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Once the top is not that liquid anymore, it can be slightly liquid in the middle. In general you want it to be starting to set, just like a pancake. Open the lid and flip. Then increase heat to medium high and cover with the lid and cook for another 2-4 minutes, depending on your skillet.

Once done, remove the lid and take naan off the skillet. Repeat for all batter.

Serve your naan with cilantro butter!

Once naans are done, melt butter and add cilantro to the butter, and then brush that melted butter on the naans. You can also add minced small garlic clove to the butter and then brush that over the naans if you’d like.

These are best served hot off the skillet.

How to store almond flour naan

If storing them, store refrigerated for upto 5 days. reheat on a skillet or broil them in the oven to just crisp them up a little bit then serve.