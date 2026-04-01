This rich, creamy, flavor-packed corn chowder with bacony crumbles is a super satisfying, one-bowl dinner. My four key techniques take it over the top, making it the best chowder you’ll ever taste! gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free options)

It’s chowder time. I had a bunch of corn that my sister gave me, so I decided to make this corn chowder recipe. This is my favorite corn chowder! It’s Creamy and dreamy, it’s packs so much flavor and texture, it’s hearty and budget friendly!

There are a few special things I do to level up this vegan corn chowder.

First, I cook the garlic and pepper flakes together before we add anything else to the pot. The garlic gets golden and infuses the oil with garlic flavor, and the red pepper flakes also get toasty and smoky and infuse the oil.

The second thing is to add some sun-dried tomato. We toast them a little bit to release more of their aroma, and they add a nice balance into this creamy chowder by giving it another layer of flavor.

We are also going to char the corn before we add it to the chowder. I like to grill the corn on my stove or the grill until it has nice black spots in lots of places, not just mild charring, but really nicely charred corn. That adds a deeper, sweeter, and smokier flavor. But if you don’t want to char it, it will work without charring, as well. Just take the corn kernels off the cob and add them to the chowder.

The last thing that we do is have a good set of garnishes, like green onion, some of the charred corn, and these smoky tofu bacony bits. To make those, we bake or pan fry the seasoned tofu crumbles until crisp, and then use that as the topping.

The combination of fresh flavors and this bacony crispy topping over the creamy chowder is just amazing!

Why You’ll Love Corn Chowder

rich, creamy soup, all made in 1 pot

crispy, smoky tofu bacony bits roast on a pan in the oven

amazing combination of flavors and textures

easy gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free options

Creamy Corn Chowder 5 from 2 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 35 minutes mins Total: 45 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course, Soup Cuisine: American SaveSaved Pin Print This rich, creamy, flavor-packed corn chowder with bacony crumbles is a super satisfying, one-bowl dinner. My four key techniques take it over the top, making it the best chowder you’ll ever taste! Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Charred Corn ▢ 3 ears corn on the cob , husks and silky threads removed, or use 2.5 cups frozen corn For the Tofu ▢ 7 ounces firm or extra firm tofu , pressed for at least 15 minutes, then crumbled or cubed into small pieces For the Tofu Bacon Marinade ▢ 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce

▢ 1 tablespoon maple syrup

▢ 1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

▢ 1/2 teaspoon garlic

▢ 2 teaspoons oil , or oil from the jar of sun-dried tomatoes

, ▢ 1 few drops of liquid smoke , optional For the Corn Chowder ▢ 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil , or oil from the jar of sun-dried tomatoes

, ▢ 3 to 4 cloves garlic , finely chopped, not grated

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

▢ 1 cup chopped red onion , or white onion

, ▢ 3/4 teaspoon salt , divided

, ▢ 1 tablespoon chopped sun-dried tomato , drained, use oil-packed, can use more to taste

, ▢ 1 hot green chili , such as serrano or jalapeno, finely chopped

, ▢ 2 bay leaves

▢ 1/2 cup chopped carrots , chopped small

, ▢ 1/2 cup chopped celery , chopped small

, ▢ 1 tablespoon flour , or use cornstarch or gluten-free flour to make it gluten-free

, ▢ 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1 1/2 cups cubed potatoes , cut into 1/2” pieces

, ▢ 2 cups stock

▢ 1/2 cup non-dairy cream , such as non-dairy yogurt, cashew cream, coconut cream, or other non-dairy cream of choice, see notes For Garnish ▢ chopped green onion

▢ chopped red bell pepper Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Char the corn. First, char the corn over a grill or the stovetop. Keep moving the corn. I usually char it over medium-high heat on the stove, moving it every 10 seconds or so until most of the corn has black spots. Then, use a knife to remove the kernels off the cob. Reserve about 2 tablespoons of the kernels for garnish, if you like, and set aside. Make the tofu bacon. Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C), and grease a baking sheet or line it with parchment paper.

Press the tofu if you haven’t already, then either cube it or crumble it into small pieces, and add to a bowl. In another bowl, mix all the tofu marinade ingredients really well. Add the tofu to the bowl, and toss well to coat with the marinade. For extra color, you can add some Kashmiri chili powder or more paprika .

Spread the tofu mixture on the parchment-lined or greased baking sheet and bake for about 20 minutes. Stir it and move the pieces from the edges toward the center, because the edges tend to get more toasty than the center. If it’s already getting pretty toasty, reduce the heat to 325° F (165° C), and continue to bake until most of the tofu pieces are crisp on the outside. Some of the large pieces might not be as crisp, and you can just switch off the oven, and let the pan of tofu sit in the oven for another 5 to 10 minutes to crisp up. Meanwhile, make the corn chowder. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil . Once the oil is hot, add the minced garlic and red pepper flakes and mix well. Use finely-chopped garlic and not grated garlic here, because grated garlic will stick to the pan, since it releases more juices. Cook for about 1/2 minute, or until some of the smaller pieces of garlic start to turn golden. You don’t want all of it golden.

Add the onion and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt . Mix and cook until the onion starts to turn translucent, about 3 to 5 minutes. Then add the green chili and sun-dried tomato and cook for about 1/2 minute to toast them a little. Add the carrots and celery and another 1/4 teaspoon of the salt , and cook for about 2 minutes.

Add the flour, bay leaves, nutritional yeast, and black pepper and mix for a few seconds. Then add the potatoes, the charred corn, the stock, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt . Mix, cover with a lid, and cook for about 15 minutes or longer, until the potatoes are cooked to preference. You want the potatoes to be really well done, so the chowder gets nice and creamy from the potatoes.

Mix in the non-dairy cream and bring to a boil. Taste and adjust the flavor, adding more salt and more heat, if needed. You can also add a dash of lemon juice to balance the flavor. For a smokier flavor, add some smoked paprika. Remove the bay leaves , then use an immersion blender to blend a portion of the soup , or transfer a portion to a regular blender and blend. Return the blended soup to the pot, and let it simmer for a few minutes, so the flavors meld. Taste and adjust salt, if needed.

Switch off the heat, and pour the piping hot, creamy chowder into bowls. Top with green onion, the reserved charred corn, chopped red pepper, and the baked tofu bacon. Enjoy as-is or with garlic bread, sourdough, pita bread, or any way you like. Video Notes This corn chowder is naturally nut-free, as long as your non-dairy cream is nut-free. For gluten-free, use cornstarch or gluten-free flour to thicken the soup, and coconut aminos in place of the soy sauce. To make this soy-free, use a soy-free non-dairy cream, and replace the tofu with a soy-free tofu, like pumpkin seed tofu or my chickpea flour tofu . Use coconut aminos instead of the soy sauce. Make your own cashew cream: Soak 1/3rd cup raw cashews for 15 minutes, then drain and blend with half cup of water until creamy. Nutrition Calories: 320 kcal , Carbohydrates: 48 g , Protein: 12 g , Fat: 11 g , Saturated Fat: 2 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 6 g , Trans Fat: 0.01 g , Sodium: 738 mg , Potassium: 917 mg , Fiber: 7 g , Sugar: 16 g , Vitamin A: 3595 IU , Vitamin C: 27 mg , Calcium: 114 mg , Iron: 3 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

corn – We are using corn on the cob and grilling it on the grill or over a gas flame to char it for a smoky flavor.

– We are using corn on the cob and grilling it on the grill or over a gas flame to char it for a smoky flavor. tofu – For the bacony bits. You can use pumpkin seed tofu or chickpea tofu instead, for soy-free, if needed.

– For the bacony bits. You can use pumpkin seed tofu or chickpea tofu instead, for soy-free, if needed. soy sauce – Adds umami to the tofu bacon bits. Use coconut aminos for soy-free and gluten-free.

– Adds umami to the tofu bacon bits. Use coconut aminos for soy-free and gluten-free. maple syrup – A touch of sweet enhances those bacony flavors.

– A touch of sweet enhances those bacony flavors. dried spices – We are seasoning the tofu with smoked paprika. For the corn chowder, use pepper flakes, bay leaves, nutritional yeast, and black pepper.

– We are seasoning the tofu with smoked paprika. For the corn chowder, use pepper flakes, bay leaves, nutritional yeast, and black pepper. aromatics – Garlic adds umami to the tofu bacon bits. For the chowder, we are using garlic, red onion, and a green chili.

– Garlic adds umami to the tofu bacon bits. For the chowder, we are using garlic, red onion, and a green chili. oil – You can use olive oil or oil from the jar of sun-dried tomatoes in both the tofu bacon bits and the chowder itself.

– You can use olive oil or oil from the jar of sun-dried tomatoes in both the tofu bacon bits and the chowder itself. sun-dried tomato – Adds so much umami to this soup!

– Adds so much umami to this soup! veggies – Carrots, celery, and potatoes add bulk, flavor, and texture to the soup. You will also garnish this soup with fresh chopped green onion and red bell pepper.

– Carrots, celery, and potatoes add bulk, flavor, and texture to the soup. You will also garnish this soup with fresh chopped green onion and red bell pepper. flour – To thicken the corn chowder. You can use cornstarch or gluten-free flour for a gluten-free option, if needed.

– To thicken the corn chowder. You can use cornstarch or gluten-free flour for a gluten-free option, if needed. stock – Adds flavor and moisture.

– Adds flavor and moisture. non-dairy cream – Use something thick, like non-dairy yogurt, cashew cream, or coconut cream.

💡Tips You want to blacken the corn well for the best smoky-sweet flavor.

Use finely-chopped garlic and not grated garlic in the chowder, because grated garlic will stick to the pan, since it releases more juices.

There are a few steps where you briefly toast ingredients as you add them. Don’t skip that, because it enhances the flavor so much!

How to Make Corn Chowder

First, char the corn over a grill or the stovetop. Keep moving the corn. I usually char it over medium-high heat on the stove, moving it every 10 seconds or so until most of the corn has black spots. Then, use a knife to remove the kernels off the cob. Reserve about 2 tablespoons of the kernels for garnish, if you like, and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C), and grease a baking sheet or line it with parchment paper.

Press the tofu if you haven’t already, then either cube it or crumble it into small pieces, and add to a bowl. In another bowl, mix all the tofu marinade ingredients really well. Add the tofu to the bowl, and toss well to coat with the marinade. For extra color, you can add some Kashmiri chili powder or more paprika.

Spread the tofu mixture on the parchment-lined or greased baking sheet and bake for about 20 minutes. Stir it and move the pieces from the edges toward the center, because the edges tend to get more toasty than the center. If it’s already getting pretty toasty, reduce the heat to 325° F (165° C), and continue to bake until most of the tofu pieces are crisp on the outside. Some of the large pieces might not be as crisp, and you can just switch off the oven, and let the pan of tofu sit in the oven for another 5 to 10 minutes to crisp up.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the minced garlic and red pepper flakes and mix well. Use finely-chopped garlic and not grated garlic here, because grated garlic will stick to the pan, since it releases more juices. Cook for about 1/2 minute, or until some of the smaller pieces of garlic start to turn golden. You don’t want all of it golden.

Add the onion and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Mix and cook until the onion starts to turn translucent, about 3 to 5 minutes. Then add the green chili and sun-dried tomato and cook for about 1/2 minute to toast them a little. Add the carrots and celery and another 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, and cook for about 2 minutes.

Add the flour, bay leaves, nutritional yeast, and black pepper and mix for a few seconds.

Then add the potatoes, the charred corn, the stock, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Mix, cover with a lid, and cook for about 15 minutes or longer, until the potatoes are cooked to preference. You want the potatoes to be really well done, so the chowder gets nice and creamy from the potatoes.

Mix in the non-dairy cream and bring to a boil. Taste and adjust the flavor, adding more salt and more heat, if needed. You can also add a dash of lemon juice to balance the flavor. For a smokier flavor, add some smoked paprika. Remove the bay leaves, then use an immersion blender to blend a portion of the soup, or transfer a portion to a regular blender and blend. Return the blended soup to the pot, and let it simmer for a few minutes, so the flavors meld. Taste and adjust salt, if needed.

Switch off the heat, and pour the piping hot, creamy chowder into bowls. Top with green onion, the reserved charred corn, chopped red pepper, and the baked tofu bacon. Enjoy as-is or with garlic bread, sourdough, pita bread, or any way you like.

What to Serve with Corn Chowder

Enjoy this creamy vegan corn chowder as-is or with garlic bread, sourdough, pita bread, flatbread, or any way you like.