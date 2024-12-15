This easy, vegan lentil Wellington with mushrooms and vegetables, is perfect for holidays and potlucks. A flavorful lentil-mushroom loaf wrapped in crisp puff pastry is a total crowd-pleaser. This post was originally published dec 15 2017. It has been updated with new pictures

Let’s make this fabulous puff pastry-wrapped lentil Wellington! The lentil-mushroom-walnut mixture is fantastic on its own, and you can use it to make burgers or as a loaf topped with my amazing gravy.

For this vegan Wellington, we are wrapping the lentil loaf in buttery, crisp puff pastry for a crowd-pleasing holiday entree.

Onion, garlic, and walnuts get toasted in a skillet and then cooked down with mushrooms. Add in lentils, veggies, and herbs, and you have got a flavor explosion wrapped in golden puff pastry.

If you are looking for a gluten-free version, make my gluten-free vegan Wellington instead.

You finish off this amazing vegan Wellington with a one-pot gravy that you can whip up while the loaf bakes in the oven. It is so amazing with this recipe or with mashed potatoes or anywhere else you’d use a gravy.

For gluten-free, use my gluten-free mushroom gravy instead.

Why You’ll Love Lentil Wellington

savory, flavorful lentil mushroom loaf wrapped in crisp puff pastry

loaf is easy to make, and you can serve it on its own, if you don’t want to wrap it

frozen puff pastry means no kneading or layering dough

naturally soy-free with an easy nut-free option. For gluten-free, make my gluten-free Wellington.

Vegan Lentil Wellington 5 from 50 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 45 minutes mins Total: 1 hour hr Servings: 8 Course: Main Course Cuisine: Vegan SaveSaved Pin Print This easy, vegan lentil Wellington with mushrooms and veggies, is perfect for holidays and potlucks. A flavorful lentil-mushroom loaf wrapped in crisp puff pastry is a total crowd-pleaser. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Vegan Wellington ▢ 1 teaspoon oil

▢ 1/2 medium onion , chopped (see step 1)

, ▢ 5 cloves of garlic , finely chopped

, ▢ 3/4 cup walnuts , finely chopped

, ▢ 6 to 8 ounces mushrooms such as white, cremini or baby portabella , chopped small

, ▢ 1/2 cup chopped carrots

▢ 1/4 cup peas

▢ 3/4 to 1 teaspoon sage , , ground sage

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon each dried thyme, oregano

▢ 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg or pumpkin pie spice

▢ 1/4 teaspoon cayenne

▢ 1.5 cups cooked lentils , (I use brown lentils) , canned or cooked from dried.

, ▢ 3/4 teaspoon salt or to taste , divided

, ▢ 1 chia egg , (1 tbsp chia seeds mixed with 3 tbsp water. Let it sit until thickened)

, ▢ 1 or 2 vegan puff pastry sheets For the Gravy ▢ See my Simple Gravy Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the Lentil Wellington. Prep the veggies . I use a small chopper or food processor to chop up the onion and garlic and set aside, then pulse walnuts in the same processor until coarsely chopped, then pulse carrots and. mushrooms. Defrost the puff pastry sheets , if you haven't already

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and a good pinch of salt and cook until golden. 4 minutes. Add walnuts and cook for 2 to 3 minutes to roast. Add mushrooms and carrots and a good pinch of salt . cook for 5 to 7 minutes. Add peas, spices and herbs , and cook for a minute.

Add the salt and lentils and mix in. Let the lentils heat through. Mash some of the lentils. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more herbs, like sage or poultry seasoning. Add a tablespoon vegan Worcestershire sauce or bbq sauce or a 1/2 teaspoon stone ground mustard for extra flavor or variation.

Add the chia egg and mix in. Add a few tablespoons breadcrumbs or flour, if the mixture is too moist. Or Add another chia egg or some broth if it's too dry, and mash lightly to moisten. (This mixture can be refrigerated for up to 4 days or frozen for up to 3 months. )

Roll out the pastry sheets until they're 1" to 2" larger than they started, place the filling. Shape the lentil mixture 1 or 2 well-pressed logs, depending on the pastry sheet design pattern you are using and thickness preferred. Then cut the pastry sheet as desired, use non dairy milk on the side you want to seal, fold over and seal. Brush oil or non-dairy milk on top. (These unbaked loafs can be stored frozen and baked when needed).

Bake at 400° F (205° C) for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden. Brush nondairy milk on the baked wellington, lightly cover and let sit to cool. (You can also refrigerate the wellington after cooling to store for up to 3 days. Reheat in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes.) Cool for 15 minutes then slice with a sharp knife. Meanwhile, make the gravy. oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook until golden. Add the flour and starch and mix in and toast for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the sauces and spices and mix in. Add the stock and salt and bring to a boil. Keep whisking; tt will take 4 to 6 minutes to thicken. Taste and adjust flavor. Add more water if too thick. Serve immediately. See full recipe Heatin a skillet over medium heat. Addand cook until golden. Add theand starch and mix in and toast for 2 to 3 minutes. Add theand mix in. Add theand bring to a boil. Keep whisking; tt will take 4 to 6 minutes to thicken. Taste and adjust flavor. Add moreif too thick. Serve immediately. See full recipe here Video Notes To make this without Worcestershire/soy: Use 1 teaspoon chickpea miso. To make it gluten-free: Try my Try my gluten-free Wellington , or use this lentil mushroom filling with my gluten-free Wellington crust. Or use other gf pastry or pie crust. You can also just make it into a “meatloaf”. Press the lentil walnut mushroom mixture into a loaf pan. Add a glaze of bbq sauce, and bake for 20 minutes, then uncover and bake for another 15. See my lentil quinoa loaf for detailed instructions. Use my gluten-free mushroom gravy instead of the 1-pot gravy. To make it nut-free: Use a mix of oats and toasted sunflower seeds that have been coarsely crushed, or use roasted chestnuts. You can also make this into hand pies. To freeze, assemble the Wellington and freeze for up to 3 months. Bake it from frozen and add an extra 5 to 10 minutes or so to the baking time, so it can thaw and bake through in the oven. Nutrition Calories: 702 kcal , Carbohydrates: 60 g , Protein: 16 g , Fat: 46 g , Saturated Fat: 10 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 11 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 23 g , Trans Fat: 0.01 g , Sodium: 644 mg , Potassium: 495 mg , Fiber: 7 g , Sugar: 4 g , Vitamin A: 1406 IU , Vitamin C: 5 mg , Calcium: 54 mg , Iron: 5 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and Substitutions

oil – To sauté. Or use stock

– To sauté. Or use stock onion – To flavor the lentil Wellington and the gravy.

– To flavor the lentil Wellington and the gravy. garlic – To flavor the Wellington even more.

– To flavor the Wellington even more. walnuts – Gives the lentil loaf a great texture.

– Gives the lentil loaf a great texture. mushrooms – Makes the loaf so meaty!

– Makes the loaf so meaty! peas and carrots – Adds texture to the loaf.

– Adds texture to the loaf. herbs and spices – Sage, thyme, oregano, nutmeg, and cayenne season the loaf.

– Sage, thyme, oregano, nutmeg, and cayenne season the loaf. cooked lentils – For the loaf.

– For the loaf. chia egg – Chia seeds mixed with water help bind the loaf together. Or use flax egg

– Chia seeds mixed with water help bind the loaf together. Or use flax egg puff pastry – For wrapping the Wellington. For gluten-free, use gluten-free pie crust instead.

– For wrapping the Wellington. For gluten-free, use gluten-free pie crust instead. flour – To thicken the gravy.

– To thicken the gravy. nutritional yeast – Adds so much umami flavor to the gravy!

– Adds so much umami flavor to the gravy! vegetable stock – Adds moisture and flavor to the gravy.

– Adds moisture and flavor to the gravy. Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard – Adds so much flavor to the gravy!

💡 Tips Using a food processor or chopper to prep the veggies and lentils will save so much time!

Make the chia egg before you start, so it has time to thicken up.

When making the gravy, it’s important to keep whisking to get rid of any lumps.

How to Make Vegan Lentil Mushroom Wellington

Prep the veggies. I use a small chopper processor to chop up the onion and garlic and set aside, then pulse walnuts in the same processor until coarsely chopped, then pulse mushrooms. Defrost the puff pastry sheets, if you haven’t already.

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and a good pinch of salt and cook until golden. 4 mins. Add walnuts and cook for 2 minutes to roast. Add mushrooms and carrots and a good pinch of salt. cook for 5 to 7 minutes.

Add peas, spices and herbs, and cook for a minute.

Add the salt and lentils and mix in. Let the lentils heat through. Mash some of the lentils. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more herbs, like sage or poultry seasoning. Add a tablespoon vegan Worcestershire sauce or bbq sauce or a 1/2 teaspoon stone ground mustard for flavor variation.

Add the chia egg and mix in. Add a few tablespoons breadcrumbs or flour, if the mixture is too moist. Add another chia egg or some broth if it’s too dry, and mash lightly to moisten. (This mixture can be refrigerated for up to 4 days or frozen for up to 3 months.)

Shape the lentil mixture 1 or 2 well-pressed logs, depending on the pastry sheet design pattern you are using and thickness preferred.

Roll out the pastry sheets until they’re 1″ to 2″ larger than they started.

Place the filling, then cut the pastry sheet as desired, use non dairy milk on the side you want to seal, fold over and seal. Brush oil or non-dairy milk on top. See video. (These unbaked loafs can be stored frozen for months and baked when needed).

Bake at 400° F (205° C) for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden. lightly cover and let sit to cool. (You can also refrigerate the wellington after cooling to store for up to 3 days. Reheat in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes.) Cool for 15 minutes then slice with a sharp knife. Or refrigerate for 10 mins, then slice.

How to Make the Gravy

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook until golden. Add the flour and starch and mix in and toast for 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the sauces and spices and mix in.

Add nutritional yeast and nutmeg. Add the stock (1/2 cup at a time) and salt and and mix in well. Then bring to a boil. Keep whisking; it will take 4 to 6 minutes to thicken.

Taste and adjust flavor. Add some poultry seasoning for additional flavor, if you have some. Add more water if too thick. The gravy has next consistency when hot.

What to Serve with Mushroom Wellington

Serve this up with mashed potatoes, a green salad, and your other holiday sides of choice.