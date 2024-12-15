Jump to RecipeRate Recipe

This easy, vegan lentil Wellington with mushrooms and vegetables, is perfect for holidays and potlucks. A flavorful lentil-mushroom loaf wrapped in crisp puff pastry is a total crowd-pleaser. This post was originally published dec 15 2017. It has been updated with new pictures

angled shot of lentil wellington on a plate with gravy to show more texture
Table of Contents

Let’s make this fabulous puff pastry-wrapped lentil Wellington! The lentil-mushroom-walnut mixture is fantastic on its own, and you can use it to make burgers or as a loaf topped with my amazing gravy.

For this vegan Wellington, we are wrapping the lentil loaf in buttery, crisp puff pastry for a crowd-pleasing holiday entree.

Onion, garlic, and walnuts get toasted in a skillet and then cooked down with mushrooms. Add in lentils, veggies, and herbs, and you have got a flavor explosion wrapped in golden puff pastry.

lentil wellington on a plate with gravy

If you are looking for a gluten-free version, make my gluten-free vegan Wellington instead.

You finish off this amazing vegan Wellington with a one-pot gravy that you can whip up while the loaf bakes in the oven. It is so amazing with this recipe or with mashed potatoes or anywhere else you’d use a gravy.

For gluten-free, use my gluten-free mushroom gravy instead.

Mushroom lentil Wellington. Easy Vegan Wellington for the Holidays and potlucks. Puff pastry wrapped lentil walnut mushroom loaf.  Vegan Recipe. Make into a loaf to make gluten-free. #vegan #veganricha
gravy in the pan after cooking

Why You’ll Love Lentil Wellington

  • savory, flavorful lentil mushroom loaf wrapped in crisp puff pastry
  • loaf is easy to make, and you can serve it on its own, if you don’t want to wrap it
  • frozen puff pastry means no kneading or layering dough
  • naturally soy-free with an easy nut-free option. For gluten-free, make my gluten-free Wellington.
close-up of lentil wellington on a plate with gravy

More Holiday Main Dishes

Vegan Lentil Wellington

5 from 50 votes
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Total: 1 hour
Servings: 8
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Vegan
angled shot of lentil wellington on a plate with gravy to show more texture
This easy, vegan lentil Wellington with mushrooms and veggies, is perfect for holidays and potlucks. A flavorful lentil-mushroom loaf wrapped in crisp puff pastry is a total crowd-pleaser.
Ingredients 
 

For the Vegan Wellington

  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, chopped (see step 1)
  • 5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
  • 3/4 cup walnuts, finely chopped
  • 6 to 8 ounces mushrooms such as white, cremini or baby portabella , chopped small
  • 1/2 cup chopped carrots
  • 1/4 cup peas
  • 3/4 to 1 teaspoon sage, , ground sage
  • 1/2 teaspoon each dried thyme, oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg or pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1.5 cups cooked lentils, (I use brown lentils) , canned or cooked from dried.
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt or to taste, divided
  • 1 chia egg, (1 tbsp chia seeds mixed with 3 tbsp water. Let it sit until thickened)
  • 1 or 2 vegan puff pastry sheets

For the Gravy

Instructions 

Make the Lentil Wellington.

  • Prep the veggies. I use a small chopper or food processor to chop up the onion and garlic and set aside, then pulse walnuts in the same processor until coarsely chopped, then pulse carrots and. mushrooms. Defrost the puff pastry sheets, if you haven't already
  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and a good pinch of salt and cook until golden. 4 minutes. Add walnuts and cook for 2 to 3 minutes to roast. Add mushrooms and carrots and a good pinch of salt. cook for 5 to 7 minutes. Add peas, spices and herbs, and cook for a minute.
  • Add the salt and lentils and mix in. Let the lentils heat through. Mash some of the lentils. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more herbs, like sage or poultry seasoning. Add a tablespoon vegan Worcestershire sauce or bbq sauce or a 1/2 teaspoon stone ground mustard for extra flavor or variation.
  • Add the chia egg and mix in. Add a few tablespoons breadcrumbs or flour, if the mixture is too moist. Or Add another chia egg or some broth if it's too dry, and mash lightly to moisten. (This mixture can be refrigerated for up to 4 days or frozen for up to 3 months. )
  • Roll out the pastry sheets until they're 1" to 2" larger than they started, place the filling. Shape the lentil mixture 1 or 2 well-pressed logs, depending on the pastry sheet design pattern you are using and thickness preferred. Then cut the pastry sheet as desired, use non dairy milk on the side you want to seal, fold over and seal. Brush oil or non-dairy milk on top.
    (These unbaked loafs can be stored frozen and baked when needed).
  • Bake at 400° F (205° C) for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden. Brush nondairy milk on the baked wellington, lightly cover and let sit to cool. (You can also refrigerate the wellington after cooling to store for up to 3 days. Reheat in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes.) Cool for 15 minutes then slice with a sharp knife.

Meanwhile, make the gravy.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook until golden. Add the flour and starch and mix in and toast for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the sauces and spices and mix in. Add the stock and salt and bring to a boil. Keep whisking; tt will take 4 to 6 minutes to thicken. Taste and adjust flavor. Add more water if too thick. Serve immediately. See full recipe here.

Video

Notes

To make this without Worcestershire/soy: Use 1 teaspoon chickpea miso.
To make it gluten-free: Try my gluten-free Wellington, or use this lentil mushroom filling with my gluten-free Wellington crust. Or use other gf pastry or pie crust. You can also just make it into a “meatloaf”. Press the lentil walnut mushroom mixture into a loaf pan. Add a glaze of bbq sauce, and bake for 20 minutes, then uncover and bake for another 15. See my lentil quinoa loaf for detailed instructions. Use my gluten-free mushroom gravy instead of the 1-pot gravy.
To make it nut-free: Use a mix of oats and toasted sunflower seeds that have been coarsely crushed, or use roasted chestnuts. 
You can also make this into hand pies.
To freeze, assemble the Wellington and freeze for up to 3 months. Bake it from frozen and add an extra 5 to 10 minutes or so to the baking time, so it can thaw and bake through in the oven.

Nutrition

Calories: 702kcal, Carbohydrates: 60g, Protein: 16g, Fat: 46g, Saturated Fat: 10g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 11g, Monounsaturated Fat: 23g, Trans Fat: 0.01g, Sodium: 644mg, Potassium: 495mg, Fiber: 7g, Sugar: 4g, Vitamin A: 1406IU, Vitamin C: 5mg, Calcium: 54mg, Iron: 5mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

gravy ingredients

Ingredients and Substitutions

  • oil – To sauté. Or use stock
  • onion – To flavor the lentil Wellington and the gravy.
  • garlic – To flavor the Wellington even more.
  • walnuts – Gives the lentil loaf a great texture.
  • mushrooms – Makes the loaf so meaty!
  • peas and carrots – Adds texture to the loaf.
  • herbs and spices – Sage, thyme, oregano, nutmeg, and cayenne season the loaf.
  • cooked lentils – For the loaf.
  • chia egg – Chia seeds mixed with water help bind the loaf together. Or use flax egg
  • puff pastry – For wrapping the Wellington. For gluten-free, use gluten-free pie crust instead.
  • flour – To thicken the gravy.
  • nutritional yeast – Adds so much umami flavor to the gravy!
  • vegetable stock – Adds moisture and flavor to the gravy.
  • Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard – Adds so much flavor to the gravy!

💡 Tips

  • Using a food processor or chopper to prep the veggies and lentils will save so much time!
  • Make the chia egg before you start, so it has time to thicken up.
  • When making the gravy, it’s important to keep whisking to get rid of any lumps.

How to Make Vegan Lentil Mushroom Wellington

Prep the veggies. I use a small chopper processor to chop up the onion and garlic and set aside, then pulse walnuts in the same processor until coarsely chopped, then pulse mushrooms. Defrost the puff pastry sheets, if you haven’t already.

processing the onion and garlic
processing the walnuts
adding mushrooms to the food processor
adding loaf ingredients to a bowl

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and a good pinch of salt and cook until golden. 4 mins. Add walnuts and cook for 2 minutes to roast. Add mushrooms and carrots and a good pinch of salt. cook for 5 to 7 minutes.

sautéing the onions
adding loaf mixture to the pan of onions

Add peas, spices and herbs, and cook for a minute.

adding herbs and spices to the mixture
adding vegan Worcestershire sauce tot he mixture

Add the salt and lentils and mix in. Let the lentils heat through. Mash some of the lentils. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more herbs, like sage or poultry seasoning. Add a tablespoon vegan Worcestershire sauce or bbq sauce or a 1/2 teaspoon stone ground mustard for flavor variation.

adding peas to the mixture

Add the chia egg and mix in. Add a few tablespoons breadcrumbs or flour, if the mixture is too moist. Add another chia egg or some broth if it’s too dry, and mash lightly to moisten. (This mixture can be refrigerated for up to 4 days or frozen for up to 3 months.)

Shape the lentil mixture 1 or 2 well-pressed logs, depending on the pastry sheet design pattern you are using and thickness preferred.

adding the chia egg to the mixture
lentil mixture in the bowl after cooking

Roll out the pastry sheets until they’re 1″ to 2″ larger than they started.

rolling out the puff pastry

Place the filling, then cut the pastry sheet as desired, use non dairy milk on the side you want to seal, fold over and seal. Brush oil or non-dairy milk on top. See video. (These unbaked loafs can be stored frozen for months and baked when needed).

adding the lentil loaf mixture to the puff pastry
shaping the lentil loaf
folding over the puff pastry
sealing the end of the puff pastry
brushing on the pastry wash
slicing vents into the puff pastry with a knife
slicing decorative vents into the puff pastry with scissors
lentil wellington on the baking sheet before baking

Bake at 400° F (205° C) for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden. lightly cover and let sit to cool. (You can also refrigerate the wellington after cooling to store for up to 3 days. Reheat in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes.) Cool for 15 minutes then slice with a sharp knife. Or refrigerate for 10 mins, then slice.

close-up of lentil wellington on the baking sheet before baking
lentil wellington on the baking sheet after baking

How to Make the Gravy

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook until golden. Add the flour and starch and mix in and toast for 2 to 3 minutes.

adding onion to the pan
adding flour to the pan

Add the sauces and spices and mix in.

making the roux
adding nutritional yeast to the roux

Add nutritional yeast and nutmeg. Add the stock (1/2 cup at a time) and salt and and mix in well. Then bring to a boil. Keep whisking; it will take 4 to 6 minutes to thicken.

adding wet ingredients to the roux
adding stock to the gravy

Taste and adjust flavor. Add some poultry seasoning for additional flavor, if you have some. Add more water if too thick. The gravy has next consistency when hot.

pressing out lumps in the gravy
whisking the gravy
lentil wellington on a plate with gravy

What to Serve with Mushroom Wellington

Serve this up with mashed potatoes, a green salad, and your other holiday sides of choice.

Frequently Asked Questions

5 from 50 votes (4 ratings without comment)

132 Comments

  1. Megan says:

    5 stars
    So yummy! I added shredded cabbage and kale. My son and husband loved it, too!

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      Yay!!

      Reply
  2. Linda says:

    5 stars
    I made this Wellington for a special Sunday dinner, and it was devoured in one sitting! My family couldn’t resist going back for seconds, and in one case, thirds. I ended up making a second one a couple of days later on request. One thing that I took mental note of is this: the stuffing can be made in advance, and assembled very quickly in advance of baking. This will be perfect during the holidays when I like doing as much prepping in the days leading up to the celebration day. Thank you for creating something so special!

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      Thank you for taking the time to comment!

      Reply
  3. Lulu says:

    5 stars
    Merci

    Reply
  4. sue adams says:

    5 stars
    I just made this for Christmas and It’s easy, quick and delicious! I was nervous about using the puff pastry but it was so easy and your loaf came together perfectly to place on the pastry and roll it all up. Thank you so much for all of your time spent producing such delicious recipes.

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      Thank you for making my recipes!

      Reply
  5. Kathy says:

    5 stars
    Thanks for the tip to get the recipe (Instagram) by Googling your name then Wellington. This is amazing – like all of your recipes! I especially liked the idea of making these into hand pies. And lentil loaf.

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      glad you enjoyed!

      Reply
  6. Cheryl Laufer says:

    5 stars
    I made this for Thanksgiving (without using any oil and extra mushrooms) and served it with the Esselstyn’ s mushroom gravy for us non-meat eaters. It was delicious and eaten by those that had turkey and ham on their plates as well. This recipe is as good and easier than another I used to make that was more time consuming. I also love the recipes in your Everyday Kitchen cookbook, Thank you.

    Reply
  7. Jackie says:

    5 stars
    Love, love, love this recipe! If I find myself without puff pastry, heck this is just good on a bed of lettuce, or nothing at all.

    Thank you for bringing us GREAT recipes!!

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      Thanks so much, Jackie!

      Reply
  8. Laura says:

    I’m thinking I’m going to bake it in a pie crust like a French meat pie!

    Reply
  9. Pamela says:

    5 stars
    We made this for Thanksgiving one year and Christmas another year and served it with a vegan mushroom gravy, sautéed green beans, and homemade cranberry-orange relish. Festive enough for holiday presentation and absolutely delicious. Rave reviews all around!

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      Wonderful! Thanks for the kind comment, Pamela.

      Reply