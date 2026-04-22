

This spicy, flavor-packed peri-peri sheet pan dinner is easy to make and delicious served with a creamy cilantro yogurt dipping sauce. Tofu, vegetables, and corn on the cob are marinated and baked together on one pan for an easy meal. (gluten-free and nut-free with soy-free options)

I love sheet pan meals, and this peri-peri sheet pan dinner is another fabulous one. It needs just 1 pan, and there’s less time in the kitchen because the oven does all the work.

It’s a very flexible and delicious recipe. Use whatever veggies and proteins you want to use. All of the flavor is in the marinade, so use that marinade any way you like.

I love this peri-peri marinade. Paired with the vegetables and corn, it gives this sheet pan dinner a subtle seafood-boil feel. Add some crumbled nori if you want to lean even more into that flavor. And like all good sheet pan meals, this one is versatile, meal-prep-friendly, and easy to make your own.

If tofu isn’t your thing, use butter beans, chickpeas, white beans, or a soy-free vegan chicken substitute instead. You’ll also find plenty of options in the notes for swapping out the peri-peri sauce, whether you want a milder version or a different flavor variation.

You can serve this as is with the delicious garlic yogurt cilantro dip, or serve it over rice or quinoa or other grains, or with some garlic bread, or make a wrap. There are just so many different ways to serve this!

So let’s make this peri-peri sheet pan dinner with tofu, potatoes, corn and veggies.

Why You’ll Love Sheet Pan Peri-Peri Tofu and Vegetables

tofu and veggies cook together on 1 sheet pan

easy blender marinade

fantastically delicious with a creamy, 1-bowl, cilantro yogurt sauce

Protein and Fiber rich

Easy clean up and meal prep friendly

naturally gluten-free and nut-free with easy soy-free options

Sheet Pan Peri-Peri Tofu and Vegetables 5 from 1 vote By: Vegan Richa Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 25 minutes mins Total: 45 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: African Inspired SaveSaved Pin Print This spicy, flavor-packed peri-peri sheet pan dinner is easy to make and delicious served with a creamy cilantro yogurt dipping sauce. Tofu, vegetables, and corn on the cob are marinated and baked together on one pan for an easy meal. (gluten-free and nut-free with soy-free options) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Protein ▢ 15 ounce block firm or extra-firm tofu , pressed for at least 15 minutes, then sliced into 1/2” thick slices or torn into pieces For the Veggies ▢ 1 small red onion , sliced into 1/4” thick wedges

, ▢ 2 cups Yukon gold potatoes , peeled and cubed into 3/4” to 1” cubes

, ▢ 1 red bell pepper , or a mix of red and green bell peppers, chopped into 1” slices

, ▢ 1 ear sweet corn , cut into 1” pieces

, ▢ 1 to 2 garlic bulbs For the Peri-Peri Marinade ▢ 1/4 cup roasted red bell pepper , or fresh red bell pepper

, ▢ 3 tablespoons peri-peri sauce , or more or less depending on heat level

, ▢ 2 tablespoons red onion

▢ 3 cloves garlic

▢ 1 teaspoon dried oregano , or 1 tablespoon fresh oregano

, ▢ 1 teaspoon paprika , or a mix of paprika and smoked paprika

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1 tablespoon oil

▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons water For the Cilantro Garlic Yogurt Dip ▢ 1/2 cup non-dairy yogurt

▢ 1 tablespoon lemon juice , or more, to taste

, ▢ 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

▢ roasted garlic cloves from above

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/4 teaspoon black pepper , or pepper flakes For Garnish ▢ lemon juice

▢ peri-peri sauce

▢ chopped cilantro , parsley, or basil Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the peri-peri tofu and veggies. Press the tofu, if you haven’t already. Slice it into squares, triangles, or tear into pieces. Slice all of the veggies . Slice the end of the garlic bulbs to expose the cloves. If there are small garlic pieces from trimming, add those to the veggies, so no need to discard those.

Add all of the peri-peri marinade ingredients to a blender. Add a tabespoon lemon juice, if you want extra tangy flavor, especially if using less peri-peri sauce. You can also add 2 to 3 sprigs of cilantro, if you like. Blend until smooth, and set aside.

Marinate the tofu by adding some of the peri-peri marinade to a bowl with the tofu and tossing well to coat. Let it marinate for about 15 minutes or longer, if you like, or proceed directly to baking.

Add the remaining marinade to the chopped veggies (leave out the garlic for now), and toss well to coat. Reserve about 1 tablespoon or so of the marinade and rinse out the blender with 1 tablespoon of water , and add that to the reserved marinade for basting later.

Grease a sheet pan with a little bit of oil . Add the marinated tofu to one side of the sheet pan and the marinated veggies, including the corn , to the other side. Spread everything in a single layer. Use a sheet pan large enough for everything, or use 2 sheet pans, if needed. Place the garlic bulbs on one edge of the sheet pan. Drizzle about 1 teaspoon oil over them, and cover the garlic with foil or parchment.

Bake at 415° F (215° C) for 30 to 35 minutes. At the 20 minute mark, flip the tofu , if using slices, and brush it with the reserved marinade . Move the veggies around, so they bake evenly, as the edges may cook faster and start to brown.

Continue baking for another 10 to 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked to preference and the tofu has a slight crisp on the edges. The tofu will not become very crisp because of the marinade, but it should develop a slight crisp around the edges and a nice thick layer of the marinade on top. While the veggies are baking, make the yogurt dip. Meanwhile, add the yogurt, lemon juice, cilantro, salt, and pepper to a bowl, and mix well. Taste and adjust the salt.

When the sheet pan is done, remove it from the oven. Check the garlic bulbs. If they are not fully cooked, return them to the oven for about 5 more minutes until the cloves are soft enough to squeeze out of the bulb. Let the garlic cool until it’s cool enough to handle, then squeeze the roasted garlic out of the bulb into the yogurt dip. Mash it well, and mix it into the yogurt dip. Alternatively mash the garlic in a bowl and then mix in. If you have another garlic bulb, you can add that, as well, or see the notes on how to use it to make an optional garlicky topping. Serving Suggestions To make bowls, serve the tofu and veggies in bowls topped with the yogurt sauce , any remaining marinade or extra peri-peri sauce, a squeeze of lemon juice, salt and pepper flakes, and fresh herbs . Serve on its own, or over rice. You can also spread the yogurt sauce onto a plate, then top with the tofu and veggies , then add the toppings .

You can also make wraps using the yogurt dip and the roasted veggies. Add crunchy vegetables, sprouts, or hemp seeds, if you like. Video Notes To store, the veggies and tofu will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days in a closed container. Reheat in the oven or microwave. You can also make the peri-peri marinade ahead and kept in the fridge for up to 4 days. The yogurt dip can also be made ahead and kept in the fridge for up to 3 days. If you don’t have peri-peri sauce, add 2 to 3 African bird’s eye chilies or other fresh red chili peppers, or use a serrano or other hot green chili. Blend them into the sauce with additional lemon juice and paprika for additional flavor. If you don’t want to use fresh chilies, add a combination of paprika and smoked paprika to the marinade instead. For a different flavor profile you can make a jerk marinade, like in my you can make a jerk marinade, like in my tofu tray bake . Or, make a roasted red bell pepper marinade and add Cajun seasoning, chili powder blend, garam masala, or Ethiopian berbere. All of these pair amazingly with the veggies and tofu. This recipe is gluten-free and nut-free, as long as you use a nut-free non-dairy yogurt. Make it soy-free by using soy-free non-dairy yogurt and substituting the tofu with chickpea flour tofu , pumpkin seed tofu, a soy-free vegan chicken substitute, or beans, such as butter beans or chickpeas. If you want to make a roasted garlic olive oil topping, squeeze the roasted garlic from 1 bulb, and mash it well. Mix with olive oil, salt, and pepper. This becomes a fabulous roasted garlic spread that you can serve with the sheet pan dinner or spread over toasted sourdough to make quick garlic bread to serve on the side. Nutrition Calories: 282 kcal , Carbohydrates: 38 g , Protein: 14 g , Fat: 9 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 4 g , Sodium: 736 mg , Potassium: 740 mg , Fiber: 6 g , Sugar: 7 g , Vitamin A: 1363 IU , Vitamin C: 83 mg , Calcium: 217 mg , Iron: 3 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

tofu – This is your protein. You can use other proteins, like white beans, chickpeas, or vegan chicken substitute. Choose a soy-free protein, for the soy-free option.

– This is your protein. You can use other proteins, like white beans, chickpeas, or vegan chicken substitute. Choose a soy-free protein, for the soy-free option. veggies – We are roasting up some onion, peeled Yukon gold potatoes, bell pepper, sweet corn, and garlic. For the peri-peri marinade, you also need red onion, garlic, and a roasted or fresh red bell pepper. The roasted bell pepper gives the sauce a sweeter flavor profile.

– We are roasting up some onion, peeled Yukon gold potatoes, bell pepper, sweet corn, and garlic. For the peri-peri marinade, you also need red onion, garlic, and a roasted or fresh red bell pepper. The roasted bell pepper gives the sauce a sweeter flavor profile. peri-peri sauce – Adds umami and heat! If you don’t have peri-peri sauce, add 2 to 3 African bird’s eye chilies or other fresh red chili peppers, or use a serrano or other hot green chili. Blend them into the sauce with additional lemon juice and paprika for additional flavor. If you don’t want to use fresh chilies, add a combination of paprika and smoked paprika to the marinade instead.

– Adds umami and heat! If you don’t have peri-peri sauce, add 2 to 3 African bird’s eye chilies or other fresh red chili peppers, or use a serrano or other hot green chili. Blend them into the sauce with additional lemon juice and paprika for additional flavor. If you don’t want to use fresh chilies, add a combination of paprika and smoked paprika to the marinade instead. herbs and spices – Boost the flavor of the marinade with fresh or dried oregano, paprika or smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper. For the cilantro garlic yogurt dip, you need fresh cilantro, salt, and either black pepper or pepper flakes.

– Boost the flavor of the marinade with fresh or dried oregano, paprika or smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper. For the cilantro garlic yogurt dip, you need fresh cilantro, salt, and either black pepper or pepper flakes. oil – Adds texture to the marinade and helps the veggies and tofu brown a little as they roast.

– Adds texture to the marinade and helps the veggies and tofu brown a little as they roast. non-dairy yogurt – The base for the topping sauce. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

– The base for the topping sauce. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed. lemon juice – Adds tang to the yogurt sauce.

– Adds tang to the yogurt sauce. garnishes – Garnish your sheet pan peri-peri dinner with lemon juice, more peri-peri sauce and chopped cilantro, parsley, or basil.

💡Tips If you don’t have peri-peri sauce , add 2 to 3 African bird’s eye chilies or other fresh red chili peppers, or use a serrano or other hot green chili. Blend them into the sauce with additional lemon juice and paprika for additional flavor. If you don’t want to use fresh chilies, add a combination of paprika and smoked paprika to the marinade instead.

, add 2 to 3 African bird’s eye chilies or other fresh red chili peppers, or use a serrano or other hot green chili. Blend them into the sauce with additional lemon juice and paprika for additional flavor. If you don’t want to use fresh chilies, add a combination of paprika and smoked paprika to the marinade instead. For a different flavor profile you can make a jerk marinade, like in my tofu tray bake. Or, make a roasted red bell pepper marinade and add Cajun seasoning, chili powder blend, garam masala, or Ethiopian berbere. All of these pair amazingly with the veggies and tofu.

you can make a jerk marinade, like in my tofu tray bake. Or, make a roasted red bell pepper marinade and add Cajun seasoning, chili powder blend, garam masala, or Ethiopian berbere. All of these pair amazingly with the veggies and tofu. If you want to make a roasted garlic olive oil topping, squeeze the roasted garlic from 1 bulb, and mash it well. Mix with olive oil, salt, and pepper. This becomes a fabulous roasted garlic spread that you can serve with the sheet pan dinner or spread over toasted sourdough to make quick garlic bread to serve on the side.

How to Make Sheet Pan Peri-Peri Tofu and Vegetables

Press the tofu, if you haven’t already. Slice it into squares, triangles, or tear into pieces. Slice all of the veggies. Slice the end of the garlic bulbs to expose the cloves. If there are small garlic pieces from trimming, add those to the veggies, so no need to discard those.

Add all of the peri-peri marinade ingredients to a blender. Add a little lemon juice, if you want extra tangy flavor, especially if using less peri-peri sauce. You can also add 2 to 3 sprigs of cilantro, if you like. Blend until smooth, and set aside.

Marinate the tofu by adding some of the peri-peri marinade to a bowl with the tofu and tossing well to coat. Let it marinate for about 15 minutes or longer, if you like, or proceed directly to baking.

Add the remaining marinade to the chopped veggies (leave out the garlic for now), and toss well to coat. Reserve about 1 tablespoon or so of the marinade and rinse out the blender with 1 tablespoon of water, and add that to the reserved marinade for basting later.

Grease a sheet pan with a little bit of oil. Add the marinated tofu to one side of the sheet pan and the marinated veggies, including the corn, to the other side. Spread everything in a single layer. Use a sheet pan large enough for everything, or use 2 sheet pans, if needed. Place the garlic bubls on one edge of the sheet pan. Drizzle about 1 teaspoon oil over them, and cover the garlic with foil or parchment.

Bake at 415° F (215° C) for 30 to 35 minutes. At the 20 minute mark, flip the tofu, if using slices, and brush it with the reserved marinade. Move the veggies around, so they bake evenly, as the edges may cook faster and start to brown.

Continue baking for another 10 to 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked to preference and the tofu has a slight crisp on the edges. The tofu will not become very crisp because of the marinade, but it should develop a slight crisp around the edges and a nice thick layer of the marinade on top.

Meanwhile, add the yogurt, lemon juice, cilantro, salt, and pepper to a bowl, and mix well. Taste and adjust the salt.

When the sheet pan is done, remove it from the oven. Check the garlic bulbs. If they are not fully cooked, return them to the oven for about 5 more minutes until the cloves are soft enough to squeeze out of the bulb. Let the garlic cool until it’s cool enough to handle, then squeeze the roasted garlic out of the bulb into the yogurt dip. Mash it well, and mix it into the yogurt dip. If you have another garlic bulb, you can add that, as well, or see the notes on how to use it to make an optional garlicky topping.

To make bowls, serve the tofu and veggies in bowls topped with the yogurt sauce, any remaining marinade or extra peri-peri sauce, a squeeze of lemon juice, salt and pepper flakes, and fresh herbs. Serve on its own, or over rice.

You can also spread the yogurt sauce onto a plate, then top with the tofu and veggies, then add the toppings.

You can also make wraps using the yogurt dip and the roasted veggies. Add crunchy vegetables, sprouts, or hemp seeds, if you like.

How to Serve Sheet Pan Peri-Peri Tofu and Veggies

To make bowls, serve the tofu and veggies in bowls topped with the yogurt sauce, any remaining marinade or extra peri-peri sauce, a squeeze of lemon juice, salt and pepper flakes, and fresh herbs. Serve on its own, or over rice. You can also spread the yogurt sauce onto a plate, then top with the tofu and veggies, then add the toppings.

You can also make wraps using the yogurt dip and the roasted veggies. Add crunchy vegetables, sprouts, or hemp seeds, if you like.