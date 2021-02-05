15 Vegan Game Day recipes to make your game day or Super Bowl Sunday memorable, delicious, and cruelty-free!From appetizers, nachos, and dips to sweets, you’ll find everything you need to make vegan and omnivores alike dig in!

It’s Game Day Season! Whether you’re a die-hard American football fan, or simply a food fan that just enjoys the snacking part of watching the game or the Super Bowl, here are some delicious, mouthwatering vegan snacks, dips, and nibbles you’ll thoroughly enjoy.

In this round-up, I’ve got you covered for all your vegan snack needs. These are without a doubt, my fav plant-based shared appetizers and snacks. Ideal for any gathering but especially your Super Bowl Sunday party.

And we don’t stop at nachos and burgers, because really, what is life without something sweet? Let’s allow both our sweet and savory taste buds equal playing time and serve up our salty snacks with a sweet homemade slushie or cooler! So dig in and make it a watch party worth remembering.

Here are my favorite Vegan Game Day Recipes.

Appetizers

Vegan Nachos with Nut-free Nacho Cheese These Nachos come together in 30 minutes. Make the nut-free Nacho cheese sauce in 10 mins,spice up beans, prepare the toppings, layer and serve. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Firecracker Tofu Wings Sweet and Spicy Crispy Baked Firecracker Tofu Wings - an addictive vegan appetizer that will leave you wanting more. This is a super easy and delicious Asian-inspired tofu recipe that's perfect for Game Day, parties, movie night, or any occasion that calls for crowd-pleasing snacks. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Mediterranean Nachos with Shawarma Chickpeas, Tzatziki, Pita Bread Mediterranean Nachos with Shawarma Spiced Chickpeas, Tzatziki, Olives, Cucumber, warm toasted Pita bread. Great Appetizer for parties or potluck. Vegan Nutfree Recipe

TRY THIS RECIPE

Cajun Chickpea Fries with Cilantro Jalapeno Lime Cream Dip You will love these pan-fried Cajun chickpea fries made from chickpea flour. They are golden crispy brown on the outside and creamy, tender and delicious on the inside. Serve with my vegan cilantro lime dip for a fun glutenfree appetizer or party snack. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Dips & Spreads:

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip Recipe Easy 1 Pot Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip Recipe. Ready in 30 Minutes. This Creamy Cheesy artichoke dip is perfect for parties, picnics, game day. No Cream cheese or vegan cheese subs. Can be glutenfree, nutfree. Use a 9 inch skillet or stoneware dish to bake TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pizza Dip Vegan Pizza Dip. Easy Pizza Dip with sauteed mushrooms, olives, pizza sauce and from scratch vegan mozzarella cream sauce. Gluten-free Recipe. Can be soy-free TRY THIS RECIPE

Small Bites

Vegan Pizza Bites With these easy Vegan Pizza Bites, you get all of the delicious flavors of pizza in bite-size form. These pizza snack balls are grain-free and gluten-free, made with almond flour and sun-dried tomatoes. Makes 10-14 balls TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Coconut Caramel Bites These easy Coconut Caramel Energy Balls are a healthy 3 ingredient snack that you can whip up in minutes in your food processor. Naturally sweetened, paleo, vegan and the perfect healthy treat both kids and adults will love. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Nashville Hot Cauliflower Wings Vegan Nashville Hot Cauliflower Bites. These Nashville Style Hot Cauliflower wings are flavorful, hot and Delicious! Serve with vegan ranch or other dips. Add to wraps or bowls. Vegan Nutfree Soyfree Recipe. Glutenfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Jalapeno Popper Chickpea Salad Sandwich This Jalapeno Popper Chickpea Salad Sandwich recipe combines two favorites into a new exciting lunch sandwich! Protein-rich chickpeas and veggies tossed with a creamy tofu based jalapeño popper dip, with a bit of a kick thanks to both pickled and fresh jalapenos! Soyfree option Glutenfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Burgers

Cajun Spiced Black Bean Quinoa Burgers Vegan These Cajun Spiced Black Bean Quinoa Burgers are a healthy vegan burger loaded with plant-based protein! Just 7 ingredients, so easy to make and can be enjoyed with all of your fave toppings! No added oil + nut-free option. Gf option. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Za'atar Chickpea Burger Recipe with Caramelized Onions A Chickpea Burger recipe that is crispy, packed with plant-based protein, fragrantly spiced with Za’atar. Pair this winning veggie pattie with your favorite burger bun, spicy caramelized onions, and Tahini Dill Sauce ! These bodies are Nutfree and soy free. Can be made Glutenfree with Glutenfree flour TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Portobello Mushroom Burgers Vegan Portobello Mushroom Burger. Portobello marinated and stuffed with vegan mozzarella, then breaded to make Crispy Portobello Sandwiches! Top with more vegan mozzarella cream, fresh herbs. Vegan Recipe. Nutfree Gluten-free Soyfree options TRY THIS RECIPE

Drinks

Strawberry Lemonade Slushie Strawberry Lemonade Slushie with mint – A refreshing homemade 4 ingredient drink ready in just minutes! Naturally sweetened! All you need is strawberries, lemon, mint, maple syrup, and ice to have this refreshing summer drink! TRY THIS RECIPE

Mango Mojito Recipe Easy Refreshing Mango Mojito Recipe. Make this mojito with or without the alcohol. Refreshing mint and lime and sweet Summery Mango make this a perfect drink for any outdoor event. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Recipe. Use other fruit puree for variation. TRY THIS RECIPE

Were you able to scroll past those pics without licking the screen? Hats off if the answer is yes. I am seriously peckish right now and full of anticipation of whipping up some of these flavor bombs myself. This recipe round-up pretty much covers you for any and all things you’ll need for your football party. If you are still looking for more inspiration, here are some more vegan game day recipes that are going to blow your mind!

