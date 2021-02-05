15 Vegan Game Day recipes to make your game day or Super Bowl Sunday memorable, delicious, and cruelty-free!From appetizers, nachos, and dips to sweets, you’ll find everything you need to make vegan and omnivores alike dig in!
It’s Game Day Season! Whether you’re a die-hard American football fan, or simply a food fan that just enjoys the snacking part of watching the game or the Super Bowl, here are some delicious, mouthwatering vegan snacks, dips, and nibbles you’ll thoroughly enjoy.
In this round-up, I’ve got you covered for all your vegan snack needs. These are without a doubt, my fav plant-based shared appetizers and snacks. Ideal for any gathering but especially your Super Bowl Sunday party.
And we don’t stop at nachos and burgers, because really, what is life without something sweet? Let’s allow both our sweet and savory taste buds equal playing time and serve up our salty snacks with a sweet homemade slushie or cooler! So dig in and make it a watch party worth remembering.
Here are my favorite Vegan Game Day Recipes.
Appetizers
Dips & Spreads:
Small Bites
Burgers
Drinks
Were you able to scroll past those pics without licking the screen? Hats off if the answer is yes. I am seriously peckish right now and full of anticipation of whipping up some of these flavor bombs myself. This recipe round-up pretty much covers you for any and all things you’ll need for your football party. If you are still looking for more inspiration, here are some more vegan game day recipes that are going to blow your mind!
For more vegan game day recipes and Super Bowl recipes check out these round-ups:
arj saysFebruary 5, 2021 at 10:33 am
Fun! Thanks for this collection.