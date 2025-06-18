Tofu Koliwada is a plant-based version of the popular regional Indian appetizer. It’s like a tofu nugget with tons of fiery heat and so delicious served with green chutney or other of choice. It’s super delicious, crispy and packs flavor! (gluten free and nut-free with soy-free options)

I’ve been veganizing a bunch of decadent, meat-based Indian curries on the blog for a while, and I decided to switch gears. I wanted to explore these regional Indian starters and appetizers, which are just so flavorful —especially some of the meat-based ones. They’re pretty wild, with a lot of different sauces, flavors, and spices.

So welcome to veganizing some amazing appetizers! Let’s start with this delectable koliwada.

Koliwada is a popular crispy appetizer in Indian restaurants, especially around Mumbai city. It’s usually made with prawns ,is fried, and has a signature flavor. It originated with influences from Mumbai coastal cuisine and Punjabi cuisine.

The story goes that a man had moved down to an area close to Mumbai near Koliwada and created this dish, which became super popular.

Koliwada is usually made with prawns, shrimp, or chicken, but we’re using tofu. If you don’t want to use tofu, you can use an alternate protein of your choice.

It is usually served with a green chutney that is slightly different than the usual. It has onion tomato and tamarind and is vibrant and spicy sour with a hint of sweet!

Basically, all of the flavor is in the batter, the spices. It’s kind of like tofu nuggets or crispy fried chicken, but Indian, with tons and tons of heat. Serve it with the vibrant cilantro-mint chutney listed below or with Schezwan chutney, tamarind chutney, or mango chutney.

Why You’ll Love Koliwada

crispy, super spicy tofu with adjustable heat

delicious as a side or make it a meal by adding to a wrap or salad

incredible mint chutney for dipping comes together in the blender

versatile recipe – use dry coating or a batter, bake or pan fry!

naturally gluten-free and nut-free with soy-free options

Tofu Koliwada No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 30 minutes mins Total: 45 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: Side, Side Dish Cuisine: Indian, western indian SaveSaved Pin Print Tofu Koliwada is a plant-based version of the popular regional Indian appetizer. It’s like a tofu nugget with tons of fiery heat and so delicious served with green chutney or other of choice. It’s super delicious, crispy and packs flavor! (gluten free and nut-free with soy-free options) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Tofu Koliwada ▢ 15 ounces extra-firm tofu , pressed for at least 15 minutes, then torn into bite-sized pieces

, ▢ 2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste , or 4 cloves garlic and 1 inch ginger minced

, ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1 hot green chili , such as Serrano or Indian, minced — or use a mild green chili

, ▢ 1 teaspoon chaat masala blend

▢ ½ teaspoon amchur , (dry mango powder)

, ▢ 2 to 3 teaspoons Kashmiri chili powder

▢ 2 teaspoons ground coriander

▢ 1 teaspoon garam masala

▢ 1 teaspoon black pepper

▢ ⅛ teaspoon ajwain, , carom seeds, omit if unavailable

, ▢ 3 tablespoons cornstarch

▢ ⅛ teaspoon baking soda

▢ 2 teaspoons rice flour To Serve ▢ mint chutney , recipe below, or use Schezwan chutney, tamarind chutney, or mango chutney

, ▢ chopped cilantro , or green onions, lime wedges For the Optional Mint Chutney ▢ 1/4 cup mint , packed

, ▢ 1 cup cilantro , packed

, ▢ 1/2" piece of ginger

▢ 1 garlic clove

▢ 2 tablespoons onion

▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons chopped tomato

▢ ½ a hot green chili , Serrano or Indian

, ▢ 1 to 2 tablespoons tamarind chutney , or 1 tablespoon tamarind puree(soak tamarind pod for 10 mins, squeeze purée and use)

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ ½ teaspoon chaat masala or more to taste

▢ ½ teaspoon sugar , or more to taste

, ▢ 2-3 ice cubes

▢ 2 teaspoons lime juice Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the tofu Koliwada. If you haven’t already, press the tofu and tear it into bite-sized pieces, and add to a shallow bowl. Add the ginger garlic paste, minced green chili, and oil . Toss well to coat the tofu.

For a dry Coating: In a separate small bowl, mix together the spices, cornstarch, baking soda, and rice flour . Sprinkle this dry mixture over the tofu and toss well to coat. (If you used minced ginger and garlic, you might need to sprinkle in some water so the spices stick to the tofu)

For a Batter (alternate coating method): Mix all the spices, cornstarch, rice flour, and baking soda in a shallow bowl. Add the ginger garlic paste, green chili, and oil . Add 1 tablespoon water and mix well. Gradually add 1 to 2 teaspoons more water at a time until you get a thick batter. Immediately Add the tofu to this mixture and toss well to coat. Set aside for baking or pan frying.

To Bake: Transfer the coated tofu to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread it out evenly and break apart any clumps. Bake at 400°F (200°C) for 20 to 25 minutes, or until crispy on all of the edges. You don’t want the tofu to brown, we want it to just get crispy.

To Pan-Fry: Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add 2 teaspoons of oil . Once the oil is hot, add the tofu and spread it evenly. Flip the tofu after 2 minutes, and continue to cook, flipping every 1 minute or so until crisp on most of the edges, about 5 to 6 minutes total.

Top with chopped cilantro or green onions, onion rings, and a squeeze of lime. Serve with your choice of chutney. You can also use this tofu in wraps or add it to salads. Make the mint chutney. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. If the blender struggles, add 1-2 tablespoons water to help it along, and blend until it is a smooth chutney. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Add more salt, sugar, or chili, if needed. Blend again for a smooth finish. Serve immediately or store in the fridge for up to 3 days, or freeze in ice cube trays for up to 3 months. Video Notes To reduce the heat, use less Kashmiri chili powder, use a milder green chili, and reduce the amount of black pepper. Choosing your Batter and Cooking Method: If you like your tofu completely coated, use the batter option. For a quick method, use the dry spice coating. Baked tofu will be crispier and crunchier than pan-fried tofu. Allergy friendly: This recipe is naturally gluten-free and nut-free. To make it soy-free, use a soy-free protein such as chickpea tofu , pumpkin seed tofu, or soy-free vegan chicken. Prep time doesn’t include the optional chutney, which will add about 10 to 15 minutes. Store: This crispy tofu is best when freshly baked. You can reheat in the oven or air fryer. For best results, mix with spices and store refrigerated for upto 2 days, then bake or pan fry as needed. Nutrition information includes the chutney. Nutrition Calories: 142 kcal , Carbohydrates: 17 g , Protein: 9 g , Fat: 5 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 2 g , Sodium: 326 mg , Potassium: 304 mg , Fiber: 2 g , Sugar: 4 g , Vitamin A: 756 IU , Vitamin C: 7 mg , Calcium: 57 mg , Iron: 2 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Koliwada Ingredients

tofu – Use extra firm tofu for the best results. If you don’t want to use tofu, you can use your protein of choice, like seitan or soycurls or a vegan chicken substitute. For soy-free, use chickpea flour tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, or a soy-free vegan chicken sub.

– Use extra firm tofu for the best results. If you don’t want to use tofu, you can use your protein of choice, like seitan or soycurls or a vegan chicken substitute. For soy-free, use chickpea flour tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, or a soy-free vegan chicken sub. aromatics – Ginger garlic paste and a hot green chili add so much flavor! For a milder Koliwada, choose a milder chili.

– Ginger garlic paste and a hot green chili add so much flavor! For a milder Koliwada, choose a milder chili. ground spices – Tons of flavor com from chaat masala, amchur (dry mango powder), Kashmiri chili powder, coriander, Garam Masala, black pepper, and ajwain (carom seeds). For less heat, reduce the Kashmiri chili powder and black pepper.

– Tons of flavor com from chaat masala, amchur (dry mango powder), Kashmiri chili powder, coriander, Garam Masala, black pepper, and ajwain (carom seeds). For less heat, reduce the Kashmiri chili powder and black pepper. cornstarch, baking soda, and rice flour – Help the spices stick to the tofu and help it get crispy. Rice flour gets so crispy when you use it in a coating and bake or pan fry it!

– Help the spices stick to the tofu and help it get crispy. Rice flour gets so crispy when you use it in a coating and bake or pan fry it! toppings – Serve your finished tofu Koliwada with mint chutney or your chutney of choice. Top it with cilantro or green onion, sliced red onion, and lime wedges.

Cilantro-Mint Chutney Ingredients

fresh herbs – This chutney uses a combination of fresh cilantro and mint.

– This chutney uses a combination of fresh cilantro and mint. aromatics – Ginger, garlic, onion, and green chili add tons of umami and flavor!

– Ginger, garlic, onion, and green chili add tons of umami and flavor! tomato – Adds color and even more umami!

– Adds color and even more umami! tamarind chutney – If you don’t have tamarind chutney, you can use tamarind puree instead.

– If you don’t have tamarind chutney, you can use tamarind puree instead. Chaat Masala – this Indian blend Adds amazing flavor!

– this Indian blend Adds amazing flavor! lime juice – For tang.

💡Tips To reduce the heat, use less Kashmiri chili powder, use a milder green chili, and reduce the amount of black pepper.

If you like your tofu completely coated, use the batter option. For a quick method, use the dry spice coating. Baked tofu will be crispier and crunchier than pan-fried tofu.

How to Make Tofu Koliwada with Mint Chutney

If you haven’t already, press the tofu and tear it into bite-sized pieces, and add to a shallow bowl. Add the ginger garlic paste, minced green chili, and oil. Toss well to coat the tofu.

For a Dry Coating: In a separate small bowl, mix together the spices, cornstarch, baking soda, and rice flour.

Sprinkle this dry mixture over the tofu and toss well to coat.

For a Batter (alternate coating method): Mix all the spices, cornstarch, rice flour, and baking soda in a shallow bowl. Add the ginger garlic paste, green chili, and oil. Add 2 teaspoons oil, 1 tablespoon or so of water and mix well. Gradually add 1 to 2 teaspoons more water at a time until you get a thick batter. Add the tofu to this mixture and toss well to coat. Set aside for baking or pan frying.

To Bake: Transfer the coated tofu to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread it out evenly and break apart any clumps. Bake at 400°F (200°C) for 20 to 25 minutes, or until crispy on all of the edges. You don’t want the tofu to brown, just to get crispy.

To Pan-Fry: Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add 2 teaspoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu and spread it evenly. Flip the tofu after 2 minutes, and continue to cook, flipping every 1 minute or so until crisp on most of the edges, about 5 to 6 minutes total.

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. If the blender struggles, add a bit more water to help it along, and blend until it is a smooth chutney. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Add more salt, sugar, or chili, if needed. Blend once or twice again for a smooth finish.

Serve the chutney immediately or store in the fridge for up to 3 days, or freeze in ice cube trays for up to 3 months.

Top the Koliwada with chopped cilantro or green onions, onion rings, and a squeeze of lime. Serve with your choice of chutney. You can also use this tofu in wraps or add it to salads.

What to Serve with Tofu Koliwada

Serve Koliwada with your choice of chutney such as green cilantro chutney, mango chutney, spicy schezwan chutney or serve with a cooling dip. You can also use this tofu in wraps or add it to salads.