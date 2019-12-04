Easy Vegan Banana Muffins with Streusel. These Soft and Fluffy Banana Bread muffin come together quickly and make for a great breakfast or snack. Add nuts, berries for variation. Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Can be nut-free. [wprm-recipe-maker]

Banana Streusel Muffins are the best bake in any season. Use up the ripe bananas by blending them with non dairy milk and sweetener, then mixing up with the flours, oats, spices and leavening, then top with a streusel or some chopped nuts and bake! These muffins are great to snack on, for breakfast or any time of the day.

For a gluten-free version try my GF Banana Muffins. Add in some fresh berries, more oats, nuts and seeds of choice and make a big batch of Banana Muffins.

Ingredients for Vegan Banana Muffins

For the wet mixture you need ripe bananas, non dairy milk, maple syrup or sugar of choice, oil, apple sauce, vinegar and vanilla extract

For the dry ingredients, you need flour, oats, coconut. you can add in nuts and seeds of choice.

For the streusel, you need flour, sugar, salt and oil

Tips to make soft banana muffins

Blend the bananas for an even mixture, which helps reduce dry or gummy patches.

These muffins get sweeter, more moist with time as the moisture and sweetness from the bananas gets absorbed into the flour. So they are best a few hours after baking.

These muffins do not need much sugar if using nicely ripe bananas. You can top with some chopped nuts and skip the streusel for a lower sugar muffin.

Store them covered by a towel or a container with just a bit of air circulation to cool. This helps reduce the moisture loss during cooling, keeping them soft.

How to make Vegan Banana Streusel Muffins

Add all the wet ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Add 1.5 cups flour and other dry ingredients to a bowl and mix. Add the blended mixture and mix until combined.

Add flour 2 tbsp at a time to make batter that is just slightly stiff. Pour into lined muffin pan

Make the streusel by mixing the flour, sugar, salt and cinnamon. Add enough oil to make a crumbly mixture. Drop the streusel on the batter.

Bake at 375 deg f for 20 mins then reduce to 350 deg and bake for another 10 mins or so.

Cool for 10 mins, then remove from the muffin tin.

More Muffins to try

Gluten-free Bakes