Easy Vegan Banana Muffins with Streusel. These Soft and Fluffy Banana Bread muffin come together quickly and make for a great breakfast or snack. Add nuts, berries for variation. Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Can be nut-free.
Banana Streusel Muffins are the best bake in any season. Use up the ripe bananas by blending them with non dairy milk and sweetener, then mixing up with the flours, oats, spices and leavening, then top with a streusel or some chopped nuts and bake! These muffins are great to snack on, for breakfast or any time of the day.
For a gluten-free version try my GF Banana Muffins. Add in some fresh berries, more oats, nuts and seeds of choice and make a big batch of Banana Muffins.
Ingredients for Vegan Banana Muffins
- For the wet mixture you need ripe bananas, non dairy milk, maple syrup or sugar of choice, oil, apple sauce, vinegar and vanilla extract
- For the dry ingredients, you need flour, oats, coconut. you can add in nuts and seeds of choice.
- For the streusel, you need flour, sugar, salt and oil
Tips to make soft banana muffins
- Blend the bananas for an even mixture, which helps reduce dry or gummy patches.
- These muffins get sweeter, more moist with time as the moisture and sweetness from the bananas gets absorbed into the flour. So they are best a few hours after baking.
- These muffins do not need much sugar if using nicely ripe bananas. You can top with some chopped nuts and skip the streusel for a lower sugar muffin.
- Store them covered by a towel or a container with just a bit of air circulation to cool. This helps reduce the moisture loss during cooling, keeping them soft.
How to make Vegan Banana Streusel Muffins
Add all the wet ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Add 1.5 cups flour and other dry ingredients to a bowl and mix. Add the blended mixture and mix until combined.
Add flour 2 tbsp at a time to make batter that is just slightly stiff. Pour into lined muffin pan
Make the streusel by mixing the flour, sugar, salt and cinnamon. Add enough oil to make a crumbly mixture. Drop the streusel on the batter.
Bake at 375 deg f for 20 mins then reduce to 350 deg and bake for another 10 mins or so.
Cool for 10 mins, then remove from the muffin tin.
Vegan Banana Muffins with Streusel
Ingredients
Wet:
- 2 ripe bananas
- 3/4 cup (177.44 ml) non dairy milk such as almond milk ,light coconut milk or oat milk
- 1/4 cup (59.15 ml) maple syrup or sugar , add 2 tbsp more sugar for sweeter if you like
- 3 tbsp oil
- 2 tbsp applesauce
- 1 tsp apple cider vinegar or white vinegar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Dry:
- 2 cups (250 g) flour (I use 1 2/3 cup all purpose and 1/3 cup whole wheat or spelt flour)
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1-2 tsp spices such as cinnamon , pumpkin pie spice or gingerbread spice
- 1/4 cup (20.25 g) oats
- 1/4 cup (20 g) shredded coconut
- 2 tsp baking powder
- Optional add ins: 3-4 tbsp chopped nuts seeds
Streusel: (optional)
- 1/4 cup (31.25 g) flour
- 1/4 cup (40 g) coconut sugar or other sugar
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 2 tbsp vegan butter or oil (add 1/8 tsp salt if using oil)
Instructions
- All all of the wet ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
- Add 1.5 cups flour and other dry ingredients to a bowl and mix well. Add blended banana mixture and mix until combined.
- Add flour 2 tbsp at a time to make batter that is just slightly stiff.
- Pour into lined muffin pan and fill to 2/3, Preheat the oven to 375 deg F (190 C).
- Make the streusel: Mix the flour, sugar and cinnamon. Add in vegan butter and oil and mix to make a crumbly mixture
- Sprinkle liberally on the batter in the muffin pan.
- Bake at 375 deg F for 20 mins then reduce to 350 deg F (180 C), and bake for another 10 mins or so. Check with a toothpick in the center.
- Cool in the pan for 10 mins then remove from the pan and cool completely lightly covered by a towel.Store: Store covered on the counter for the day. Refrigerate for upto 5 days.
Notes
Nutrition
