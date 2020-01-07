Vegan General Tso’s Soy Curls

General Tso’s Soy Curls! Easy weeknight stir fry with soy curls and veggies. Vegan General Tso’s Chicken. Gluten-free, Nut-free Recipe Jump to Recipe

This general tso’s Sauce + Soy Curls makes for an amazing weeknight meal. Soy curls are marinated in the from scratch homemade general tsos sauce mixture, then stir fried to crisp. Veggies added in along, and the rest of the marinade is then cooked down to thicken. Serve this easy stir fry with rice or noodles!

Soy curls absorb moisture differently and sauce amount preference also varies, so make another full or half back of the sauce and add more if needed.

Ingredients for general tso’s Soy curls

For the sauce you need, soy sauce or tamari, sugar, rice vinegar, mirin, toasted sesame oil, sambal oelek chili paste, ginger and garlic

For the stir fry you need soy curls, green onions, garlic, bell peppers, zucchini or carrots

How to make General Tso’s Soy curls stir fry

Mix the marinade. Add soy curls and mix and soak. Toss twice in between, Heat a skillet over medium hi heat.

Add oil. When hot, add garlic and green onion and toss for a few seconds

Fish out the soy curls from the marinade and add to the pan, cook for 4 to 5 mins to brown some edges. you can also toss the soy curls in cornstarch before using for crisping up the soy curls. Add the peppers and veggies and mix. Add a pinch of salt and cook for 2 mins

Add 1 tbsp cornstarch and 1/4 cup water to the marinade and mix well.

Add the sauce mixture to the pan and mix well. Cover and cook for 3 to 4 mins to thicken. Stir once in between. Also taste at the time to adjust flavor. Add salt, sugar, heat if needed.

Let sit covered for another min.

Serve with rice and blanched broccoli. garnish with green onions and fresh black pepper

