Vegan General Tso’s Soy Curls

General Tso’s Soy Curls! Easy weeknight stir fry with soy curls and veggies. Vegan General Tso’s Chicken. Gluten-free, Nut-free Recipe Jump to Recipe
This general tso’s Sauce + Soy Curls makes for an amazing weeknight meal. Soy curls are marinated in the from scratch homemade general tsos sauce mixture, then stir fried to crisp. Veggies added in along, and the rest of the marinade is then cooked down to thicken. Serve this easy stir fry with rice or noodles!
Soy curls absorb moisture differently and sauce amount preference also varies, so make another full or half back of the sauce and add more if needed.
Ingredients for general tso’s Soy curls
- For the sauce you need, soy sauce or tamari, sugar, rice vinegar, mirin, toasted sesame oil, sambal oelek chili paste, ginger and garlic
- For the stir fry you need soy curls, green onions, garlic, bell peppers, zucchini or carrots
How to make General Tso’s Soy curls stir fry
Mix the marinade. Add soy curls and mix and soak. Toss twice in between, Heat a skillet over medium hi heat.
Add oil. When hot, add garlic and green onion and toss for a few seconds
Fish out the soy curls from the marinade and add to the pan, cook for 4 to 5 mins to brown some edges. you can also toss the soy curls in cornstarch before using for crisping up the soy curls. Add the peppers and veggies and mix. Add a pinch of salt and cook for 2 mins
Add 1 tbsp cornstarch and 1/4 cup water to the marinade and mix well.
Add the sauce mixture to the pan and mix well. Cover and cook for 3 to 4 mins to thicken. Stir once in between. Also taste at the time to adjust flavor. Add salt, sugar, heat if needed.
Let sit covered for another min.
Serve with rice and blanched broccoli. garnish with green onions and fresh black pepper
More stir fries
- Sticky ginger Sesame Tofu Veggie Stir fry
- Hoisin Noodles and Tofu stir fry
- Cashew Tofu and veggies
- Soy-free tofu stir fry with sunbutter sauce
- Lemongrass Tempeh with sesame noodles
- Sticky Sesame Cauliflower
Vegan General Tso's Soy Curls
Ingredients
- 4 oz soy curls (dry), see notes for where to buy and sub options
General tso's Sauce:
- 1/2 cup warm water /veggie broth
- 3 to 4 tbsp sugar or coconut sugar or other sweetener
- 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce use tamari to make gluten-free
- 2 tsp mirin rice wine
- 2 to 3 tbsp rice vinegar
- 1.5 tsp toasted sesame oil
- 2 tsp sambal oelek chile paste optional or sriracha or pepper flakes to taste
- 2 tsp grated fresh ginger
- 3 cloves minced garlic
Stir fry:
- 2 cloves of garlic chopped
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions ,white portions as well, use greens for garnish
- 1/2 red bell pepper
- 1/2 green bell pepper
- 1 cup zuchini or carrots or other veggies
- 1 Tbsp cornstarch
Instructions
- Mix the marinade. Add soy curls and mix and soak for 10-15 mins. Toss twice in between so all soy curls marinate well.
- Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Add oil. When hot, add garlic and green onion and toss for a few seconds.
- Fish out the soy curls from the marinade and add to the pan, cook for 4 to 5 mins to brown some edges. (you can also toss the marinated soy curls in cornstarch before using for extra crispness). Add the peppers and veggies and mix. Add a pinch of salt and cook for 2 mins
- Add 1 tbsp cornstarch and 1/4 cup water to the remaining marinade and mix well.
- Add the marinade sauce mixture to the pan and mix. Cover and cook for 3 to 4 mins to thicken. Stir once in between. Also taste at the time to adjust flavor. Add salt, sugar, heat if needed. Let sit covered for another min.
- Serve with rice and blanched broccoli. garnish with green onions , toasted sesame seeds, and fresh black pepper.
Notes
Heat 2 tsp oil. add 1 tsp crushed schezuan peppercorns and cook until roasted.
Drain the oil into the marinade and use. Soy curls are not same as soy chunks that are chewier and take much longer to cook. Soy curls can be found in some grocery stores or online on amazon. Use Tofu or chickpeas to substitute soy curls . For Tofu, use firm or extra firm(10 to 14 oz), press for 15 mins, then toss in cornstarch and bake at 400 deg F for 20 mins or pan fry to crisp. Add to the skillet after adding the sauce. Or use 1 can chickpeas drained Nutrition is for 1 serve, does not include rice or noodles.
Nutrition
Comments
Janna Ross saysJanuary 7, 2020 at 6:52 am
Are the soy curls hydrated before marinating or added dry?
Richa saysJanuary 7, 2020 at 10:21 am
they are dry
TG saysJanuary 7, 2020 at 10:27 am
I am so making this tonight. I will rate it afterwards. 🙂
Sounds fab!
Maneesha saysJanuary 7, 2020 at 10:37 am
Wow looks great! Can we use pressed extra firm tofu as a substitute for soy curls in this recipe?
Richa saysJanuary 7, 2020 at 10:58 am
yes definitely! crisp it separately and add after the sauce so you know how much you want to add based on sauce to tofu preference.
Marg saysJanuary 8, 2020 at 8:05 am
I was thinking of trying this with Jackfruit. Drain it rinse well and letting it dry before marinating. What are your thoughts?
Richa saysJanuary 8, 2020 at 10:38 am
rinse, squeeze out the brine and then marinate. drain out the marinade(into another bowl to use later), and bake the jackfruit at 400 deg f for 20 mins. This will improve the texture. its optional, you can just add everything to the pan as well.
Karen Bender saysJanuary 8, 2020 at 3:37 pm
Wow! Richa! This is fantastic! We just finished dinner and I had to comment. Thank you so much for this delicious recipe. We will be making this regularly. Love your cookbooks also. Thanks!!
Richa saysJanuary 8, 2020 at 7:26 pm
aweesome!