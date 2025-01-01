This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy.

Happy new year, Vegan Richa family!

As we ring in 2025, I’m super excited to invite you to join our 31-Day Vegan Challenge starting this January. #RichaVeganuary2025 Sign up, cook with us and enter to win my books and kitchen must haves!

This years veganuary 2025 collection of recipes are answers to your requests over the years, struggles when it comes to making high protein meals, 15 minute meals, low carb vegan meals, meal prep and more! You’ll get an email everyday with a recipe helping with these. If you cook any of the recipes, you can enter to win weekly prizes! This challenge is to try amazing easy delicious healthy meals! But first, join the challenge.

Joining is super easy!

Just sign up and you’ll get a fantastic vegan recipe every day. Sign up below.⬇️ . Yes you need to sign on this form even if you already are on the blog email list. This is a separate 31 day series.

31-Day Vegan Challenge in January 2025 You’ll get a recipe every day, you can cook to enter to win prizes per week

Share Your Creations and Win! 📸🏆

We’ve got some amazing weekly prizes too!

Simply reply to any of the recipe emails with a picture of what you made. That’s it!

If you do try the recipes, do share your dishes on any of the social media. Don’t forget to tag #RichaVeganuary2025 so that I can see it. Also do review it on the website ❤️

Prizes: Here is what you are cooking for —

FAQ

Q: Who can participate in the challenge? Anyone from around the world. We may not able to ship some of the prizes, so if you win, we will instead send you a gift card or PayPal. Q: Do I need to be vegan to enter? No! The challenge is for anyone vegan or not, or vegetarian or trying to eat vegan, or seasoned vegan . It is to try amazing easy delicious healthy meals that happen to be vegan. Q: Are your recipes allergy friendly? Yes – almost all recipes are allergy friendly or have substitutions listed in notes with options for gluten-free Soyfree nutfree Q: Do I have to make all the recipes to enter? No, you will have to make atleast one recipe per week to enter for that week. Q: Do i need to sign up again if I already subscribe to your blog recipes email? Yes, this is a separate 31 day only email series. Join to get this whole series. Q: How do I participate? Sign up on the form above, get daily recipes from me, reply with a photo. Have fun cooking!

Let’s begin this Veganuary 2025 challenge!!