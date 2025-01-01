This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy.
Happy new year, Vegan Richa family!
As we ring in 2025, I’m super excited to invite you to join our 31-Day Vegan Challenge starting this January. #RichaVeganuary2025 Sign up, cook with us and enter to win my books and kitchen must haves!
This years veganuary 2025 collection of recipes are answers to your requests over the years, struggles when it comes to making high protein meals, 15 minute meals, low carb vegan meals, meal prep and more! You’ll get an email everyday with a recipe helping with these. If you cook any of the recipes, you can enter to win weekly prizes! This challenge is to try amazing easy delicious healthy meals! But first, join the challenge.
Table of Contents
Joining is super easy!
Just sign up and you’ll get a fantastic vegan recipe every day. Sign up below.⬇️ . Yes you need to sign on this form even if you already are on the blog email list. This is a separate 31 day series.
31-Day Vegan Challenge in January 2025
You’ll get a recipe every day, you can cook to enter to win prizes per week
Share Your Creations and Win! 📸🏆
We’ve got some amazing weekly prizes too!
- Simply reply to any of the recipe emails with a picture of what you made. That’s it!
If you do try the recipes, do share your dishes on any of the social media. Don’t forget to tag #RichaVeganuary2025 so that I can see it. Also do review it on the website ❤️
Prizes: Here is what you are cooking for —
- Week 1 Prize: 🌪️📚 – NutriBullet with my first book “Vegan Richa’s Indian Kitchen“.
- Week 2 Prize: 🌶️📖 – a collection of 10 spices to help you cook my recipes easily! And my second book “Vegan Richa’s Everyday Kitchen“
- Week 3 Prize: 🔥📘 – Instant Pot with my third book “Vegan Richa’s Instant Pot Cookbook“
- Week 4 Prize: 🍳📚📚📚 – Caraway Pan and All 3 of my books: A high-quality pfte-free pfoa-free Caraway pan, perfect for a variety of cooking.
FAQ
Anyone from around the world. We may not able to ship some of the prizes, so if you win, we will instead send you a gift card or PayPal.
No! The challenge is for anyone vegan or not, or vegetarian or trying to eat vegan, or seasoned vegan . It is to try amazing easy delicious healthy meals that happen to be vegan.
Yes – almost all recipes are allergy friendly or have substitutions listed in notes with options for gluten-free Soyfree nutfree
No, you will have to make atleast one recipe per week to enter for that week.
Yes, this is a separate 31 day only email series. Join to get this whole series.
Sign up on the form above, get daily recipes from me, reply with a photo. Have fun cooking!
Let’s begin this Veganuary 2025 challenge!!