This simple versatile 10 minute chickpea mushroom protein base is Great for meal prep, budget friendly, high protein (17g) and fiber. Make it into burgers, smash burger tacos, parathas, taquitos, falafels and more! (gluten-free, soy-free, oil-free option)

Staples such as ground meat(veggie grounds, beefy crumbles etc) are a great help when you need quick meals that are also nutritious, hearty and delicious. This is an easy 10-minute protein mixture that you can use in various ways. So that’s what we’re going to do!

We’re going to make a hearty, easy mixture with chickpeas, mushroom and walnuts and use it to make smash burger tacos, stuffed paratha, spiced rice, burger patties, taquitos, and little falafel-style balls. All with this same mixture as the base, adding in different flavorings and using different cooking methods.

Watch me make these on my YouTube video!

Other ways to use this mix, make Enchiladas!, Arayes(stuffed Pita that is toasted on a skillet) , add to pasta sauce to make bolognese, add Italian herbs and crushed fennel seeds to the mix, toast for a few mins in a skillet and add marinara or pasta sauce. Use in lasagna, use the balls in favorite curry sauce!

No matter how you serve it, this mixture has a great, savory, almost meaty flavor with lots spices. It’s a great burger-like mixture that works well in so many different applications.

Let me know in the comments how you use this chickpea mushroom mixture!

If chickpeas aren’t your thing, you can use other beans, like black beans or cooked brown lentils.

Why You’ll Love this Chickpea Mushroom Mixture

quick and easy to make in about 10 minutes in the food processor

use right away, or make for meal prep! Keeps 3 days in the fridge, 3 months in the freezer

So many delicious ways to use it: smash burger tacos, stuffed paratha, spiced rice, burger patties, taquitos, and little falafel-style balls.

chickpea mushroom mixture is naturally gluten-free and soy-free with an oil-free option

Chickpea Mushroom Protein Mixture No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 15 minutes mins Total: 15 minutes mins Servings: 6 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: fusion, Vegan SaveSaved Pin Print This simple versatile 10 minute chickpea mushroom protein base is Great for meal prep, budget friendly, high protein (17g) and fiber. Make it into burgers, smash burger tacos, parathas, taquitos, falafels and more! (gluten-free, soy-free, oil-free option) Equipment food processor Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Chickpea Mushroom Mixture ▢ 1/2 cup walnuts

▢ 2 to 3 ounces mushrooms

▢ 2 cloves garlic

▢ 30 ounces canned chickpeas , drained ( 2 cans), or 3 cups cooked chickpeas

, ▢ 1 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1 teaspoon onion powder

▢ 2 to 3 teaspoons chili powder blend , (Tex mex or chipotle chili blend , Not pure chili powder) or taco seasoning

, ▢ 2 teaspoons paprika

▢ 3/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 tablespoon tomato paste

▢ 1/2 teaspoon lime zest , or more, to taste

, ▢ 1 to 2 teaspoons oil , optional Optional Additions ▢ 1 to 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast for more protein

▢ 2 tablespoons hemp seeds , for more protein

, ▢ 1/4 cup fresh herbs , such as cilantro or parsley Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Add the walnuts, mushrooms, and garlic cloves to a food processor and process until chopped into a coarse mixture. Add the spices, chickpeas, tomato paste, lime zest, and 1 to 2 teaspoons oil , if using. Add optional nutritional yeast, hemp seeds, and fresh herbs if using.

Process until most of the chickpeas are broken down and the mixture is evenly mixed, leaving some partially whole for texture. If the processor is not picking up everything, use a spatula to move the mixture around, and process again. If the mixture is too dry , add a splash of oil or water , though there is usually enough moisture from the mushrooms and chickpeas.

Remove the mixture from the food processor. It can be refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen in an ice cube tray or scooped into single portions with a cookie scoop to use later. Freeze the portions, then transfer to a freezer-safe container and freeze up to 3 months. See the recipes below for ways to use it! Video Notes Nutritional information is for 1/6 of the chickpea and mushroom mixture. See recipe cards below for ways to use this mixture! Nutrition Calories: 349 kcal , Carbohydrates: 44 g , Protein: 17 g , Fat: 13 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 8 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 2 g , Sodium: 336 mg , Potassium: 593 mg , Fiber: 13 g , Sugar: 8 g , Vitamin A: 844 IU , Vitamin C: 7 mg , Calcium: 98 mg , Iron: 6 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients for the Chickpea Mushroom Mixture

walnuts – Add protein and texture.

– Add protein and texture. mushrooms – Give this a great meaty texture!

– Give this a great meaty texture! garlic – Adds so much flavor.

– Adds so much flavor. chickpeas – Canned chickpeas give this texture and protein. You can use other beans, like black beans or lentils, instead, if you like.

– Canned chickpeas give this texture and protein. You can use other beans, like black beans or lentils, instead, if you like. dried spices – Garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, paprika, and salt add even more flavor!

– Garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, paprika, and salt add even more flavor! tomato paste – For umami and color.

– For umami and color. lime zest – Adds this great, zingy undertone to the flavor.

– Adds this great, zingy undertone to the flavor. oil – Adds texture. Omit for oil-free.

– Adds texture. Omit for oil-free. optional additions – You can also add in nutritional yeast and/or hemp seeds for more protein and fresh herbs, like cilantro or parsley, for more flavor.

💡Tips for Cooking the Chickpea Mushroom Mixture Chickpea grounds tend to dry out when cooking, so we are making this mixture on the moist side. You may need to add flour to get it to form into balls or patties, if you’re using it in an application like that.

If you are planning to bake this mixture, I recommend brushing with a sauce partway through the baking time to add back some of the lost moisture.

How to Make the Chickpea Mushroom Mixture

Add the walnuts, mushrooms, and garlic cloves to a food processor and process until chopped into a coarse mixture.

Add the spices, chickpeas, tomato paste, lime zest, and 1 to 2 teaspoons oil, if using. Add optional nutritional yeast, hemp seeds, and fresh herbs if using.

Process until most of the chickpeas are broken down and the mixture is evenly mixed, leaving some partially whole for texture. If the processor is not picking up everything, use a spatula to move the mixture around, and process again. If the mixture is too dry, add a splash of oil or water, though there is usually enough moisture from the mushrooms and chickpeas.

Remove the mixture from the food processor. It can be refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen in an ice cube tray or scooped into single portions with a cookie scoop to use later. Freeze the portions, then transfer to a freezer-safe container and freeze up to 3 months. See the recipes below for ways to use it!

How to Use the Chickpea and Mushroom Protein Mixture

Use this versatile chickpea mushroom mixture in so many different ways! Below, you’ll find recipes to use it in smash burger tacos, stuffed paratha, dirty rice, burgers, taquitos, and falafel.

1. Chickpea Mushroom Smash Burger Tacos Recipe

Chickpea Mushroom Smash Burger Tacos No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 10 minutes mins Total: 30 minutes mins Servings: 1 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: Mexican Inspired, Tex Mex SaveSaved Pin Print The savory flavor of this chickpea mushroom mixture makes it perfect for burgers, and it’s incredible in these smash burger tacos! Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For 1 Taco ▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons chickpea mushroom mixture

▢ 1 6" tortilla

▢ 1 teaspoon oil , or more, if needed For Topping ▢ pico de gallo

▢ hot sauce

▢ vegan sour cream

▢ lime juice Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make smash burger tacos. Add about 2 tablespoons or more of the mixture onto a 6” tortilla , depending on the size of the tortilla, and spread evenly. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add a drizzle of oil . Place the tortilla burger-side-down and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, and cook another 2 to 3 minutes, pressing the tortilla so the mixture sticks. Cook until the mixture turns golden brown, another 2 to 3 minutes.

Add a few drops of oil around the edges for extra crispiness, if desired. Flip and cook 1 to 2 more minutes until the tortilla is golden and slightly puffed. Remove and repeat for as many chickpea mushroom smash burger tacos as you like. Serve with pico de gallo, hot sauce, sour cream, and lime juice, and enjoy! Or make folded smash burger tacos. If you're worried about the mixture sticking to your pan, make folded tacos instead! Add about 2 tablespoons or more of the mixture onto one half of a 6” tortilla , depending on the size of the tortilla, and spread evenly. Fold in half, and stick it closed. Repeat for as many tacos as you like.

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add a drizzle of oil. Place the tacos in the pan, and cook 3 to 4 minutes, until golden, pressing to keep it from opening under the heat of the pan. Flip the taco, and cook another few minutes on the other side, so it's golden on both sides. Serve with pico de gallo, hot sauce, sour cream, and lime juice, and enjoy! Video Notes Nutritional info is for 1 chickpea mushroom smash burger taco Nutrition Calories: 214 kcal , Carbohydrates: 26 g , Protein: 10 g , Fat: 9 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 4 g , Sodium: 305 mg , Potassium: 186 mg , Fiber: 4 g , Sugar: 3 g , Vitamin A: 211 IU , Vitamin C: 2 mg , Calcium: 69 mg , Iron: 3 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

2. Chickpea Mushroom Stuffed Paratha Recipe

Chickpea Mushroom Stuffed Paratha No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 30 minutes mins Cook: 10 minutes mins Total: 40 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: flatbread, Side, Side Dish Cuisine: Indian SaveSaved Pin Print This filling also makes a delicious stuffing for Indian flatbreads/paratha! It’s a great, more high protein filling option for your paratha. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Paratha ▢ paratha dough , See notes for links to recipes.

, ▢ 3 tablespoons chickpea mushroom mixture per flatbread Spice Mixture ▢ 1/2 teaspoon fenugreek leaves

▢ 1/4 teaspoon garam masala

▢ 1/4 teaspoon cayenne Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Flour your surface. Take about 2 to 3 tablespoons of the paratha dough and roll into a ball, then roll out into a 6” to 8” inch circle, where the edges are a little thinner than the middle. Depending on the size of your paratha, add 2 to 4 tablespoons of the chickpea mushroom mixture in the center. If the mixture is too moist, coat it lightly with flour before placing on the paratha.

Flatten out the chickpea mushroom mixture a little bit, then sprinkle on the spices and press them into the mixture.

Fold over the flatbread into kind of a dumpling, then seal, flatten gently, and roll out carefully, sprinkling on more flour, as needed. Roll with a light hand, since the filling will be on the moist side. After rolling out, use your hands to dust off any extra flour. See the video for details.

Cook on a skillet over medium-high heat for about 1 to 1 1/2 minutes per side, or until the paratha starts to puff a little bit. Than, flip it over and spread on a few drops of oil , pressing to cook evenly until golden brown spots form. Flip and repeat with the oil on the other side.

Serve with non-dairy yogurt sprinkled with cumin, cayenne, and salt as well as sides of Indian pickle, chutney, or a side salad. Video Notes Nutritional info is for 1 stuffed paratha of 4. For the paratha base, use my spinach paratha or broccoli paratha Nutrition Calories: 59 kcal , Carbohydrates: 10 g , Protein: 10 g , Fat: 1 g , Saturated Fat: 0.2 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 0.3 g , Sodium: 128 mg , Potassium: 40 mg , Fiber: 6 g , Sugar: 1 g , Vitamin A: 105 IU , Vitamin C: 1 mg , Calcium: 6 mg , Iron: 1 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

3. Cajun-Inspired Spiced Rice Recipe

Cajun-Inspired Dirty Rice No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins Total: 40 minutes mins Servings: 2 Course: Main Course Cuisine: cajun SaveSaved Pin Print This is sort of a dirty rice-inspired dish that uses the chickpea mushroom mixture as ground beef to add protein, texture, and a ton of flavor! Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 2 teaspoons oil , divided

, ▢ 1/2 cup chopped onion

▢ 1 small green chili , finely chopped. Or, use a scotch bonnet pepper for more heat

, ▢ 3/4 cup chickpea mushroom mixture

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt , divided

, ▢ 1/2 cup chopped bell pepper , red, green, or a mix

, ▢ 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning or more, to taste

▢ 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

▢ 1 teaspoon hot sauce , or more, to taste

, ▢ 1 1/2 to 2 cups cooked rice

▢ lime juice , for garnish

, ▢ green onion , for garnish Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 teaspoon of the oil . Once the oil is hot, add the onion and a pinch of the salt, and cook until the onion turns translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the chickpea mushroom mixture and break it up with a spatula, then drizzle on the remaining teaspoon of oil . Cook for 3 to 6 minutes, stirring, and reduce the heat, if the mixture starts to scorch.

Add Cajun seasoning, thyme, bell pepper, and another pinch of the salt, and cook 1 minute. Reduce the heat to medium, then add the hot sauce and a splash of water to deglaze the pan. Add the cooked rice and remaining salt. Mix well, cover, and cook 1 minute or so to heat through. Let the mixture sit off of the heat for 3 to 4 minutes, then fluff. Garnish with green onion and lime juice, and serve and enjoy! Serve as-is, with vegan sausages, with a side salad, or however else you like! Video Notes Nutritonal info is for 1 of 4 servings. Nutrition Calories: 493 kcal , Carbohydrates: 75 g , Protein: 18 g , Fat: 16 g , Saturated Fat: 2 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 8 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 5 g , Sodium: 672 mg , Potassium: 747 mg , Fiber: 15 g , Sugar: 9 g , Vitamin A: 2793 IU , Vitamin C: 58 mg , Calcium: 107 mg , Iron: 6 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

4. Chickpea Mushroom Burgers Recipe

Chickpea Mushroom Burgers No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins Total: 40 minutes mins Servings: 1 Course: Burger, Main, Main Course Cuisine: American SaveSaved Pin Print This chickpea mushroom mixture also makes great burgers! Serve these just like you would any veggie burger in a bun or over salad greens. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For 1 Burger Patty ▢ 1/4 to 1/3 cup chickpea mushroom mixture

▢ 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

▢ 1/2 teaspoon Italian herbs , or oregano or thyme

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon additional spices , such as Cajun, cayenne, or chili powder optional

, ▢ 1 to 2 teaspoons nutritional yeast

▢ 1 tablespoon breadcrumbs , or more, as needed To Serve ▢ burger buns , optional

, ▢ lettuce

▢ tomato

▢ onion

▢ vegan mayo

▢ other burger or salad toppings of choice Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Add all of the burger patty ingredients to a bowl, and mix really well. Add more breadcrumbs, if the mixture is too moist to shape into a sturdy patty.

Pan fry the burger patty 3 to 4 minutes, until golden brown on one side. Then, flip it and brush with some barbecue sauce or ketchup mixed with hot sauce . Cook another few minutes, until golden, then flip again, brush the BBQ sauce or ketchup-hot sauce mixture on the other side, and cook another couple of minutes to sear. Flip one more time, cook a few minutes, and serve. Adding the sauce/glaze keeps the patties moist and prevents them drying out while cooking.

To bake , bake at 400° F (205° C) for 10 to 15 minutes, add glaze, then bake another 10 minutes.

Serve with burger fixings or on a salad. Video Notes Nutritional info is for the burger patty without bun or toppings, since what you use for those will vary. Nutrition Calories: 229 kcal , Carbohydrates: 32 g , Protein: 11 g , Fat: 8 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g , Trans Fat: 0.002 g , Sodium: 319 mg , Potassium: 417 mg , Fiber: 8 g , Sugar: 5 g , Vitamin A: 444 IU , Vitamin C: 5 mg , Calcium: 90 mg , Iron: 4 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

5. Chickpea Mushroom Taquitos Recipe

Chickpea Mushroom Taquitos No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 25 minutes mins Cook: 15 minutes mins Total: 40 minutes mins Servings: 2 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: Mexican Inspired, Tex Mex SaveSaved Pin Print This meaty filling makes excellent taquitos! They’re flavorful and hearty with a vegan cheddar-jalapeño filling. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Filling ▢ 1 cup chickpea mushroom mixture

▢ 2 to 4 tablespoons vegan cheddar cheese

▢ 2 tablespoons pickled jalapeño , or chopped fresh jalapeño For the Taquitos ▢ 4 to 5 6” tortillas For Serving ▢ guacamole

▢ pico de gallo

▢ sauces of choice Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Mix the filling ingredients together well, adding a little flour, if it’s too moist. Warm the tortillas in the microwave by wrapping them in a damp paper towel and microwaving for 15 to 30 seconds, so they’re more pliable. You can also warm them on a warm skillet for 5 to 10 seconds per side.

Once the tortillas are pliable, add 3 to 4 tablespoons of the filling to one side of the tortilla, and roll it up tightly. Repeat for all of the tortillas , then brush a little bit of water onto the edges and bake or pan fry. The water helps the tortillas seal.

To bake , preheat the oven to 400° F. Place the taquitos on your baking sheet seam-side-down. Brush with a little oil , and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.

To pan fry , heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add a little bit of oil to the pan, then place the taquitos seam-side-down. Pan fry until they’re sealed on the underside. Then, flip them every 15 to 30 seconds, and cook until they’re golden brown on all sides.

Serve with guacamole, pico de gallo, marinara, or other dips or sauces of choice. Video Notes To change the flavor profile, you can add in some bell pepper, chili powder, Garam Masala, or any spices of choice to make these your own. Nutritional information is for 1 serving of 2 taquitos. Nutrition Calories: 583 kcal , Carbohydrates: 78 g , Protein: 23 g , Fat: 21 g , Saturated Fat: 4 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 9 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g , Trans Fat: 0.01 g , Sodium: 1093 mg , Potassium: 687 mg , Fiber: 16 g , Sugar: 10 g , Vitamin A: 1014 IU , Vitamin C: 8 mg , Calcium: 198 mg , Iron: 9 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

6. Veggie Falafel-Style Sandwich Recipe