Vegan Chicken 555 reimagines a beloved South Indian street-style appetizer. Crisp golden tofu is coated in a richly spiced sauce infused with fennel, ginger, garlic, coriander, and peppers, and enough heat to make you reach for seconds (and maybe a cold drink). gluten free, nut free. soy free option.

This is another one in my series creating vegan versions of these amazing, meat-heavy, regional Indian appetizers. There’s just so much variety in all of these super delicious snacks and appetizers, and sometimes you don’t find those flavors and that spice in the vegetarian appetizers.

You can use this recipe with tofu, soy curls, chickpea tofu, chickpeas, or vegetables, like cauliflower. Basically, you coat your protein or vegetables of choice with this amazing, flavorful batter, and either pan fry or bake it.

Then, we make this easy, spicy, and delicious sauce mixture. It’s kind of a dry sauce, and you toss the crisped tofu “chicken” in it. Oh my god, it’s so incredibly delicious and also pretty spicy!

You can adjust the spice level to your preference. There are four kinds of chilies in this tofu 555: Kashmiri chili powder in the batter, and green chilies, cayenne, and red pepper flakes in the sauce. To get the flavor with less heat, reduce any or all of those. The combination of peppers adds a ton of flavor, so you definitely want to use some of each, even if you don’t use the full amounts. You can use a milder green chili to manage the heat, too, if you prefer.

Basically, adjust the heat based on your preference, but definitely try this vegan chicken 555. It’s just so fabulously delicious!

Tofu 555 is great on its own or in crunchy salads with juicy fruits like apples, pears, or mangoes, or with roasted or fresh vegetables. A cucumber salad with a simple lime, salt, and pepper dressing also pairs wonderfully with this Indian appetizer. Or, you can make wraps with lettuce, creamy dressing, and fresh green chilis or pickled jalapeños.

No matter how you serve it, you have got to try vegan chicken 555!

Why You’ll Love Chicken 555

crispy tofu in thick, spicy sauce with flavors of fennel, ginger, garlic, coriander, and 4 kinds of peppers

easily adjust the heat to your preference

use your plant based protein or use veggies of choice.

naturally gluten-free and nut-free with easy soy-free option

Vegan Chicken 555

By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 15 minutes mins
Cook: 20 minutes mins
Total: 35 minutes mins
Servings: 4
Course: Appetizer, Snack
Cuisine: Indian

Vegan Chicken 555 reimagines a beloved South Indian street-style appetizer. Crisp golden tofu is coated in a richly spiced sauce infused with fennel, ginger, garlic, coriander, and peppers, and enough heat to make you reach for seconds (and maybe a cold drink). Gluten-free and nut-free with soy-free option.

▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ ½ teaspoon baking powder

▢ 3 tablespoons cornstarch

▢ 1 tablespoon rice flour

▢ 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste , or 4 cloves minced garlic, and ½” ginger, finely minced

, ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 2 tablespoons water , or more, if needed For the Spicy Sauce ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ ¼ teaspoon fennel seeds crushed or chopped into smaller pieces

▢ 4 cloves garlic , minced

, ▢ ½ inch ginger , minced

, ▢ 1 to 2 hot green chilies , finely chopped, such as Serrano or Indian chilies. Or use milder chilies like milder jalapeño, Anaheim, or bell pepper

, ▢ ½ cup chopped red onion , chopped small

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 2 teaspoons ground coriander

▢ ½ teaspoon cayenne , or to taste

, ▢ ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes , or to taste

, ▢ 10 to 12 curry leaves , chopped

, ▢ 2 tablespoons chopped mint

▢ 2 tablespoons soy sauce , Use tamari for gluten-free.

, ▢ 2 teaspoons lime juice For Garnish ▢ green onions

▢ lime juice Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the crispy tofu. Press the tofu, if you haven’t already, then tear it into bite-sized pieces, and set that aside.

In a large bowl, add the Kashmiri chili powder, salt, baking powder, cornstarch, and rice flour , and mix well. Then add the ginger garlic paste, oil, and water . Mix well to make a smooth batter, adding more water a few teaspoons at a time, as needed. You want the batter to be smooth with no lumps, not too thick or too thin. It will start to thicken quickly after mixing, so add the tofu immediately, and toss well to coat.

To bake: Spread the tofu onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. If the pieces stick together, separate them with a spatula. Bake at 400° F (205° C) for 20 minutes, or until crispy.

To pan fry: Heat a skillet over medium-high heat, and add 2 teaspoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu and separate any pieces with a spatula, if needed. Cook for about 2 minutes, then flip. Keep cooking and flipping every minute or so until most edges are nicely crisped. Remove from the skillet and set that aside. Meanwhile, make the sauce. Heat a skillet over medium heat, and add the oil . Once the oil is hot, reduce the heat to medium-low or low. Add the garlic, ginger, and green chilies . Mix and cook for about 30 seconds, or until the garlic starts to turn golden at the edges. Mix in the onion and salt . Increase the heat to medium, and cook until the onion turns golden, about 3 to 5 minutes, depending on your pan, your stove, and the size you cut your onions. Add splashes of water, as needed, to help the onions cook evenly.

Add a splash of water to the pan, then add the ground coriander, cayenne, and red pepper flakes . Then, mix in the curry leaves and mint leaves . Next, mix in another tablespoon of water along with the soy sauce and lime juice . Mix well and bring to a boil, which should happen within a few seconds.

Add the crisp tofu, and toss to coat thoroughly in the spicy onion mixture. Let it cook for just a few more seconds to heat through, then turn off the heat. Garnish with green onion and a squeeze of lime juice. Serve as-is or with chutneys such as cilantro chutney, cilantro-mint chutney, mango chutney, Schezwan chutney, or tamarind chutney or BBQ sauce. You can also pair it with a creamy dressing, like ranch or vegan mayo to tone down the heat.

We want to cook the garlic before adding the onion to the pan, so the garlic can toast up and infuse the oil really well.

Vegan tofu 555 is naturally gluten-free and nut-free. To make it soy-free, use chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, or a soy-free vegan chicken substitute, like seitan. Substitute coconut aminos for soy sauce.

Ingredients

tofu – This is your protein. You can substitute your plant-based protein of choice or use veggies, like cauliflower.

– This is your protein. You can substitute your plant-based protein of choice or use veggies, like cauliflower. ground spices – For the batter, we need Kashmiri chili powder and salt. For the sauce, you are using ground coriander, cayenne, and red pepper flakes.

– For the batter, we need Kashmiri chili powder and salt. For the sauce, you are using ground coriander, cayenne, and red pepper flakes. binders – Baking powder, cornstarch, and rice flour help the batter come together and get so nicely crispy!

– Baking powder, cornstarch, and rice flour help the batter come together and get so nicely crispy! aromatics – For the batter, we are using ginger garlic paste. In the sauce, we use garlic, ginger, green chilis, and red onion.

– For the batter, we are using ginger garlic paste. In the sauce, we use garlic, ginger, green chilis, and red onion. oil – To help the tofu crisp and to sauté the aromatics in the sauce.

– To help the tofu crisp and to sauté the aromatics in the sauce. whole spices and fresh herbs – Fennel seeds, curry leaves, and mint add such a lovely, unique flavor to the sauce!

– Fennel seeds, curry leaves, and mint add such a lovely, unique flavor to the sauce! sauces – Soy sauce and lime juice add moisture, umami, and tang. Use tamari in place of soy sauce for gluten-free.

💡Tips Have the tofu ready before you mix the batter, because it thickens quickly. You want to add that tofu to it right away.

Adding splashes of water to the onions helps them cook faster and more evenly.

We want to cook the garlic before adding the onion to the pan, so the garlic can toast up and infuse the oil with toasted garlic flavorl.

How to Make Tofu 555

Press the tofu, if you haven’t already, then tear it into bite-sized pieces, and set that aside.

Add the ginger garlic paste, oil, and water to a large bowl.

In a small bowl, add the Kashmiri chili powder, salt, baking powder, cornstarch, and rice flour, and mix well.

Add the spice mixture to the wet ingredients, then mix well to make a smooth batter, adding more water a few teaspoons at a time, as needed.

You want the batter to be smooth with no lumps, not too thick or too thin. It will start to thicken quickly after mixing, so add the tofu immediately, and toss well to coat.

To bake: Spread the tofu onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. If the pieces stick together, separate them with a spatula. Bake at 400° F (205° C) for 20 minutes, or until crispy.

To pan fry: Heat a skillet over medium-high heat, and add 2 teaspoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu and separate any pieces with a spatula, if needed. Cook for about 2 minutes, then flip. Keep cooking and flipping every minute or so until most edges are nicely crisped. Remove from the skillet and set that aside.

Heat a skillet over medium heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, reduce the heat to medium-low or low. Add the garlic, ginger, and green chilies. Mix and cook for about 30 seconds, or until the garlic starts to turn golden at the edges.

Mix in the onion and salt. Increase the heat to medium, and cook until the onion turns golden, about 3 to 5 minutes, depending on your pan, your stove, and the size you cut your onions. Add splashes of water, as needed, to help the onions cook evenly.

Add a splash of water to the pan, then add the ground coriander, cayenne, and red pepper flakes. Then, mix in the curry leaves and mint leaves. Next, mix in another tablespoon of water along with the soy sauce and lime juice. Mix well and bring to a boil, which should happen within a few seconds.

Add the crisp tofu, and toss to coat thoroughly in the spicy onion mixture. Let it cook for just a few more seconds to heat through, then turn off the heat. Garnish with green onion and a squeeze of lime juice.

Serve as-is or with chutneys such as cilantro chutney, cilantro-mint chutney, mango chutney, Schezwan chutney, or tamarind chutney or BBQ sauce. You can also pair it with a creamy dressing, like ranch or vegan mayo to tone down the heat.

What to Serve with Vegan Chicken 555

Tofu 555 is great on its own or in crunchy salads with juicy fruits like apples, pears, or mangoes, or with roasted or fresh vegetables. A cucumber salad with a simple lime, salt, and pepper dressing also pairs wonderfully with this Indian appetizer. Or, you can make wraps with lettuce, creamy dressing, and fresh green chilis or pickled jalapeños.