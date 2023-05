Baklava overnight oats are super easy and super delicious made with simple, everyday ingredients. You’ll top them with a nut mixture which will remind you of baklava filling. It just has an amazing flavor and texture! Gluten-free

I have 3 words that will change your breakfast game forever! Baklava Overnight Oats. A decadent, zesty, refreshing and satisfying breakfast to get your day started with a smile! You will want to make lots of these overnight oats to keep ready for breakfasts throughout the week.

This recipe is very versatile. You can use other nuts of choice. You can also use seeds instead. You can roast up the nuts, if you like, or use raw versions. It’s flexible to whatever you have on hand.

Change up the flavors for variation, use cardamom or orange zest for flavor.

Why You’ll Love Baklava Overnight Oats

amazing nut mixture to remind you of baklava flavors and textures in a healthy breakfast form

Zesty nutty topping over creamy oats.

delicious, easy, make-ahead vegan breakfast

naturally gluten-free

soy-free option

Print Recipe No ratings yet Baklava Overnight Oats Baklava overnight oats are super easy and super delicious made with simple, everyday ingredients. You'll top them with a nut mixture which will remind you of baklava filling. It just has an amazing flavor and texture! Glutenfree Soyfree Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 5 minutes mins Total Time 20 minutes mins Servings: 2 Calories: 410 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Baklava Nut Topping 2 tablespoons raw pistachios or roasted unsalted pistachios

1 tablespoon almond flour

1 tablespoon walnuts or pecans or more pistachios

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon optional

1/4 teaspoon lime zest

1 tablespoon maple syrup For the Oats 1 1/4 cup ( 101.25 g ) old fashioned oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/4 teaspoon lime zest

1 tablespoon or more maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 to 1 cup ( 177.44 ml ) nondairy milk such as almond, oat, soy, coconut milk

2 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt To Serve Fruits of choice such as oranges, banana or berries. Instructions Make the baklava nut mixture. Use the food processor or a knife to chop all the nuts into a coarse mixture and add to a bowl. (You can use more of the walnuts, pecans, or pistachios instead of almond flour). Add in the salt, lime zest, cinnamon (if using) and mix in. Add in the maple syrup and mix to make a slightly sticky mixture. Make the oat mixture. Heat the non-dairy milk so that it is hot. You can heat it in a saucepan or microwave it. In a bowl, add the oats, chia seeds, maple syrup, vanilla, yogurt, lime zest, and 3/4 cup of the heated non-dairy milk. Mix until well combined, then fold 1/4 to 1/3 of the nut mixture into the overnight oats mixture. Let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes for the oats to absorb some of the liquid.

If the oat mixture becomes too thick, add in a little bit more milk, 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time.

Prep your mason jars or other jars/cups/bowls that you are planning to serve the overnight oats in, and transfer the oat mixture to the jars. Top with the remaining nut mixture. You can also add some hemp seeds to the topping. Add some sliced oranges or other fruits of choice, like strawberries, sliced banana or blueberries, and then store these jars in the fridge for up to four days. Notes This makes 2 servings of the overnight oats. You can easily multiply it to whatever amount you want to prep for. You can also add in some plant-based protein powder to make this a higher protein vegan breakfast. Soy-free, use non soy non-dairy milk and non-dairy yogurt Nut-free: Try, use a combination of sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and hemp seeds instead of the nuts for the topping mixture and use nut-free nondairy milk and nondairy yogurt. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Baklava Overnight Oats Amount Per Serving Calories 410 Calories from Fat 135 % Daily Value* Fat 15g 23% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 198mg 9% Potassium 480mg 14% Carbohydrates 52g 17% Fiber 9g 38% Sugar 16g 18% Protein 14g 28% Vitamin A 385IU 8% Vitamin C 9mg 11% Calcium 255mg 26% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

nuts and/or seeds – Baklava is stuffed with a sweet, spiced nut filling, so we are making a similar topping for our oats! Use pistachios and mix of nuts and/or seeds you like, as long as you end up with about the same amount.

cinnamon and lime zest – Add flavor to the baklava topping. You’ll also use some lime zest in the oats themselves.

maple syrup – Adds unrefined sweetness to the topping and to the oats.

old fashioned oats – Use old fashioned oats (aka rolled oats), not instant oatmeal or steel cut oats.

chia seeds – For protein and texture.

vanilla extract – Gives the oats a great flavor that helps evoke that baklava feeling.

non-dairy milk and non-dairy yogurt – These are your liquid ingredients for the oats.

toppings – Top these off with more nuts and/or seeds and sliced orange or fruit of choice.

Tips

Save yourself some dishes and store baklava overnight oats in a mason jar or other jar that you can also use for serving.

For some added protein, add a little bit of your favorite vegan protein powder.

You can chop the nuts and seeds by hand, but it goes much more quickly in a food processor, if you have one.

You’ll want to make plenty of these. This recipe serves two, but it multiplies easily to make as much as you need!

How to Make Baklava Overnight Oatmeal

Use the food processor or a knife to chop all the nuts into a coarse mixture and add to a bowl. You can use some almond flour or you can use more of the walnuts, pecans, or pistachios instead.

Add in the salt, lime zest, cinnamon (if using) and mix in.

Add in the maple syrup and mix to make a slightly sticky mixture.

Then, heat the non-dairy milk so that it is hot. You can heat it in a saucepan or microwave it.

In a bowl, add the oats, chia seeds, maple syrup, vanilla, yogurt, lime zest, and 3/4 cup of the non-dairy milk. Mix until well combined, then fold 1/4 to 1/3 of the nut mixture into the overnight oats mixture.

Let the baklava oats sit for five to 10 minutes to absorb some of the liquid.





If it becomes too thick, add in a little bit more milk, one to two tablespoons at a time.

Prep your mason jars or other jars that you are planning to serve the overnight oats in, and transfer the oat mixture to the jars.

Top with the remaining nut mixture. You can also add some hemp seeds to the topping, as well.

Add some sliced oranges or other fruits of choice, like strawberries or blueberries, and then store these jars in the fridge for up to four days.

