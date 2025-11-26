Breakfast taquitos filled with a quick scramble along with veggies, cheese, and your favorite toppings is such a quick, easy, and satisfying meal! Make the super versatile scramble seasoning ahead, so you can whip up all kinds of eggy breakfasts in a flash. (gluten-free, nut-free, with easy soy-free option)

These breakfast taquitos are super easy and super quick, if you have my scramble seasoning on hand. Even if you don’t, making the scramble seasoning is also easy. You just get all the spices, mix them in a jar, and it’s ready. You can use that scramble seasoning on scrambles, omelettes, frittatas, or to make a quick tofu egg salad in many different ways. It works well wherever you want any kind of eggy breakfast flavor.

Definitely make some and use that in this recipe, because then it’s super quick. You just crumble the tofu, add some chopped veggies, the scramble seasoning, and vegan cream cheese. Mix it all up in a bowl, and your scramble is ready to stuff into your breakfast taquitos.

Then, you roll that scramble up in warm tortillas and bake or pan fry. Serve with your favorite toppings, like pico de gallo, salsa, vegan sour cream, etc., and they are just fabulous!

Why You’ll Love Breakfast Taquitos

quick and easy breakfast that’s super satisfying

cheesy, veggie-packed tofu scramble stuffed into soft tortillas, baked or pan fried until crisp

versatile! Customize mix-ins and flavors to taste.

easy to make gluten-free, nut-free, and even soy-free

Breakfast Taquitos No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins Total: 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: Breakfast, brunch Cuisine: Mexican Inspired SaveSaved Pin Print Breakfast taquitos filled with a quick scramble along with veggies, cheese, and your favorite toppings is such a quick, easy, and satisfying meal! Make the super versatile scramble seasoning ahead, so you can whip up all kinds of eggy breakfasts in a flash. (gluten-free, nut-free, with easy soy-free option) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Tofu Mixture ▢ 15 ounces firm tofu , pressed for 15 minutes

, ▢ 1/4 cup vegan cream cheese , or non-dairy cream or non-dairy yogurt. You can use flavored cream cheese, like chive, for more flavor.

, ▢ 1 tablespoon scramble seasoning

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1/4 cup chopped bell pepper , or other veggies of choice

, ▢ 1/2 cup packed chopped baby spinach

▢ 1 tablespoon chopped green onion , optional

, ▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons vegan cheddar shreds , optional For the Taquitos ▢ 10 medium flour tortillas , or 12 small flour tortillas. Use gluten-free, if needed.

, ▢ 1/2 cup pico de gallo , or salsa of choice, or more, to taste

, ▢ hot sauce , or a mix of hot sauce and non-dairy yogurt/ mayo/ sour cream, for drizzling Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions To make the scramble, crumble the tofu into a bowl. Add the rest of the scramble ingredients and press and mix really well, so the cream cheese or yogurt mixes in really well. Taste and adjust the flavor. Add more salt or heat, if needed, like red pepper flakes or paprika . Set that tofu mixture aside.

To assemble the taquitos, heat a skillet over medium low heat. Once the skillet is hot, warm the tortillas until they become pliable. Take each warm tortilla, and fill it with the tofu mixture by placing a thick portion down the middle. Fold the tortilla tightly over the filling so it tightens up, then roll it into a taquito. Repeat with all tortillas.

To Bake: Place the taquitos seam-side-down on a greased or parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush generously with oil. Bake at 400° F (205° C) for 12 to 15 minutes. Turn them so they brown evenly, then bake another 5 to 10 minutes until golden brown on most of the edges and nicely crispy. Remove from the oven.

To Pan Fry: Heat a pan over medium-high heat with a little oil. Place taquitos seam-side-down, and let them sit undisturbed for 1 to 2 minutes until sealed. Turn to brown other edges for a minute, flipping every 20 seconds, then remove. Repeat with all taquitos.

Serve with store-bought or homemade pico de gallo or salsa. I also like a dip of 1 tablespoon hot sauce mixed with 1 tablespoon non-dairy yogurt drizzled over the taquitos or served on the side. You can also serve with any creamy dip, pesto, sour cream or ranch.

Make these into sheet pan tacos, warm the tortillas, spread the scramble on half of the tortilla, top up with vegan cheese and fold. Now you can bkae or pan fry these folded tacos as above. Video Notes For flavor variation, you can also add fresh herbs, like parsley, to the scramble. Or, make non-breakfast taquitos by adding buffalo sauce with the vegan cream cheese and pepper flakes to make buffalo tofu taquitos. Serve those with ranch. This recipe is gluten-free if you use gluten-free tortillas. It’s nut-free if you use nut-free cream cheese and vegan cheese. To make it soy-free, use mashed chickpeas instead of tofu and choose soy-free non-dairy cheese and yogurt. Mix in the same ingredients, adjust for flavor, and add extra yogurt or cream cheese for moisture, since chickpeas are drier. Nutrition Calories: 399 kcal , Carbohydrates: 47 g , Protein: 17 g , Fat: 16 g , Saturated Fat: 5 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 5 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g , Sodium: 687 mg , Potassium: 122 mg , Fiber: 5 g , Sugar: 6 g , Vitamin A: 501 IU , Vitamin C: 3 mg , Calcium: 263 mg , Iron: 4 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

tofu – This is the base for your scramble filling. For soy-free, use well-mashed chickpeas instead.

– This is the base for your scramble filling. For soy-free, use well-mashed chickpeas instead. vegan cream cheese – Makes the mixture so creamy! You can use non-dairy cream or non-dairy yogurt instead, if you prefer. For more flavor, use chive or veggie vegan cream cheese or flavored cream cheese of choice.

– Makes the mixture so creamy! You can use non-dairy cream or non-dairy yogurt instead, if you prefer. For more flavor, use chive or veggie vegan cream cheese or flavored cream cheese of choice. ground spices – You’ll need some of my super easy scramble seasoning, which is a mixture of nutritional yeast, black salt, turmeric, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and paprika. We are also adding a little extra black pepper to the mix for these breakfast taquitos.

– You’ll need some of my super easy scramble seasoning, which is a mixture of nutritional yeast, black salt, turmeric, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and paprika. We are also adding a little extra black pepper to the mix for these breakfast taquitos. veggies – Bell pepper or crunchy veggies of choice plus baby spinach add veggie power to this mixture.

– Bell pepper or crunchy veggies of choice plus baby spinach add veggie power to this mixture. tortillas – Use flour tortillas or gluten-free tortillas.

– Use flour tortillas or gluten-free tortillas. pico de Gallo – For topping. You can make pico or salsa of choice from scratch or use pre-made.

– For topping. You can make pico or salsa of choice from scratch or use pre-made. hot sauce – For topping. You can mix a little non-dairy yogurt into the hot sauce to make it creamy, if you like.

💡Tips Whip up a big batch of that scramble seasoning, so you’ll have it on hand for all kinds of quick, eggy breakfasts!

When making the tofu mixture, make sure that the vegan cream cheese is well incorporated before stuffing into your tortillas.

Roll the tortillas tightly around the filling, so they stay packed and closed.

Make sure that you start cooking these seam-side-down to seal them before you flip.

How to Make Breakfast Taquitos

To make the scramble, crumble the tofu into a bowl. Add the rest of the scramble ingredients and press and mix really well, so the cream cheese or yogurt mixes in really well. Taste and adjust the flavor. Add more salt or heat, if needed, like red pepper flakes or paprika. Set that tofu mixture aside.

To assemble the taquitos, heat a skillet over medium low heat. Once the skillet is hot, warm the tortillas until they become pliable. Take each warm tortilla, and fill it with the tofu mixture by placing a thick portion down the middle. Fold the tortilla tightly over the filling so it tightens up, then roll it into a taquito. Repeat with all tortillas.

To Bake: Place the taquitos seam-side-down on a greased or parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush generously with oil. Bake at 400° F (205° C) for 12 to 15 minutes. Turn them so they brown evenly, then bake another 5 to 10 minutes until golden brown on most of the edges and nicely crispy. Remove from the oven.

Serve with store-bought or homemade pico de gallo or salsa.

I also like a dip of 1 tablespoon hot sauce mixed with 1 tablespoon non-dairy yogurt drizzled over the taquitos

What to Serve with Breakfast Taquitos

These are a great breakfast on their own, or you can serve with other breakfast- or brunch-worthy dishes like breakfast potatoes.