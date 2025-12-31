Fluffy, soft moong egg muffins are a perfect savory grab-and-go breakfast or snack. Learn how to make the moong egg batter and 3 delicious ways to use it! Pizza egg muffins, Bagel and cream cheese muffins and Indian spiced vegan egg muffins. (gluten-free, soy-free, option for nut-free)

Moong dal – split mung beans – is the base for Just Egg, and today we are making a homemade version of that eggy base. You can use the base batter just like you’d use whipped eggs, in scrambles, frittatas, and more.

I’ve already used moong egg on the blog to make frittatas, omelettes, and breakfast sandwiches (which got popular on TikTok).

Today, we are going to take this versatile moong egg batter and add different ingredients to it to make savory breakfast vegan egg muffins. You can also use this batter to make savory waffles, which are even faster and come out nicely crispy!

For the batter, we need moong dal, which is petite yellow lentils (split and skinned mung beans). Green mung beans won’t work here, because they make the batter gritty instead of smooth.

Why You’ll Love Moong Egg Muffins

fluffy, soft muffins stuffed with your fillings of choice

super easy make-ahead breakfast

batter keeps well in the fridge or freezer for quick breakfasts

naturally gluten-free and soy-free



Moong Egg Muffins, 3 Ways (vegan egg muffins) 4.80 from 5 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 22 minutes mins Soaking Time: 4 hours hrs Total: 4 hours hrs 42 minutes mins Servings: 6 Course: Breakfast, brunch Cuisine: Vegan SaveSaved Pin Print Fluffy, soft moong egg muffins are a perfect savory grab-and-go breakfast or snack. Learn how to make the moong egg batter and 3 delicious ways to use it! Pizza egg muffins, Bagel and cream cheese muffins and Indian spiced egg muffins. (gluten-free, soy-free, option for nut-free) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Base Batter ▢ 1 cup dried moong dal, petite yellow lentils / split and skinned mung beans

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

▢ 1/2 teaspoon kala namak Indian sulfur salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1 teaspoon baking powder

▢ 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

▢ 2 tablespoons cashews , (use hemp seeds for nutfree)

, ▢ 1 tablespoon hemp seeds , optional

, ▢ 1 cup water For Pizza Egg Muffins ▢ 3/4 cup of the moong egg batter

▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons chopped cherry tomatoes

▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons chopped mushrooms

▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons olives

▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons chopped bell peppers

▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons chopped onion

▢ 1/4 cup vegan mozzarella or more, to taste

▢ 1/2 teaspoon each basil , oregano, and crushed red pepper flakes For Bagel and Cream Cheese Muffins ▢ 3/4 cup of the moong egg batter

▢ 1/2 of an everything bagel , or a slice of bread

, ▢ green onion , to taste

, ▢ 2 tablespoons vegan cream cheese , or feta or other vegan cheese Indian Spiced Muffins ▢ 3/4 cup of the moong egg batter

▢ 2 tsp oil

▢ ½ tsp mustard seeds

▢ ½ hot green chili , such as Serrano , finely chopped

, ▢ 8 to 10 curry leaves , chopped (fresh or dried)

, ▢ 1/4 cup chopped bell pepper

▢ green onion , to taste Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the base batter. Wash the moong lentils really well until the water runs clear. To do that, add it to a bowl, rub it between your hands, drain, and repeat until the water is no longer dirty. Then, soak it in at least twice as much water as there is lentils for at least 4 hours, or overnight for best results.

Drain the moong lentil , add it to a blender with the rest of the ingredients . Blend for 1 minute, then let the mixture sit to rehydrate more. Blend again for another 1 to 2 minutes. Let it rest for a few minutes so the batter doesn’t heat up and activate the baking powder too early. Repeat until the batter is really smooth. Alternatively add baking powder into the batter after blending.

Store this in the fridge or freeze it, or use it to make scrambles, frittatas, or any of the savory egg muffins listed here.

Preheat the oven to 350° F (177° C) , and either line a muffin tin or grease it really well. Make the pizza muffins. Add all of the pizza muffin ingredients (batter, veggies, herbs, cheese) to a bowl, and mix really well. Then, scoop the mixture into the greased or lined muffin tin, and bake for 22 to 26 minutes. Make the bagel and cream cheese muffins. Add the chopped bagel/bread to a bowl with the green onion and a small amount of any other veggies you want to add, mixing well. Pour the batter into the bowl, and mix well. Then, add scoops of the vegan cream cheese and just mix it in lightly, so there are pockets of cream cheese in the mixture.Add everything bagel seasoning if using bread. Then, scoop the mixture into the greased or lined muffin tin, and bake for 22 to 26 minutes. Make the Indian spiced egg muffins. First, make the spiced oil. Heat a small skillet over medium heat, and add the oil . Once the oil is hot, add the mustard seeds . Once they start to sputter and pop, switch off the heat and mix in the green chili and curry leaves .

Mix the bell pepper, green onion, and batter in a bowl, mixing well, then lightly mix in the spiced oil. Then, scoop the mixture into the greased or lined muffin tin, and bake for 22 to 26 minutes. Video Notes You can also make other variations, such as broccoli cheddar, kimchi mushroom, or fold in a little bit of harissa. You want to use really good muffin liners or grease the pan really well, because this batter is very sticky. Older muffin liners tend to lose their nonstick properties, so if your muffin liners are older, grease them lightly, as well. Grease them all around, not just the bottoms. Moong egg muffins are naturally gluten-free. If you are making the bagel and cream cheese muffins, be sure to use gluten-free bagels, if needed. The savory muffins are soy-free, if you choose soy-free vegan cheese/cream cheese. To make the waffles, add the batter to a well greased waffle iron and cook until set. Nutrition data is for the base batter only, since the fillings you use can vary. A serving is 2 egg muffins. Storage Egg muffins will keep in the fridge for upto 3 days and can be frozen for months. Reheat in the microwave or bake for 10 mins If planning to make the cream cheese muffin ahead of time, then use bread as the bagel tends to get hard on cooling. Nutrition Calories: 147 kcal , Carbohydrates: 21 g , Protein: 11 g , Fat: 3 g , Saturated Fat: 0.4 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g , Sodium: 296 mg , Potassium: 413 mg , Fiber: 10 g , Sugar: 1 g , Vitamin A: 26 IU , Vitamin C: 2 mg , Calcium: 54 mg , Iron: 3 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

moong dal – This is skinned and split mung beans, and they are yellow in color. Green mung beans will not work in this recipe.

– This is skinned and split mung beans, and they are yellow in color. Green mung beans will not work in this recipe. dried spices – We are seasoning the batter with salt, garlic powder, onion powder, kala namak, black pepper, and nutritional yeast. Kala namak gives the moong dal batter an eggy flavor.

– We are seasoning the batter with salt, garlic powder, onion powder, kala namak, black pepper, and nutritional yeast. Kala namak gives the moong dal batter an eggy flavor. baking powder – Helps the batter cook up really fluffy.

– Helps the batter cook up really fluffy. nuts and seeds – Cashews and hemp seeds add texture and even more protein. Use just hemp seeds or a mix of hemp and pumpkin seeds to make without nuts.

– Cashews and hemp seeds add texture and even more protein. Use just hemp seeds or a mix of hemp and pumpkin seeds to make without nuts. fillings – You can use your fillings of choice! See below for pizza fillings, bagel and cream cheese filling, and an Indian spice filling. Feel free to use other fillings, like broccoli and cheese or kimchi and mushrooms.

💡Tips Make sure that you are using moong dal – split yellow mung beans. Any other beans will not work.

The batter keeps well in the fridge or freezer, so you can make a big batch to have on hand. Thaw the batter and use.

Don’t overfill your muffins! See the variations below to get an idea of the volume of fillings you can use.

You want to use really good muffin liners or grease the pan really well, because this batter is very sticky. Older muffin liners tend to lose their nonstick properties, so if your muffin liners are older, grease them lightly, as well. Grease them all around, not just the bottoms.

How to Make Moong Egg Muffins

Wash the moong dal really well until the water runs clear. To do that, add it to a bowl, rub it between your hands, drain, and repeat until the water is no longer dirty. Then, soak it in at least twice as much water as there is dal for at least 4 hours, or overnight for best results.

Drain the moong dal, add it to a blender with the rest of the ingredients. Blend for 1 minute, then let the mixture sit to rehydrate more. Blend again for another 1 to 2 minutes. Let it rest for a few minutes so the batter doesn’t heat up and activate the baking powder too early. Repeat until the batter is really smooth.

Preheat the oven to 350° F (177° C) , and either line a muffin tin or grease it really well.

Make the pizza muffins: Add all of the ingredients to a bowl, and mix really well. Then, scoop the mixture into the greased or lined muffin tin, and bake for 22 to 26 minutes.

Make the bagel and cream cheese muffins: Add the chopped bagel to a bowl with the green onion and a small amount of any other veggies you want to add. Pour the batter into the bowl, and mix well. Then, add scoops of the vegan cream cheese and just mix it in lightly, so there are pockets of cream cheese in the mixture. Then, scoop the mixture into the greased or lined muffin tin, and bake for 22 to 26 minutes.

Make the Indian spiced egg muffins: First, make the spiced oil. Heat a small skillet over medium heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the mustard seeds. Once they start to sputter and pot, switch off the heat and mix in the green chili and curry leaves.

Mix the bell pepper, green onion, and batter in a bowl, mixing well, then lightly mix in the spiced oil. Then, scoop the mixture into the greased or lined muffin tin, and bake for 22 to 26 minutes.

What to Serve with Moong Egg Muffins

You can eat one or two of these on their own for a breakfast or snack. If you want them to be part of a larger breakfast spread, serve with brunch-friendly sides, like a green salad, breakfast potatoes, or baked French toast.