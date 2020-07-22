These Cajun Spiced Black Bean Quinoa Burgers are a healthy vegan burger loaded with plant-based protein! 7 ingredients! So easy to make and can be enjoyed with all of your fave toppings! No added oil + nut-free option + Glutenfree option Jump to Recipe
Fire up the grill- it’s bbq and burger season and I have something for you that might save summer. Smoky, spicy black beans, and quinoa burger patties that are everything a veggie burger should be. We are talking moist and tender on the inside and crispy on the outside and no, that will not fall apart!
The secret to getting these black bean veggie burgers to stick together and stay solid is a combination of almond flour and all-purpose flour. You might have seen burger recipes using flax eggs ( like in these chickpea burgers), aquafaba or other binding agents. The binder depends on the beans used and other ingredients. Chickpeas for eg are dryer beans and benefit from the flax egg.
Cajun Spiced Black Bean Quinoa Burgers Vegan
Ingredients
- 15 oz (425.24 g) black beans drained
- 3/4 cup (138.75 g) cooked quinoa
- 1/3 cup (37.33 g) almond flour Or coarsely crushed walnuts, or use coarsely ground sunflower seeds for nuttree
- 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
- 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt
- zest of a lime
- 1/4 cup (31.25 g) of flour of choice (all purpose, or a mix of 2 of oat/rice/chickpea for Glutenfree)
Instructions
- In a bowl, mash half of the black beans really well. Add the rest of the ingredients except flour and mix in. Mash and mix. (You can also add 2 tbsp finely chopped onion and half a green chili minced here for variation.) Add 3 tbsp flour and mix in. Chill for 15-20 minutes.
- If the mixture is still wet add another tablespoon of flour and mix in. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Shape into patties and pan fry for 4-6 mins per side over medium heat. (For additional crisp and less sticking , lightly dust the patties in flour before pan frying). Bake: place on parchment lined baking sheet and bake at 425 deg c(220 c) for 20 mins.
- Serve in a bowl or on lettuce leaves or make a burger with greens, tomato slices, onion and barbecue sauce or Vegan ranch sauce and pickled jalapeño.Store: in the refrigerator for upto 4 days. Freeze for upto a month. Reheat on the skillet or bake.
Notes
- Homemade burger patties are not the same as store-bought ones, which contain a lot of additives to make them that sturdy.These quinoa burger patties are softer and get sturdy on cooking
- Note that canned beans can be inconsistent in texture. Some are super dry and starchy, so if that's the case you might not need to add any additional flour.
- You may freeze the patties in a freezer-proof container for 1 month.
- Instead of Cajun seasoning, you can simply blend each 1/2 tsp of smoked paprika, salt, garlic powder, black pepper, onion powder, dried oregano, and 1/4 tsp each of cayenne and thyme.
- If you’re cutting back on carbs, wrap up that burger patty in a large piece of crisp butter lettuce, top it with smashed avocado, and a drizzle of sriracha sauce
Nutrition
