These Cajun Spiced Black Bean Quinoa Burgers are a healthy vegan burger loaded with plant-based protein! 7 ingredients! So easy to make and can be enjoyed with all of your fave toppings! No added oil + nut-free option + Glutenfree option Jump to Recipe

Fire up the grill- it’s bbq and burger season and I have something for you that might save summer. Smoky, spicy black beans, and quinoa burger patties that are everything a veggie burger should be. We are talking moist and tender on the inside and crispy on the outside and no, that will not fall apart!

The secret to getting these black bean veggie burgers to stick together and stay solid is a combination of almond flour and all-purpose flour. You might have seen burger recipes using flax eggs ( like in these chickpea burgers), aquafaba or other binding agents. The binder depends on the beans used and other ingredients. Chickpeas for eg are dryer beans and benefit from the flax egg.



Ingredients for making black bean quinoa burger patties:

black beans – a super healthy option to use in a vegan burger patty. They’re loaded with a ton of fiber, potassium, vitamin B6 and protein.

– a super healthy option to use in a vegan burger patty. They’re loaded with a ton of fiber, potassium, vitamin B6 and protein. cooked quinoa – you can use leftover quinoa. It does not have to be fresh. If anything, they hold together better when the quinoa is day old.

– you can use leftover quinoa. It does not have to be fresh. If anything, they hold together better when the quinoa is day old. almond flour , or coarsely crushed walnuts, or use coarsely ground sunflower seeds for a nut-free burger patty.

, or coarsely crushed walnuts, or use coarsely ground sunflower seeds for a nut-free burger patty. Cajun seasoning + barbecue sauce lend these a bold bbq flavor that will make your tastebuds go “badaboom”.

+ lend these a bold bbq flavor that will make your tastebuds go “badaboom”. I like to add the zest of one lime for some zing. It’s a must!

for some zing. It’s a must! flour is the major binding ingredient in these easy burger patties. Use all-purpose or gluten-free. It’s important to give the patty batter a good 15 minutes to chill so that the flour gets hydrated and binds all ingredients together.

Tips and Substitutions:

If you’re cutting back on carbs, wrap up that burger patty in a large piece of crisp butter lettuce, top it with smashed avocado, and a drizzle of sriracha sauce.

Homemade burger patties are not the same as store-bought ones, which contain a lot of additives to make them sturdy. These quinoa burger patties are softer and get sturdy on cooking.

Note that canned beans can be inconsistent in texture. Some are super drier, so if that’s the case you might not need to add any additional flour. If you cook your beans from dried at home, they might also be a bit more starchy than canned. Especially if you cooked them in advance.

You may freeze the burger patties in a freezer-proof container for 1 month.

Instead of store-bought Cajun seasoning, you can simply blend 1/2 tsp each of smoked paprika, salt, garlic powder, black pepper, onion powder, dried oregano, and 1/4 tsp each of cayenne and thyme.

How to make quinoa black bean burgers:

In a bowl, mash half of the black beans really well.

Add the rest of the ingredients except for the flour and mix in. Add 3 tbsp flour and mix in. Chill the batter for 15 minutes.

If the mixture is still wet after chilling add another tablespoon of flour and mix in.

Shape into burger patties and pan-fry them for 4-6 mins per side or, for oil-free, bake at 425 F for 20 mins.

Ways to serve these quinoa burger patties:

Serve these in a lettuce wraps or as a burger bowl topping for a healthy summer dinner or make a classic burger with greens, tomato slices, onion, and barbecue sauce. Also delicious – ranch sauce and pickled jalapeños. These would also taste amazing in homemade pita bread.

More delicious vegan burger topping ideas:

Hummus

Baba Ganoush

vegan tzatziki

fresh dill, parsley, and cilantro

tahini dill sauce

chimichurri

pickled red onions, beets or radishes

fresh baby spinach

homemade guacamole,

salsa or pico de gallo

fresh mangos or peaches

veganaise

sliced cucumber

bean, lentil, broccoli or alfalfa sprouts

grilled pineapple

sautéed mushrooms

