These White Bean Burgers with Carrots, Peanuts have amazing flavor! They are topped roasted Butternut squash or sweet potato tossed in sweet and sour sauce!. Fantastic Asian fusion Peanut Bean patties. Serve as Burgers or make a bowl with greens. Vegan, Gluten free Option. This recipe was originally published march 31,2017

Are we all ready for Summer! Which means outdoor activities, sun, and burgers! I changed up the veggie burger game from the usual black bean and herb or chili seasoned patties to these frantically delicious fusion Peanut and White Bean Burgers topped with roasted squash or sweet potato that is tossed in sweet and sour sauce and sriracha. They are hearty, moist, have layers of flavor!

As with most veggie burgers, these can easily be made into wraps or served in a bowl with greens and more of the sweet sour sriracha dressing. These patties with Peanuts, carrots, celery are crunchy, peanutty and fun. Use other nuts or toasted sunflower seeds or pepitas to make nut-free. A dressing of sweet sour or a bbq sauce take these to another level.

Make these patties and let me know on Instagram or hear how you served them! Below are baked patties.

Peanut Carrot White Bean Burgers 5 from 8 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 30 minutes mins Total: 40 minutes mins Servings: 3 Course: Burger Cuisine: Vegan SaveSaved Pin Print These White Bean Burgers with Carrots, Peanuts have amazing flavor! They are topped roasted Butternut squash or sweet potato tossed in sweet and sour sauce!. Fantastic Asian fusion Peanut Bean patties. Serve as Burgers or make a bowl with greens Vegan. Gluten free Option. Makes 6 to 7 patties Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x Burgers: ▢ 1/4 cup unroasted unsalted peanuts

▢ 1/4 cup carrots , 1 inch pieces

, ▢ 1/4 cup chopped celery , or 2 tbsp onion

, ▢ 15 oz can white beans or , 1.25 cups cooked

, ▢ 1 teaspoon finely minced ginger

▢ 2 cloves of garlic minced , (or use 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste)

, ▢ 1/2 tsp Rice vinegar , optional

, ▢ 1.5 tsp soy sauce , or liquid aminos for soy-free

, ▢ 1 tsp sesame oil

▢ 2 tsp agave or maple, optional

▢ 1 tsp sriracha or sambal oelek , or hot sauce

, ▢ 1.5 Tbsp peanut butter , or almond butter

, ▢ 1 Tbsp sesame seeds

▢ 2 Tbsp flaxmeal

▢ 2-4 Tbsp regular flour , or Oat flour for glutenfree. Other: ▢ Burger buns or wraps

▢ Crunchy veggies such as lettuce or shredded cabbage

▢ 1 Cup Roasted butternut squash , or sweet potato

, ▢ Sweet sour sauce or bbq sauce or other Sauces for topping Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Add the peanuts to a food processor and Pulse the peanuts until coarse meal(a few broken peanuts are fine, do not over process). Add carrots and celery (and ginger and garlic if using fresh)and pulse until finely chopped . Add the beans and pulse until half of the beans are mashed.

Remove from the processor to a bowl. Add the vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, agave, sriracha, peanut butter, sesame seeds, flaxmeal(and ginger garlic paste if using paste form). Mix until well combined. Taste and adjust spice, sweet and salt. You might need salt if the beans were unsalted. Add 2 Tbsp flour and mix well. the dough should not be too sticky or too dry (slightly sticky, moist but not wet dough works best). Add more flour if needed.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F / 200ºc. Shape into patties using a cookie cutter. Press 1/3 cup of the mixture into a 3 inch cookie cutter. Press to pack well then push through onto parchment to make 3 inch by 3/4 inch patties. Brush oil on top and bake for 20 mins at 400 F/ 200ºc. Flip and bake for 5 more minutes if needed. Brush with bbq sauce or hot sauces Or pan fry over medium heat with a bit of oil, until golden brown on both sides (2-3 mins per side)

Roasted sweet potato or butternut squash: pan fry the sweet potato or butternut for 3 mins over medium heat. Cover with a lid and continue to cook for another 4-5 minutes until cooked. Then toss with bbq sauce or sweet and sour sauce. For the picture I paired these with roasted butternut tossed in My sweet and sour sauce + sriracha and crunchy cabbage. See recipe note for sauce recipe. Other combinations could be roasted butternut or sweet potato cubes tossed in bbq sauce, mango cubes tossed in sweet bbq sauce. both of these enhance the flavors of the patty.

To tone down the flavors of the patties, pair them with cole slaw, sriracha mayo or ranch dressing. Make it into a bowl with smaller patties, roasted veggies, lettuce or other crunchy greens, and sauces from above.

Store: The patties can be refrigerated for upto 4 days. Reheat on a skillet or air fryer. Notes Nutritional values based on one serving and do not include the burger bun or dressing Higher protein and fiber: whole grain bread or bun will add 4 to 7 grams more protein and 3 to 6 grams more fiber per burger. Sweet sour sauce: Add the following to a small saucepan and bring to a boil, then take off heat and use.

3 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon rice vinegar , 2 teaspoons ketchup, 1/2 garlic powder, 2 teaspoons soy sauce, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, 1/2 cup water . Add 2 tsp sriracha or 1/2 tsp pepper flakes for spicier sweet sour dressing . Nutrition Calories: 421 kcal , Carbohydrates: 53 g , Protein: 22 g , Fat: 16 g , Saturated Fat: 2 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 5 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 7 g , Sodium: 140 mg , Potassium: 1234 mg , Fiber: 14 g , Sugar: 3 g , Vitamin A: 6792 IU , Vitamin C: 12 mg , Calcium: 235 mg , Iron: 7 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

How to make this Peanut white bean burger

Pulse the peanuts to make a coarse meal. Then add carrots, veggies and ginger and garlic if using fresh, and pulse again to chop.

Then add the beans and process again.



Transfer to a bowl. Add the rest of the ingredients and flour. Mix well. Add more flour if needed so that the mixture is not too moist and easily holds together

Now you can shape and pan fry or bake these patties.

Pan fry for 3-5 minutes per side over medium heat.

Bake for 25 mins or so, flipping at the 18-20 minute mark.

bake or pan fry the sweet potato or butternut or prep other toppings.

Assemble in burger buns or lettuce wraps with crunchy veggies, roasted sweet potato tossed in bbq sauce or sweet sour sauce, more drizzle of the sauce!

Slice and enjoy!

The patties can be refrigerated for upto 4 days. Reheat on a skillet or air fryer. I haven’t tried freezing them. If you do, let me know!

Served over my 100% whole grain burger buns below