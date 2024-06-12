A vegan crispy chicken sandwich with your favorite toppings is an easy vegan lunch or dinner! The crispy crunchy coating has an amazing flavor that’s perfect for all kinds of sandwiches.
The patty for this vegan chicken sandwich is a super crispy tofu katsu-like patty. I pan fry these, but you can also bake the tofu.
The key to getting that excellent coating on the tofu is to double bread it!! If you do a single coating, it tends to fall off, because the tofu inside can sometimes be pretty moist.
To double bread, just dip the tofu cutlets in the batter, then coat it in the breadcrumb mixture. Then, put it back in the batter and then again in the breadcrumb mixture.
The top breadcrumb mixture gets nice and thick when you cook it, and the rest of it becomes like a thick coating underneath that stays on top of the tofu and doesn’t fall off when you’re pan frying it or handling it after cooking.
These are best served when they’re just pan fried or baked and still super crispy. Pair the crunchy patties with your usual burger toppings, like lettuce, tomato, onion, vegan mayo, and whatever else you like. I like to make a quick mayo-hot sauce mixture, which pairs really well with the heat in the patty.
Why You’ll Love Vegan Crispy Chicken Sandwiches
- crispy, crunchy, spicy vegan chicken patties
- quick and easy spicy mayo with a less spicy option
- fresh veggie toppings
- nut-free with gluten-free and soy-free options
Vegan Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Ingredients
For the Tofu
- 14 oz (396.89 g) extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes
For the Batter
- ½ cup (118.29 ml) non-dairy milk (oat, soy or almond)
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce , use tamari for gluten-free
- ¼ cup (31.25 g) all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning or all purpose seasoning
- ½ teaspoon salt
For the Breadcrumb Coating
- 1 ¼ cup (75 g) panko breadcrumbs or any other crispy breadcrumbs
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
To Pan Fry
- 3 teaspoons oil divided, or more if needed
For the Dressing
- ¼ cup (59.15 ml) vegan mayo
- 1 tablespoon hot sauce
For the Sandwich
- 3 hamburger buns or vegan bread of choice, toasted if you like
- lettuce as needed,
- sliced tomato as needed
- sliced onion as needed
Instructions
Prep the tofu cutlets.
- Press the tofu, if you haven't already, then slice into three slices ½” thick slices, and then shape the slices into the size and shape of the buns or bread that you're planning to use. I usually get just three slices out of the tofu brand that I use. And usually make it slightly less than ½” thick
Make the batter and breadcrumb coatings.
- In a shallow bowl, add all of the batter ingredients and mix really well until it’s like a thin pancake-type batter.
- In another shallow bowl, add the breadcrumbs and the rest of the breadcrumb coating ingredients, and mix really well.
- Prep your breading station, and also preheat a large skillet over medium heat, and add 2 teaspoons or more oil to it so that the oil can heat up.
Batter and cook the tofu.
- Take each tofu slice and put it in the bowl with the batter, tossing to coat all sides. Then, using a fork, transfer it to the breadcrumb bowl, and use a spoon to spoon the breadcrumbs to coat all of the sides of the tofu piece.
- Move this tofu slice into the batter bowl again, and coat it again with the batter, then move it back into the breadcrumb bowl and cover with the breadcrumbs again, then transfer to the hot skillet.
- Repeat for all of the tofu slices, transferring them to the hot skillet. Drizzle another 1 or 2 teaspoons of oil all over to help crisp up the tofu really well. You want to use a slightly smaller pan, so that the oil will pool slightly on the edges to crisp up the edges of the tofu pieces, as well. (See notes for baking)
- Continue to cook the tofu on both sides for about 3 to 4 minutes per side until golden and crispy.
- Remove the crispy tofu from the skillet, and transfer to a wire mesh cooling rack, so that it doesn’t soften and stays crispy.
Make the crispy chicken sandwich.
- Prep the rest of your sandwich ingredients. If you’re using the spicy dressing, mix together the mayo and hot sauce. Otherwise, just use plain mayo. Layer the bun with the dressing, and with tomato and onion. Add the crispy chicken and lettuce, and then top it with your mayo or mayo-hot sauce mixture and the other bun and serve.
Notes
Bake or air fry: place the coated tofu on parchment. drizzle or brush oil. Bake or air fry at 400 deg F for 15 mins or longer until golden. (Check at 10 min in air fryer)
To make this gluten-free, use gluten-free breadcrumbs, flour and tamari instead of soy sauce. To make this soy-free, use a vegan chicken substitute or chickpea tofu or seitan chicken patties. Also omit the soy sauce and use coconut aminos instead.
Ingredients and Substitutions
- tofu – This is the chicken patty. Use chickpea tofu, seitan or other vegan chicken subs for variation
- non-dairy milk – Adds moisture to the batter.
- soy sauce – Adds umami and salt to the batter. Use tamari for gluten-free.
- all-purpose flour – To thicken the batter. Use gluten-free blend for if needed
- spices – You’re seasoning the batter with black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and poultry seasoning. The breadcrumbs use black pepper and crushed red pepper flakes.
- panko – For the crunchy breading. Use gluten-free if needed
- oil – To pan fry.
- vegan mayo and hot sauce – For the quick spicy mayo.
- buns – Use your favorite buns or bread! Gluten-free is fine, if needed.
- lettuce, tomato, and onion – For topping.
Tips
- Make sure that your tofu cutlets aren’t more than ½″ thick.
- Make sure the oil is really hot before adding the patties.
- When your patties finish cooking, don’t put them on a plate, because they can get mushy. Instead, put them on a wire rack while you prep your buns.
Frequently Asked Questions
To make this gluten-free, use gluten-free breadcrumbs, gluten-free flour and tamari instead of soy sauce.
To make this soy-free, you can use a vegan chicken substitute or seitan chicken patties. Also omit the soy sauce and use coconut aminos instead.
There are lots of ways that you can make vegan chicken! In this recipe, I’m using tofu, but you can also use seitan or soy curls in other vegan chicken recipes.
These crispy tofu patties can be refrigerated for upto 3 days. Crisp then up until just about golden and refrigerate, then reheat on the skillet for a few mins until nicely golden and crisp.
Freezing might not work as the tofu texture will change, it will release moisture when reheating and that will make the coating soggy.
Comments
LynD
These sounds AMAZING! What do you think about freezing them (only tofu lover in the house) freeze before or after cooking?
Richa
Freezing might not work coz the tofu texture will change and it will release moisture when reheating messing up the coating. You can crisp up until just about golden and refrigerate, then reheat on the skillet for a few mins until nicely golden and crisp
Lani
If you wanted to bake these instead of pan fry them what temperature and what time would you use?
Vegan Richa Support
Bake or pan fry at 400f . 15 mins or until golden and crisp