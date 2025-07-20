This grillable veggie burger is packed with flavor, holds up beautifully on the grill, and is easy to make ahead. No mush, no crumble, just a hearty, smoky, satisfying bite every time. Nutfree Black Bean Sunflower seed burger. This post was originally published on june 6 2017

It is time to fire up the grill and flip some veggie burgers. These hearty burgers are made up of black beans, brown rice, sunflower seeds and amazing seasoning. You can grill or pan fry the patties.

Veggie burgers can be overly squishy (too many beans, too much moisture, too much mashing), or too crumbly (not enough binding, big unmashed ingredients such as whole beans or large chunks of onions, peppers, veggies). Both these issues can be solved with vital wheat gluten in the patties, but I don’t always like the texture of the patty with vital wheat gluten. So instead, I use just the right balance of cooked grains, beans, and some breadcrumbs to make a sturdy grillable patty. Like with any other veggie burger, mash and pack the ingredients well for sturdier results.

Black beans work really well in these burgers, but you can also use kidney beans. These patties are packed with flavor, paprika, Old Bay, coriander, and fennel seeds bring depth, while toasted sunflower seeds add a satisfying, hearty bite. These patties are a must make!

I think the first time I made a black bean burger version from a recipe on the internet, I found that it needed some, or wait a lot of flavor. So I set out to create my own. This version, takes the elements of a classic bean burger, but gets an upgrade with the spices and smoky caramelized onions to make a fantastically flavorful patty.

Do try this burger, and let me know in the comments if this replaced the usual black bean burger! You can find more 35+ Veggie Burger options here, no fake meats!

Why You’ll Love Grillable Veggie Burgers

Easy to make.

You can actually grill them and they won’t fall apart.

Can be prepared ahead and frozen.

Grillable Veggie Burger ( Black Bean Sunflower Seed Burger) 4.95 from 17 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 35 minutes mins Total: 45 minutes mins Servings: 6 patties Course: Burger Cuisine: Vegan SaveSaved Pin Print This grillable Black Bean veggie burger is packed with flavor, holds up beautifully on the grill, and is easy to make ahead. No mush, no crumble, just a hearty, smoky, satisfying bite every time. Gluten-free option. Nut-free. Soy-free option Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 1/2 cup sunflower seeds or pepitas or heaping 1/2 cup nuts such as walnuts or pecans if you are ok with nuts.

▢ 1 tsp coriander seeds

▢ 1/4 tsp fennel seeds optional

▢ 2 tsp oil

▢ 1 large onion

▢ 1 hot green chile , such as Serrano, finely chopped or use 2 tbsp green bell pepper

, ▢ 1/2 tsp smoked paprika

▢ 1.5 tsp old bay seasoning , Or 2 tsp cajun/taco/chili powder blend of choice

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 3/4 cup cooked brown or white rice , I prefer white in these patties

, ▢ 15 oz can black beans drained well , or 1.5 cups cooked

, ▢ 1/2 tsp salt , more or less depending on if the beans and rice are salted

, ▢ 2 to 3 tbsp bbq sauce

▢ 1.5 tbsp flax seed meal

▢ 1/4 cup breadcrumbs , use gluten-free if needed Toppings: ▢ tomato slices , onion slices

, ▢ sprouts or baby greens

▢ bbq sauce, , mustard, mayo etc Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Toast the seeds : add sunflower seeds to a skillet over medium heat, toast for for 2 minutes. Stir occasionally to avoid burning. Remove from skillet annd let cool. Add the coriander seeds and fennel seeds and toast for a minute. Take off heat and set aside to cool.

Make the smoky caramelized onions: Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion , green chile, 1/4 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp sugar. Cook for 5 minutes. Stirring occasionally. Add the smoked paprika and mix. Add a splash of water if the pan is drying up. Cook for another 3 mins, stirring occasionally .

In a food processor, add the sunflower seeds, fennel and coriander seeds and spices. process until they become a coarse meal. Flavor variation: add some oregano if you like, add cayenne for heat.

Add the two thirds of the rice and 1 cup of black beans, salt, 3 – 4 tbsp of the smoky caramelized onions, flaxmeal, bbq sauce. Process until most of the beans have broke down.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl. Mix in the breadcrumbs, remaining black beans and rice, Taste and adjust salt, heat and seasoning. Add more seasoning and bbq sauce if needed and mix in. Add flour or breadcrumbs if the mixture is too moist.. Chill for 10 minutes in the fridge.

Shape into patties using a cookie cutter or by hand. (press mixture into a cookie cutter until packed. Tap to release. Even out the top). Heat up the grill over medium high heat. When hot, grill for 3 to 5 mins per side. Or pan fry in a skillet over medium heat with a little oil. Brush some bbq sauce or a mix of bbq sauce and hot sauce, on both sides and grill half a minute, then remove from grill.

Dress with the smoky caramelized onion, tomato slices, bbq sauce or ketchup and mustard, or vegan mayo/ranch between toasted burger buns or lettuce! Video Notes To make the patties gluten-free use gluten-free breadcrumbs and rice flour or oat flour. To make the patties soy-free, use , use soy-free bbq sauce For variation: Add zest of half a lemon with the lemon juice.

Use ketchup + sriracha instead of bbq sauce.

Add more smoked paprika for smokier onions. Storage: These burger patties uncooked or cooked can be stored in the fridge for upto 4 days. Reheat on the skillet or grill. they can be frozen uncooked for months. Grill directly from the freezer. Grill a minute or so longer Nutrition Calories: 269 kcal , Carbohydrates: 35 g , Protein: 10 g , Fat: 10 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Sodium: 486 mg , Potassium: 447 mg , Fiber: 9 g , Sugar: 1 g , Vitamin A: 110 IU , Vitamin C: 5.3 mg , Calcium: 74 mg , Iron: 3.4 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

Sunflower seeds- add texture and volume

coriander, and fennel seeds: The seeds add flavor to the burger.

Black beans: Black beans work really well in these burgers, but you can also use kidney beans.

White Rice: You can use brown or white rice, but I prefer white rice for this.

Spices: Smoked paprika, Old Bay seasoning, and lemon add complex flavors.

BBQ Sauce: The bbq sauce adds a hint of sweetness and moisture

Breadcrumbs: The breadcrumbs help bind the burger patties.

💡Tips Toast the sunflower seeds to add a hearty umami flavor to your burger.

If the onions begin to stick to the pan when you’re caramelizing the onion, add a splash of water, and cook for another 3 mins.

Mash and pack the ingredients well while forming your pattie for sturdier results.

After you’ve formed the patties, let them chill in the fridge for 10 minutes. This will help them keep together while cooking.

How to Make Black Bean Sunflower Seed Burgers

Toast the sunflower seeds for 2 minutes, add the coriander seeds, and fennel seeds and toast for 1 minute. Let cool. Add oil, onion, green chili, salt, and sugar to a skillet over medium heat and cook for 5 minutes.

Add smoked paprika and cook for 3 minutes. Add a splash of water in between if needed

The onions should be a golden brown color.

Add the sunflower, fennel, and coriander, seeds to a food processor.

Grind them into a powder. Add two thirds of the rice and black beans to the food processor.

Add salt, 3 to 4 tbsp of the smoky caramelized onions, flaxmeal, bbq sauce, and process until most of the beans have broken down.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl. Mix in the breadcrumbs, remaining black beans. Taste and adjust salt, heat, and seasoning. Add flour or breadcrumbs if the mixture is too moist. Chill for 10 minutes in the fridge.

Shape into patties using a cookie cutter or by hand. Heat up the grill over medium high heat, grill for 3 to 5 minutes on each side.

Brush some bbq sauce or a mix of bbq sauce and hot sauce, on both sides and grill for half a minute, then remove from grill.

Dress with the smoky caramelized onions, tomato slices, bbq sauce or ketchup, and mustard, or vegan mayo/ranch between toasted burger buns or lettuce!

What to Serve with

Serve with these baked sweet potato fries, cajun chickpea fries, or homemade jojo potatoes. Or with these chaat masala salad or this Mediterranean quinoa salad.

Frequently Asked Questions