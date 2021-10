Blackened Tofu Tacos with Caramelized BBQ Onions are packed with delicious flavor and exciting textures! Gluten-free. Nutfree

Taco Tuesday just got a lot better! These Blackened Tofu Tacos are the BOMB! Thanks to a generous coating of spices like paprika or cumin, the tofu gets a nice golden crust that’s packed with smoky flavor. Pair that with some crunchy veg, vegan sour cream and sweet and spicy caramelized bbq onions and you’ve got a real good taco on your hands.

I’m telling you, if you’ve never tried blackened tofu, forget everything you thought you know about tofu and give these blackened tofu tacos a try! Feel free to play with the spices to suit your personal preferences, such as adding some cayenne pepper if you want some heat!

You can serve these as burritos or too a seasonal salad with the blackened tofu and bbq onions. So much texture and flavor and works well in any format

More Vegan Taco Recipes:

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Blackened Tofu Tacos with BBQ Onions Blackened Tofu Tacos with Caramelized BBQ Onions are packed with delicious flavor and exciting textures! Gluten-free Nutfree Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 135 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the tofu: 14 ounces ( 400 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes and cubed

1 teaspoon soy sauce or use tamari for gluten-free

1 teaspoon oil For the blackening spice: 2 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon cayenne or chili powder blend

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper For the BBQ onion topping: 1 teaspoon oil

1/2 cup of onion

A good pinch of salt and pepper

1 tablespoon BBQ sauce

1 teaspoon hot sauce For the rest of the tacos: lime juice as needed

2 cups of chopped lettuce or cabbage as needed

vegan ranch or vegan sour cream as needed

tortillas as needed Glutenfree as desired Instructions Press and cube the tofu if you haven't already. Then add to a bowl. Add the soy sauce and 1 teaspoon oil and toss well to coat.

In another small shallow bowl, mix all the spices then sprinkle the spices over the tofu and toss well to coat.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.Add 2 teaspoons of oil and let the oil heat up then add in your spiced tofu.

Cook for 7-10 minutes or until the tofu is golden, is crispy on most of the edges.

You might want to be careful with the end of cooking so as to not burn the spices.

Make the BBQ onions: Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and pepper and cook until the onion is golden. 7-8 mins. Stir occasionally.

Then add in your BBQ sauce and hot sauce and toss well to coat then take off heat.

To assemble tacos, warm your tortillas on a gas stove or a pan then layer a layer of lettuce. Add a good helping of the tofu.

Squeeze some lime juice over the tofu then top it with the BBQ onions, more lettuce, and vegan ranch, or sour cream as needed.

Repeat for all your tacos and serve immediately. Notes Nutrition does not include tortillas

You can also make this into a wrap. Add in some slaw, bbq onion, and some rice and roll it up into a burrito.

You can also turn this into a sandwich by cutting the tofu into larger slabs then blackening it. Then adding to a sandwich layer along with the lettuce, ranch, BBQ onion, and lime juice.

To make these Soyfree , omit the soy sauce and use my chickpea flour tofu or use cooked chickpeas Nutrition Nutrition Facts Blackened Tofu Tacos with BBQ Onions Amount Per Serving Calories 135 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 457mg 20% Potassium 156mg 4% Carbohydrates 10g 3% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 10g 20% Vitamin A 806IU 16% Vitamin C 4mg 5% Calcium 155mg 16% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

firm or extra firm tofu is used in this recipe. Make sure to press it for at least 15 minutes

the tofu gets marinated in soy sauce and oil

for the blackening spice, we blend smoked paprika, onion powder, garlic powder and cumin with thyme, chili powder, salt and pepper

for the BBQ onion topping, we sautee onion with BBQ and hot sauce

chopped lettuce or cabbage as needed

vegan ranch or vegan sour cream as needed

Tips & Variations:

It’s important to press the tofu: this can be done using a few dish towels and some heavy books or an actual tofu press. Once pressed, you’ll cut it into cubes. You can do this step up to a few days in advance to save time.

You can also make this into a wrap. Add in some slaw, bbq onion, and some rice and roll it up into a burrito.

You can also turn this into a tofu sandwich by cutting the tofu into larger slabs then blackening it. Then adding to a sandwich layer along with the lettuce, ranch, BBQ onion, and lime juice.

Use tamari instead of soy sauce for gluten-free

These also taste fantastic with homemade lime crema

How to make Vegan Tofu Tacos:

Press and cube the tofu if you haven’t already. Then add to a bowl.

Add the soy sauce and 1 teaspoon oil and toss well to coat.

In another small shallow bowl, mix all the spices then sprinkle the spices over the tofu and toss well to coat.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add 2 teaspoons of oil and let the oil heat up then add in your spiced tofu.

Cook for 7-10 minutes or until the tofu is golden, is crispy on most of the edges. You want to be careful with the end of cooking so as to not burn the spices.

Make the BBQ onions:. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium heat.

Add the onion and a pinch of salt and pepper and cook until the onion is golden. 7-8 mins. Stir occasionally.

Then add in your BBQ sauce and hot sauce and toss well to coat then take off heat.

To assemble tacos, warm your tortillas on a gas stove or a pan then layer a layer of lettuce.

Add a good helping of the tofu. Squeeze some lime juice over the tofu then top it with the BBQ onions, more lettuce, and vegan ranch, or sour cream as needed.

Repeat for all your tacos and serve immediately.