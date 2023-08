This delicious and satisfying 20 minute 1 Bowl Cajun chickpea salad is packed with peppers, cajun spices, herbs, sun-dried tomato, and veggies. Pile it into a sandwich or serve it as a lettuce wrap. It’s a quick, flavor-packed, refreshing lunch. Soyfree Nutfree

You know I love quick Chickpea Salad sandwiches! Chop veggies, mash chickpeas, add spices and flavors, a cream to complement, and done! This 20 minute crunchy Cajun Chickpea salad has peppers, sun dried tomato, & Cajun seasoning! You can put in sandwiches, wraps, or lettuce wraps. Or serve this cajun chickpea salad as-is with some chips like a dip!

This is a super quick chickpea salad that you can put together with canned chickpeas, chopped veggies, cajun spice, and creamy nondairy yogurt or vegan mayo. Use other beans such as white beans for variation, and use whichever crunchy veggies you have! It’s super summery and super delicious!

Why You’ll Love Cajun Chickpea Salad

creamy chickpea salad with crunchy veggies

zesty, cajun spices

20-minute recipe

nut-free and soy-free with easy gluten-free option

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Cajun Chickpea Salad Sandwich This delicious and satisfying 20 minute 1 Bowl Cajun chickpea salad is packed with peppers, cajun spices, herbs, sun-dried tomato, and veggies. Pile it into a sandwich or serve it as a lettuce wrap. It’s a quick, flavor-packed, refreshing lunch. Soyfree Nutfree , gluten-free option Prep Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 20 minutes mins Servings: 2 Calories: 226 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 15- ounce ( 425.24 g ) can of chickpeas or 1 1/2 cups of cooked chickpeas. You can also use other beans, such as white beans.

1/2 cup ( 74.5 g ) finely chopped bell pepper red, green, or a mix of both

2 tablespoons chopped green onion

1/4 cup ( 25.25 g ) chopped celery or used chopped white onion

1 tablespoon chopped sun-dried tomato

1 tablespoon chopped pickled jalapeño

1/4 cup ( 4 g ) chopped cilantro or use other fresh herbs of choice

1/2 teaspoon salt, Use less or more to preference and depending on whether your chickpeas are already salted or not.

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons or more cajun seasoning

3 tablespoons nondairy yogurt or vegan mayo

1 teaspoon lime juice For serving: bread slices or lettuce wraps

lettuce or cabbage slaw, for layering on the bread Instructions Drain and add the chickpeas to the bowl and mash, so that around 2/3 of the chickpeas are mashed, but there are still a few chickpeas that are whole.

Chop up the veggies and cilantro, if you haven’t already, and toss them with the chickpeas. Then add sun-dried tomato, jalapeño, salt, garlic powder, and cajun seasoning, and mix in. Then mix in the yogurt and lime juice.

Taste and adjust salt, tang, and flavor. If you want the salad to be creamier, add in more of the vegan mayo or nondairy yogurt and mix. Then serve it up in sandwiches or lettuce wraps. I usually add some lettuce to the sandwich or a cabbage slaw and then add a good helping of the chickpea salad and top it with the other piece of sandwich bread. You can also use toasted sandwich bread. Notes Nutritional information doesn’t include bread, since you can serve this on lettuce wraps or tortilla wraps. To amp up the protein in the salad, add in 1 to 2 tablespoons of hemp seeds. You can also stick some sesame seeds to your bread to add more protein, as well as to make it look pretty. Brush a little bit of oil on the bread edges and dip it in sesame seeds and then use. Variation: change up the seasoning to use a chili powder blend or taco seasoning or BBQ seasoning. This recipe is nut-free and soy-free, depending on the nondairy yogurt or mayo or that you use. To make it gluten-free, serve the chickpeas salad sandwich in lettuce wraps or on gluten free bread. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Cajun Chickpea Salad Sandwich Amount Per Serving Calories 226 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 714mg 31% Potassium 552mg 16% Carbohydrates 36g 12% Fiber 11g 46% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 1558IU 31% Vitamin C 55mg 67% Calcium 122mg 12% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

chickpeas – Use canned or cooked chickpeas. You can use white beans instead.

veggies – Bell pepper, green onion, celery, sun dried tomato, pickled jalapeño, and cilantro give this cajun chickpea salad such amazing flavor and crunch!

salt and spices – The amount of salt you use will depend on your tastes and whether your chickpeas are salted. You’re also adding garlic powder and cajun seasoning.

nondairy yogurt – This is the base for the dressing. You can use vegan mayo instead, if you want.

lime juice – Adds tang to the dressing.

bread slices – Or use lettuce wraps or tortillas. Or serve with chips to dip!

lettuce or cabbage slaw – For topping the sandwiches, wraps, or lettuce wraps.

Tips

You don’t want to totally mash up the chickpeas. Leave about 1/3 of them unwashed for some extra texture.

You can add more protein to this cajun chickpea salad by mixing in one to two tablespoons of hemp seeds. You can also brush your bread crusts with olive oil and use that to stick sesame seeds on for extra protein and crunch.

If cajun seasoning isn’t your thing, use chili powder blend, taco seasoning, or barbecue seasoning instead.

How to Make Cajun Chickpea Salad Sandwiches

Drain and add the chickpeas to the bowl and mash, so that around 2/3 of the chickpeas are mashed, but there are still a few chickpeas that are whole.

Chop up the veggies and cilantro, if you haven’t already, and toss them with the chickpeas.





Then add sun-dried tomato, jalapeño, salt, garlic powder, and cajun seasoning, and mix in. Then mix in the yogurt and lime juice.

Taste and adjust salt, tang, and flavor. If you want the salad to be creamier, add in more of the vegan mayo or nondairy yogurt and mix. Then serve it up in sandwiches or lettuce wraps.

I usually add some lettuce to the sandwich or a cabbage slaw and then add a good helping of the chickpea salad and top it with the other piece of sandwich bread. You can also use toasted sandwich bread.

