The ultimate grilled veggie sandwich is packed with delicious charred veggies and features a quick homemade sun-dried tomato basil spread! This easy veggie sandwich bursts with goodness at every layer. Make it for lunch or bring to a picnic. (nut-free, options for soy-free, gluten-free). this recipe was first published on aug 20,2021.

Get ready for the ultimate grilled veggie sandwich – one that rivals anything you can get at the deli counter. Smoky, sweet, and tender grilled veggies with the perfect amount of char sandwiched in toasted slices of bread with a sun-dried tomato pesto spread that takes this sandwich to the next level!

Everything is made from scratch here, and you can grill the veggies on the stovetop to enjoy this sandwich year-round.

This sandwich is soy-free and nut-free. And it’s gluten-free, as long as you use gluten-free bread.

There’s plenty of room for experimentation in this vegan grilled vegetable sandwich recipe. I used grilled eggplant, zucchini, red onion, and bell peppers. If you want, add fennel, endive, or mushrooms. All of those would make fine vegetable substitutes. Hummus, cashew cream, vegan pesto, or seasoned white bean puree can replace the sun dried tomato spread.

You can skip the spread altogether and top the veggie sandwich with vegan cheese or just add a bunch of fresh basil or mint leaves. However, I do love the spread in this, and I think so will you.

Why You’ll Love this Sandwich

tender grilled veggies get those super tasty charred edges

umami-packed sun dried tomato spread brings it to the next level

gilled tofu adds protein and makes this sandwich super satisfying

spread is quick to make in the blender

versatile! Grill your veggies of choice for this sandwich.

gluten-free and nut-free with easy soy-free option

Grilled Veggie Sandwich 5 from 6 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins Total: 35 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: dinner, lunch Cuisine: American, Italian SaveSaved Pin Print The ultimate grilled veggie sandwich is packed with delicious charred veggies and features a quick homemade sun-dried tomato basil spread! This easy veggie sandwich bursts with goodness at every layer. Make it for lunch or bring to a picnic. (nut-free, options for soy-free, gluten-free) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Grilled Veggies ▢ 1 long or large eggplant , sliced into 1/4-inch thick slices

, ▢ 1 zucchini , sliced a 1/4-inch thick slices

, ▢ 1 red onion , sliced into 1/8 inch thick slices or into 1/4-inch thick wedges

, ▢ 1 red bell pepper , sliced into 1/4-inch thick slices

, ▢ 7 ounces firm or extra firm tofu , pressed for 15 mins then sliced thin, or use soyfree chickpea tofu or meat sub

, ▢ oil , use a neutral, high-heat oil

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper For the Sun Dried Tomato Spread ▢ 1/4 cup sun dried tomatoes , , oil packed or dry

, ▢ 1/2 cup fresh basil

▢ 1 tablespoon lemon juice

▢ 1/2 teaspoon pepper flakes

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder , or a small garlic clove

, ▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil

▢ 6-7 tablespoons water Assemble ▢ 8 bread slices , gluten-free is fine to use Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Grill the veggies. Heat your grill pan or the outdoor grill. You can also use a regular flat skillet, cast iron pan, or use a panini press. Once hot, brush the grill pan with oil then place the sliced vegetables on the pan. Brush some oil on the veggies. Sprinkle a little bit of salt and pepper and cook, pressing the veggies occasionally. You can use a spatula to press these vegetables down or use heavy grill weight. You can use skewers or toothpicks to keep the onion together.

Cook until the vegetables have good golden brown stripes on them. Flip and continue to cook. Place tofu slices on the grill as well. Brush with oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Optionally, drizzle a few drops of soy sauce and grill on both sides. Meanwhile, make the sun dried tomato spread. Add all of the spread ingredients to the blender and a 1/4 cup of water and blend.

Let the mixture sit for 2 to 3 minutes, then blend again and then add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture is a spreadable consistency. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. This spread benefits from sitting for a bit. So make ahead and refrigerate for a few hours, if possible, and then adjust flavor if needed. Assemble the Grilled Veggie Sandwich Toast your bread slices, then apply the spread on both of the slices. Top with the grilled vegetables, then close the sandwich and serve! You can also add some crunch with lettuce or sliced cucumber. Video Notes Make-ahead directions: Make the spread ahead and refrigerate for up to 3 days. The veggies are best when freshly grilled. Slice and store the uncooked veggies in the refrigerator for up to a day and grill when you’re ready. More protein: add some vegan chicken grilled as well, or add in some cooked white beans to the sun dried tomato spread. For a creamier spread, add in 2-3 tablespoons hemp seeds or cashews or 1/2 cup cooked white beans and blend and use. This recipe is nut-free. To make it soyfree, omit the tofu and make just a veggie sandwich. Or add in soyfree meat subs. It’s gluten-free as long as you use gluten-free bread. Nutrition Calories: 275 kcal , Carbohydrates: 38 g , Protein: 13 g , Fat: 9 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 4 g , Trans Fat: 0.01 g , Sodium: 868 mg , Potassium: 573 mg , Fiber: 5 g , Sugar: 10 g , Vitamin A: 1326 IU , Vitamin C: 54 mg , Calcium: 165 mg , Iron: 4 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and Substitutions

bread – multigrain, wheat, focaccia, ciabatta whatever you like. Use gluten-free bread, if needed.

– multigrain, wheat, focaccia, ciabatta whatever you like. Use gluten-free bread, if needed. vegetables: red onion, bell pepper, zucchini and eggplant – the typical summer veggie mix. Feel free to swap out one veg for the other, use other veggies such as fennel, mushroom, summer squash, etc

red onion, bell pepper, zucchini and eggplant – the typical summer veggie mix. Feel free to swap out one veg for the other, use other veggies such as fennel, mushroom, summer squash, etc salt and pepper provide enough seasoning for the grilled veggies – we want the vegetable flavor to shine here

provide enough seasoning for the grilled veggies – we want the vegetable flavor to shine here the base of the spread is made using sun dried tomatoes . You can use dried ones or the ones that are already marinated in oil.

. You can use dried ones or the ones that are already marinated in oil. lots of fresh basil gives the tomato spread this wonderful Mediterranean pesto flavor we love so much!

gives the tomato spread this wonderful Mediterranean pesto flavor we love so much! lemon juice adds freshness to the spread. You could also add some lemon zest, for a more lemony spread

adds freshness to the spread. You could also add some lemon zest, for a more lemony spread red pepper flakes add a bit of heat to the spread – feel free to add less or more to taste. Don’t worry, with the amount listed, it won’t be too spicy!

💡 Tips If you don’t have a grilling pan, you can toss the veggies in olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and bake them in the oven. Finish them under the broiler to get that char.

You can add some more protein to this sandwich by adding some vegan chicken as well or some grilled or crisped tofu. Press the tofu before using and then grill it on the grill pan with salt and pepper add layer in the sandwich. You can also add white beans to the sun dried tomato spread

If using marinated sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, you can use the oil from the jar instead of the olive oil for the sun-dried tomato spread.

Slice your zucchini and eggplant lengthwise if grilling outdoors, so that you won’t have to put up with all those little rounds falling through the grate.

How to a Make Grilled Veggie Sandwich

Heat your grill pan or the outdoor grill. You can also use a regular flat skillet, cast iron pan, or use a panini press. Once hot, brush the grill pan with oil then place the sliced vegetables on the pan. Brush some oil on the veggies. Sprinkle a little bit of salt and pepper and cook, pressing the veggies occasionally. You can use a spatula to press these vegetables down or use heavy grill weight. You can use skewers or toothpicks to keep the onion together.

Cook until the vegetables have good golden brown stripes on them. Flip and continue to cook. Place tofu slices on the grill as well. Brush with oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Optionally, drizzle a few drops of soy sauce and grill on both sides.

Add all of the spread ingredients to the blender and a 1/4 cup of water and blend.

Let the mixture sit for 2 to 3 minutes, then blend again and then add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture is a spreadable consistency. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. This spread benefits from sitting for a bit. So make ahead and refrigerate for a few hours, if possible, and then adjust flavor if needed.

Toast your bread slices, then apply the spread on both of the slices.

Top with the grilled vegetables, then close the sandwich and serve! You can also add some crunch with lettuce or sliced cucumber.

Make-Ahead Directions

The spread can be made ahead of time and stored in the fridge for a week in an airtight container.

You can even grill the vegetables ahead of time. Here are a few storage tips: They should fine at room temperature for upto 2 hours. To keep the veggies for a couple of days, refrigerate them in layers in shallow covered containers for up to 2 days