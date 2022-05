Too hot to make chickpea curry! Make this Curried Chickpea Salad sandwich!! Refreshing, spicy, summery, delicious! No nuts or soy. Easily Glutenfree with lettuce wraps or tacos. Serve in a sandwich, in lettuce leaves or wraps.

The temperature is up but you still want some Chana masala. But it’s too hot to eat hot curries. Can anyone relate? Yest? Amazing! Let’s make this curried chickpea salad! The chickpea salad sandwich is served with the pickled onion and is wonderfully refreshing yet still satisfying. Perfect for a hot summer.

With the creamy texture of the sandwich filling, the plump raisins, and the added curry powder you can think of this as a vegan twist on a coronation chicken salad sandwich or curried egg sandwich! It’s so incredibly flavorful and tasty and it has become one of my favorite chickpea recipes.

This curried chickpea salad sandwich is truly easy to make ! It takes just 10 minutes to whip up the chickpea salad mixture and you can make it ahead of time and just throw it onto a sandwich the next day. The only cutting involved is chopping and thinly slicing some onions.

For the curried chickpea salad we mash some chickpeas, with a fork and combine it with some yogurt or coconut cream, fresh herbs, tomato paste, dried fruit, and spices and you’ve got a fresh, refreshing lunch that is perfect all year round.

Why make just one version of chickpea salad sandwich when you can make Mediterranean or jalapeño popper, or Buffalo sauce chickpea salad or curried Chickpea salad sandwich!

Why you’ll love this Curried Chickpea salad?

It’s super quick to put together. Just chop, mash and mix

it’s Soyfree and nutfree

its easily Glutenfree served on gf bread of lettuce wraps

it’s summery and crunchy and spicy and delicious! Let’s make it

Ingredients:

chickpeas – canned or cooked

chopped red onions add some sharpness and crunch

spices: a fragrant blend of pepper flakes, garlic powder, onion powder, curry powder/garam masala and black pepper or cayenne

tomato paste adds some umami

non-dairy yogurt or non-dairy cream or coconut cream are a stand-in for mayo

raisins or chopped dates add some sweetness and chew

I like chopped cilantro in this salad but parsley would also work

lemon juice brightens up the flavor profile of the filling

for the pickled onions, we immerse sliced red onions in a mixture of vinegar, hot water, sugar, salt, black pepper and ground clove

Tips:

The texture of chickpeas depends on the brand, some can be drier, so you may have to add a bit more yogurt to the chickpea salad.

If you want, add some shredded or grated carrots and some chopped pickled to the filling

If you want to prep it in advance, make the chickpea mixture ahead of time and store it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Assemble the sandwich on the morning of the day you plan to eat it. The pickled onions can also be made ahead of time

You can serve the salad in a sandwich, in lettuce leaves or wraps.

How to make Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwich

In a bowl add the chickpeas and mash until half of them are somewhat mashed.

Then add in the rest of the ingredients, press, and mix well. If the mixture is a bit dry add 1 or 2 tablespoons of water and mix in. Let this chickpea salad sit and chill for 15-30 mins





In a bowl add the warm hot water, vinegar, sugar, salt, cumin and black pepper.

Mix well then add in the sliced onion. Let the onion sit and chill for 30 minutes or a couple of hours before using to serve with the chickpea salad sandwich.

Take some bread slices, add a layer of lettuce and greens then top with a generous amount of the chickpea salad then top with pickled onions.

You can also add in some sliced jalapeno and fresh cilantro on top and serve.

Can I make this sandwich gluten-free?

To make gluten free, serve with gluten-free bread or without the bread and with lettuce leaves or gluten free tacos.

Storage

Store the chickpea salad and pickled onions separately and assemble the sandwich fresh as needed.