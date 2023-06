Carrot halwa cake is a fusion recipe that uses traditional Indian dessert (Gajar Halwa which is a cardamom scented carrot fudge like dessert) as the topping for a flavorful cake. It has such an incredible mixture of flavors and textures! Glutenfree option

Carrot halwa is an Indian dessert made with shredded carrots cooked down with sugar and milk. They caramelize into this amazing, roasted carrot flavor. It is often flavored cardamom, and it has some roasted nuts and raisins in it.

Carrot Halwa is usually made in springtime with the first crop of juicy, red carrots. Red carrots are generally not easily available here, so I end up using orange. But if you can find some red carrots, they are amazing. You can also use a mix of the orange and purple carrots, which also works amazingly for this carrot halwa cake.

For the cake, we cook the shredded carrots with a little bit of cardamom, lime zest, and maple syrup until they are just al dente, and then we add it to the cake. This helps the carrots cook and caramelize when baking for the delicious caramelized flavor and texture.

If you add the carrots directly to the cake, they do get cooked, but they’ll have more of a steamed carrot kind of flavor. So I highly recommend cooking the carrots before adding to the cake batter.

Why You’ll Love Carrot Halwa Cake

carrot cake flavors you love with layers of incredible Indian dessert flavors

sweet, spiced carrots have an incredible, roasted flavor!

easy to make with nut-free and gluten-free options

Carrot Halwa Cake Carrot halwa cake is a fusion carrot cake recipe that uses a traditional Indian dessert -Gajar Halwa(Indian carrot fudge) as the topping for a flavorful cake. It has such an incredible mixture of flavors and textures! Glutenfree option Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 40 minutes mins Cooling Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr 20 minutes mins Servings: 8 Calories: 201 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Caramelized Carrots 1 tablespoon vegan butter

3 cups ( 384 g ) shredded carrots (About three and a half cups of chopped carrots, if you're going to shred them )

3 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons almond flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/8 teaspoon lime zest For the Dry Ingredients 1 1/2 ( 1.5 g ) all-purpose flour

1/4 cup ( 59.15 g ) almond flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda For the Spices 3/4 teaspoons cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/8 teaspoon each of ground nutmeg, cloves, and allspice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon lime zest For the Wet Ingredients 1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) non-dairy milk such as almond, soy, cashew, oat milk

1 tablespoon flaxseed meal mixed with 2 1/2 tablespoons of water

1/3 cup ( 73.33 g ) brown sugar

3 tablespoons oil

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla powder To Top the Carrots 2 tablespoons raw cashews or roasted, unsalted cashews

2 tablespoons raisins soaked in warm water for 10 minutes

1/2 teaspoon oil optional Instructions Cook the carrots. In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter, then add the carrots and mix well. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, then add in the maple syrup, almond flour, cardamom, lime zest, and a good pinch of salt and mix really well. Continue to cook until the carrots are cooked or somewhat al dente. Stir occasionally. This will take anywhere from 6 to 8 minutes. Let the carrots cool while you make the cake batter. In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients and set aside.

In another bowl, add the wet ingredients (that is the milk, flax egg, sugar, oil, and vanilla) and mix really well. Then add in half of the flour mixture. Mix that in, and then add the rest of the flour mixture. Continue to mix until you get a smooth batter. The batter will be slightly thick, like muffin batter. It should not be overly flowy. If it is, add in 1 to 2 tablespoons more flour. If it is too thick, then you can add in a tablespoon of nondairy milk.

Fold 1/3 of the cooked shredded carrots into the batter and add in half of the drained, soaked raisins. Line an 8- or 9- inch cake pan with parchment paper and pour the batter into the pan. Even it out with a spatula, and top the cake with the remaining shredded carrots, distributing them evenly.

Then, toss your cashews in the oil so that they are coated well, and sprinkle that on top of the carrot mixture. Put the raisins on top of the carrot mixture, as well. Press the cashews and raisins into the batter and into the carrot mixture, making sure they're not popping out of the mixture. Otherwise, they will tend to burn. Bake the cake. Bake at 350° F (175° C) for 30 to 40 minutes. The baking time depends on your cake pan, your oven, the height of the cake and so on. Cover the pan with parchment after the first 15 minutes of baking, so that the cashews and raisins don't get too brown.

Check in after 30 minutes with a toothpick in the center of the cake. If it comes out clean, that’s when the cake is done. Then take it out of the oven and let the cake cool for 10 to 15 minutes, then transfer it from the pan onto a cooling rack or your cake serving stand and let it cool for another few minutes.

You can serve this cake as is, or add simple sugar icing or a drizzle of my cream cheese frosting. I usually drizzle the cake with 1 tablespoon of powdered sugar mixed with 2 tablespoons of water, and then just drizzle all of that over, so that the cake stays moist and the top stays moist, as well.

Store and Reheat: Let the cake cool for another few minutes, then slice and serve or store in a closed container once it's completely cool in the fridge for up to 4 days. You can also freeze slices of carrot halwa cake. Reheat in the microwave for 5 to 10 seconds if it's refrigerated. If it is frozen, then microwave for 20 seconds, then check and then microwave again for 20 seconds and so on until the cake is warmed through. Notes Nut-free, omit the cashews, omit the almond flour from the caramelized carrots, and omit the almond flour from the cake mixture. Add 2 tablespoons more flour to the cake batter. If you don’t like cardamom, just use extra cinnamon instead. To make this gluten-free, use a mix of 3/4 cup almond flour, 3/4 cup oat flour, and 1/3 cup potato starch. Mix really well and use in place of the 1 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour. Then add only 2 tablespoons more almond flour instead of 1/4 cup, and instead of the 1 cup nondairy milk, use 3/4 cup nondairy milk and 1/4 cup of club soda or carbonated water. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Carrot Halwa Cake Amount Per Serving Calories 201 Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g 17% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 198mg 9% Potassium 344mg 10% Carbohydrates 25g 8% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 16g 18% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 8086IU 162% Vitamin C 3mg 4% Calcium 131mg 13% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

vegan butter – Gives the caramelized carrots such a great flavor!

shredded carrots – This is the base for the carrot halwa. You can shred at home or buy them pre-shredded.

maple syrup – For sweetness.

almond flour – Adds texture and flavor to the carrots and to the cake batter.

cardamom – This is traditional when making carrot halwa. You can use cinnamon instead, if you don’t like cardamom.

lime zest – Adds zing to the carrots and to the cake batter.

all-purpose flour – This is the base for your cake batter. See recipe notes for a gluten-free option using more almond flour.

baking powder and baking soda – Help the cake rise and maintain shape.

spices – Cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice make an amazing spiced cake!

non-dairy milk – Moistens the cake batter.

flax egg – Flax meal mixed with water helps the batter hold together as the cake bakes.

sugar – Sweetens the cake.

oil – Adds moisture and texture.

vanilla – Deepens the cake’s flavor.

cashews and soaked raisins – These are toppings for the cake, adding elements of carrot halwa

Tips

Mix up the flax egg when you first start cooking, so it will have time to thicken up.

The batter should be slightly thinner than muffin batter. If it’s too thin, add more flour. If it’s too thick, add more non-dairy milk.

Be sure that you press the cashews and raisins into the carrot mixture when topping. If they’re sticking out, they can burn and/or turn hard.

Your cake is ready when a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean. Start checking at the 30-minute mark.

