Layered Carrot Halwa Coconut Burfi Bars are two of my favorite Indian desserts combined into one delicious moist and chewy burfi! They are portable, look sersiously impressive and make for the perfect edible gift for the holidays. Vegan dairyfree, Glutenfree Nutfree option

Why make just 1 dessert when you can make 2? These layered Carrot Halwa Coconut Burfi Bars use only few ingredients and come together super quickly. The perfect bites for any festive season.

These consist of a moist layer of shredded coconut Burfi that tastes a bit like a coconut macaroon with cardamom. The topping is made with sweet, caramelized shredded carrots which we season with a hint of cardamom and lime. DIVINE.

Like all Indian sweets, these burfi bars are seriously sweet but you can reduce the amount of sugar used by a bit to make them less sweet. Indian sweets and desserts are usually served on special occasions and festivals(Indian holidays), they aren’t eaten as an everyday thing. They tend to be small portions and a bit on the sweet side.

They are easily portable, so make for a great edible gift. They last quite a bit so you can make them ahead of time with no problem.

Just make sure you chill them well before cutting them or they will not cut into neat slices.

With those gorgeous layers, they already look pretty impressive but a sprinkling of chopped pistachios takes them to the next level. You could also sprinkle them with some culinary rose petals, or apple culinary silver or top witb other nuts or seeds.

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Layered Carrot Halwa Coconut Burfi Bars Vegan Layered Carrot Halwa Coconut Burfi Bars are two of my favorite Indian desserts combined into one delicious moist and chewy bar! They are portable, look sersiously impressive and make for the perfect edible gift for the holidays. Vegan Dairyfree Glutenfree Nutfree option Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 35 mins Chill time 1 hr Total Time 1 hr 50 mins Servings: 12 Calories: 209 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Coconut Burfi layer 1.5 cups desiccated coconut this is just finely shredded coconut. If your shreds are large or medium, pulse them in a blender until they are somewhat closer to semolina

1 1/4 cup full fat coconut milk

1/2 cup sugar (Indian sweets are sweet! Use 2 tbsp less if needed)

Pinch of salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom or crushed seeds of 2 cardamom pods For carrot halwa layer 1 1/4 cup grated carrot

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1/4 cup almond flour

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon cardamom

1/8 tsp lime zest, optional

1 tablespoon all purpose flour or use rice flour or cornstarch for gluten-free

1 teaspoon vegan butter Instructions Make the coconut Burfi layer : Add the coconut milk and sugar to a pan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Mix well to mix in the sugar. Add in the dessicated coconut and mix well to hydrate all the coconut by pressing and mixing. Cook until the mixture comes together like a soft dough. 7 to 10 minutes depending on the pan and stove. Stir frequently so coconut doesn’t burn.

Then add in the cardamom and salt and mix in and take off heat. Transfer into a parchment lined brownie pan or baking dish - 8 x 8” or 9x9 inch. Press it evenly with a spatula then put it in the fridge to set for 15-20 mins.

Make the carrot halwa : Add the carrots, maple syrup, almond flour to the skillet over medium heat. Cook until the carrots don’t smell raw and and aren’t leaking moisture. 6 to 8 mins. Then add the sugar, flour, cardamom , zest if using and butter and mix in. Cook for another 5 to 8 minutes. Taste to check if the carrots are cooked and caramelized to preference. Else cook longer. Press and mix and bring together like a dough.

Take the pan out of the fridge. Transfer the carrot mixture to the pan and press and spread it evenly on top of the coconut layer using a spatula. Top with chopped pistachios, press them in. Chill the Burfi for an hour, then remove the Burfi bars using the parchment, then slice and serve.

Storage: Store on the counter if using in a few hours. Else refrigerate for upto 4 days. Freeze for upto a month Notes I use cardamom as the flavor as that is the preferred flavor in some Indian desserts. but you can change it up your preference. Use vanilla or add some cinnamon and nutmeg to the carrot layer for a carrot cake flavor. Nutfree : omit the pistachios and almond flour. Use shredded coconut instead of the almond flour.

I love using whole cardamom here. Take seeds from 2 pods for each layer. Crush in a mortar pestle and use. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Layered Carrot Halwa Coconut Burfi Bars Vegan Amount Per Serving Calories 209 Calories from Fat 126 % Daily Value* Fat 14g 22% Saturated Fat 10g 63% Sodium 20mg 1% Potassium 175mg 5% Carbohydrates 21g 7% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 17g 19% Protein 2g 4% Vitamin A 2243IU 45% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Calcium 20mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

for the coconut layer, we simmer desiccated coconut in some full fat coconut milk along with sugar and cardamom

for the carrot layer, we sautee some grated carrots with maple syrup and sugar to enhance their natural sweetness

vegan butter is added for richness

almond flour is the sub used for the khoya(milk solids)

flour helps thicken the carrot mix

the carrot layer is also flavored with cardamom and a hit of lime zest

Tips:

I use cardamom as the main flavor but you can change it up to your preference. Use vanilla or add some cinnamon and nutmeg to the carrot layer for a carrot cake flavor.

For making without nuts omit the pistachios and almond flour. Use shredded coconut instead of almond flour in the carrot layer

glutenfree : use rice flour or cornstarch for glutenfree burfi bars

How to make Vegan Carrot Halwa Coconut Burfi

Add the coconut milk and sugar to a pan and bring to a boil over medium heat , stir to mix in the sugar.

Add in the coconut and mix in. cook until it comes together like a soft dough. 7-10 mins





Then add in the cardamom and mix in and take off the heat.

Press into a lined baking dish – 8 x 8” or 9 x9 inch.

Make the carrot layer: Add the carrots maple syrup almond flour to the skillet and cook until the carrots are somewhat dry and not leaking moisture. 6-8 mins

Then add the sugar, flour, cardamom , zest if using and butter and mix in.

Cook for another 5 to 8 minutes. Taste to check if the carrots are cooked and caramelized to preference. Else continue to cook.

Press and mix and bring together like a dough.

Spread this over the coconut layer.

Top with chopped pistachios. press them in and chill for an hour.

Remove the Burfi bars from the pan using the parchment. Slice and serve.

Storage: Store on the counter if using in a few hours. Else refrigerate for upto 4 days. Freeze for upto a month

