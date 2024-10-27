Happy Diwali! Celebrate the festival of light with these delicious, Indian Diwali sweets including Ladoo, Burfi, Halwa and more from different regions of India. Eat them yourself or give them as gifts! All Dairy-free Eggless Vegan. This post was published Nov 7, 2015
Diwali is the Indian festival of lights and one of the bigger Hindu festivals celebrated in many parts of India. The festival spiritually signifies the victory of good over evil and celebrates kindness, compassion, prosperity, love and sharing. Before Diwali, people clean, and decorate their homes. People dress up in festive clothes, light up diyas (lamps and candles) inside and outside their home, participate in family pooja (prayers) typically to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Followed by fireworks, a family get together, loads of great food ( appetizers, lots of mains and sides), including mithai (sweets).
People also visit family and friends and exchange gifts in the days before the festival, and these Diwali sweets make great gifts, as well!
Indian sweets and desserts often use milk solids – khoya, clarified butter – ghee, fresh cheese- chenna, milk, cream and other forms of dairy, but you don’t need these to make delicious desserts! I have a huge collection of vegan Indian Diwali sweets, including burfis, halwas and ladoos along with fusion desserts like my Ras Malai Tres leches cake, Carrot Halwa cheesecake and pistachio kulfi tiramisu that will please a crowd. Let’s reduce the pain and suffering of moms by choosing dairy-free options for Diwali festival! If you try any of these sweets and desserts, do let me know how you and your family liked them!
HAPPY DIWALI!!!
If you’re looking for more Diwali recipes, don’t miss my vegan Diwali menu! It uses one base sauce to create a 3-course meal plus rice! And if you don’t do onion or garlic, I have a no onion no garlic Diwali menu, as well. Any of these Diwali sweets would be amazing with these menus!
Ladoo
Toasted Coconut Ladoo
This 6-ingredient toasted coconut ladoo is ready in about 20 minutes. Sweet, fudgy coconut balls are a simple dessert perfect for Diwali or any other holiday celebration! Makes 8 to 10 balls.
For a sweet holiday treat that is naturally sweetened, try my Whole Wheat Date Ladoo recipe. A wholesome vegan twist on a traditional Indian sweet made with whole wheat flour, almond flour, nuts, and dates! Soy-free + Gluten-free option.
Keep this vegan almond burfi recipe at hand for whenever you need an easy yet special treat for the holidays! This 4 ingredient Indian Almond Fudge is totally fool-proof to make within minites and makes for a great gift too. Gluten-free, soy-free.
Layered Carrot Halwa Coconut Burfi Bars are two of my favorite Indian desserts combined into one delicious moist and chewy bar! They are portable, look sersiously impressive and make for the perfect edible gift for the holidays. Vegan Dairyfree Glutenfree Nutfree option
Vegan 7 Cup Burfi – Diwali Sweet with Chickpea flour and Coconut veganized with almond milk and oil. 6 Ingredients. Easy Traditional Indian Sweet 7 cup cake for Diwali or other festivals. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Nut-free option. Makes 12 to 14 small bars
Vegan Kaju Katli – Indian Cashew fudge. Glutenfree
Kaju Katli is Cashew Fudge. It is a favorite Indian dessert. There are several ways to make the fudge, but the key to a great fudge is a good sugar syrup and well ground cashews. This recipe takes just minutes! Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Makes a dozen or more pieces depending on the size.
Besan Burfi with Condensed Milk (Dairy-free) – Chickpea flour fudge
Besan Burfi with Condensed Milk. Indian Chickpea flour fudge with Condensed non dairy milk. Besan Burfi for Diwali. Fudge Sweet Gluten free Vegan Indian Recipe. 5 Main ingredients. Omit the oil ot make oil-free. Makes 12 to 16 pieces.
There are about 17 Indian sweets and dessert recipes in my first cook book too, like malai peda, nankhatai, rasmalai, phirni, bhapa doi, sandesh, atte ka halwa, mysore pak, vegan kalakand burfi and more!
Halwa
Vegan Almond Halwa (Instant Pot Badam Halwa) Oil-free
Vegan Almond Halwa & Almond Ladoo – Instant Pot Badam Halwa with no added refined oil. No ghee or dairy! 5 Mins active time. 6 Ingredients! Gluten-free Grain-free Soy-free Recipe. Makes 4 Indian size servings
Instant Pot Gajar Halwa – Indian Carrot Halwa Vegan Dairyfree Recipe
Instant Pot Gajar Halwa / Gajrela – Vegan Carrot Halwa Recipe. Carrot Halwa is an Indian dessert, a flourless Carrot Cake Crumble/pudding that is spiced with cardamom and served during festivals. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Dairyfree Recipe.
Besan Halwa is a fudgy dessert made with chickpea flour or besan. Chickpea flour Spoon fudge with cardamom and nuts. Besan Ka Halwa Recipe. Use other grain or bean or lentil flours for variation. Vegan Gluten-free Grain-free Dessert Recipe.
This Vegan Ras Malai Tres Leches Cake is the ultimate make-ahead dessert! A light sponge soaked in cardamom and saffron-scented nut milk. Dairyfree Eggless. It only gets better with time, so perfect for holidays, and Indian festive season!
This carrot halwa cheesecake is grain-free and doesn’t need to be baked! You make the carrot halwa crust with cardamom spiced shredded carrots on the stove and the cheesecake mixture in your blender. Then chill this cake to set it up, then slice and serve. Nut-free option
Vegan Rasmalai Cake is a dairy-free spin on the popular Bengali Dessert Rasa Malai that is typically served for Diwali! Moist almond and cashew flour cake squares immersed in a rich and creamy cashew pistachio "milk" scented with saffron and cardamom. Soyfree Glutenfree
Carrot halwa cake is a fusion carrot cake recipe that uses a traditional Indian dessert -Gajar Halwa(Indian carrot fudge) as the topping for a flavorful cake. It has such an incredible mixture of flavors and textures! Glutenfree option
For an easy yet impressive holiday dessert try my vegan spin on Indian rabri, a thick, creamy milk pudding. My vegan rabri recipe is made with nut milk and flavored with cardamom and saffron. Gluten-free and soy-free.
Carrot Pudding with Cardamom – Carrot Kheer Recipe
Indian Carrot Pudding with Cardamom – Carrot Kheer Recipe. Shredded Carrots slow cooked with almond milk, roasted nuts and cardamom. Serve as is or top with toasted nuts, seeds and chia. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free option
Learn how to make Vegan Gulab Jamun using my simple dry mix. this festive Indian sweet consists of soft cardamom-scented donut balls soaked in rose water syrup. Dairy-free and with gluten-free option! Makes 22 to 26 balls
Turmeric Lassi – Golden Yogurt Drink. Lassi is a yogurt based drink served as a beverage in India. This version uses non dairy yogurt, turmeric, black pepper and ginger for a cooling Lassi. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe.
