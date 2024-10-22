This 6-ingredient toasted coconut ladoo is ready in about 20 minutes. Sweet, fudgy coconut balls are a simple dessert perfect for Diwali or any other holiday celebration! This post was originally published on October 14,2016.

Just like dal, there are many variations of ladoos (sweet balls) depending on the region, family, festival, and preference. This toasted coconut ladoo is amazing with the cardamom as written, or you can add other flavors of choice, like vanilla, rose water, saffron or lemon zest, cocoa, peppermint for festive flavor.

Diwali — the big Hindu festival of lights– is just around the corner! Make these easy ladoos as part of your Diwali feast. If you want more Indian sweets to include, also make some besan burfi (chickpea flour fudge bars), kaju katli (cashew fudge), mango ladoo, dairy-free gulab jamun (doughnut holes), besan halwa (chickpea flour spoon fudge) or carrot halwa this Diwali.

Toasted coconut ladoo is incredibly simple to make. Simply toast shredded coconut until it’s nicely golden brown. Add coconut milk or coconut cream and cook for a minute, then stir in cardamom and sugar and continue to mix and cook until the liquid dries out. Cool, shape and serve!

You can use dried or fresh shredded coconut for these ladoos. Fresh shredded coconut can be found in Indian stores in the frozen section. The dried shredded coconut often is not fine enough, so pulse it a few times in a food processor to reduce the shred size so that the coconut can absorb the liquid and flavor better and make less chewy ladoos.

Why You’ll Love Toasted Coconut Ladoo

easy Indian dessert perfect for festival season

fudgy, cardamom-scented sweet keeps well in the fridge, so you can make it ahead

6-ingredient, 20 minute recipe

naturally gluten-free and soy-free as long as your vegan butter is soy-free.

Toasted Coconut Ladoo 4.94 from 15 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 5 minutes mins Cook: 25 minutes mins Total: 30 minutes mins Servings: 5 Course: Dessert Cuisine: Gluten-free, Indian, Vegan SaveSaved Pin Print This 6-ingredient toasted coconut ladoo is ready in about 20 minutes. Sweet, fudgy coconut balls are a simple dessert perfect for Diwali or any other holiday celebration! Makes 8 to 10 balls. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 1 1/4 cups dried shredded coconut , or fresh shredded coconut

, ▢ seeds of 2 green cardamom pod , or use 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom, or other flavors as vanilla, cinnamon, lemon zest etc.

, ▢ 2 tablespoons almond flour , optional, but recommended

, ▢ 1 cup oat milk or , or full fat coconut milk or cashew milk

, ▢ 1/2 cup or more sugar , Or coconut sugar or jaggery powder or date sugar

, ▢ a pinch of salt

▢ 1 teaspoon vegan butter Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions If using dried shredded coconut that is not a small shred, pulse the coconut shreds in a blender to make small shred or coarse meal size shreds and set aside. Pulse for a few seconds, 3 to 4 times. Crush cardamom seeds in a mortar and pestle or press to crush using the flat edge of the knife and set aside.

Dry toast the coconut shreds in a skillet over medium low heat. Toast until most of the coconut is golden. 3 to 5 minutes. Stir occasionally to avoid burning. Add in the almond flour and mix in and remove the pan from the heat.

Make the condensed milk: Combine the milk, sugar, salt and butter in a skillet over medium heat. Bring to a boil and continue to cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until it starts to thicken a bit.

Add that to the toasted coconut. Press and mix well and continue to cook for another 1 to 3 minutes (depends on moisture content and stove). Mix in the cardamom. Stop cooking when the mixture is a cohesive dough and isn’t too liquidy or soft. There should be a bit of resistance while mixing. Move the pan off the stove. Let it cool until it is just warm and easy to handle. Then shape into balls. You can roll these balls in more coconut or chopped pistachios, dried rose petals, or coat with melted chocolate. Video Notes I like to use oat milk as some brands of coconut milk start to separate into oil and milk, when cooked for long Variation: Use other flavors of choice like (1/2 teaspoon or more) vanilla, cinnamon or 1 teaspoon lemon zest to make lemon coconut snowballs. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons cocoa powder with the sugar to make chocolate coconut snowballs. Nutritional values based on one serving (2 balls) Store covered on the counter for the day and refrigerated for up to 2 weeks This recipe contains nuts and coconut. It is naturally gluten-free. To make it soy-free, choose soy-free vegan butter. Nutrition Calories: 275 kcal , Carbohydrates: 21 g , Protein: 1.5 g , Fat: 21 g , Saturated Fat: 17.8 g , Sodium: 48 mg , Potassium: 151 mg , Fiber: 4 g , Sugar: 15 g , Vitamin C: 0.4 mg , Calcium: 7 mg , Iron: 1 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and Substitutions

shredded coconut – Dried or frozen is fine. If your coconut shreds are not fine, pulse in the blender or food processor until you have a coarse meal.

– Dried or frozen is fine. If your coconut shreds are not fine, pulse in the blender or food processor until you have a coarse meal. almond four – For texture.

– For texture. coconut milk – Use full-fat coconut milk. You can also use other non-dairy milks, like oat, almond, or cashew milk. Choose. soy-free milk, if needed.

– Use full-fat coconut milk. You can also use other non-dairy milks, like oat, almond, or cashew milk. Choose. soy-free milk, if needed. sugar – You can use organic sugar, coconut sugar, jaggery powder, or date sugar.

– You can use organic sugar, coconut sugar, jaggery powder, or date sugar. cardamom – For flavor! Grind fresh green cardamom seeds or use ground cardamom. Or substitute other flavors like vanilla, cinnamon, lemon zest, etc.

– For flavor! Grind fresh green cardamom seeds or use ground cardamom. Or substitute other flavors like vanilla, cinnamon, lemon zest, etc. vegan butter – Gives these such a rich texture! Choose soy-free, if needed.

💡 Tips It’s so important that your coconut be finely shredded, so it can soak up the moisture from the sweetened condensed coconut milk.

How to Make Toasted Coconut Balls



If using dried shredded coconut that is not a small shred, pulse the coconut shreds in a blender to make small shred or coarse meal size shreds and set aside. Pulse for a few seconds, 3 to 4 times. Crush cardamom seeds in a mortar and pestle and set aside.

Dry toast the coconut shreds in a skillet over medium low heat. Toast until most of the coconut is golden. 3 to 5 minutes. Stir occasionally to avoid burning. Add in the almond flour and mix in and switch off heat.

Make the condensed milk: Combine the coconut milk, sugar, salt and butter in a skillet over medium heat. Bring to a boil and continue to cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until it starts to thicken a bit.

Combine with the toasted coconut. Press and mix well and continue to cook for another 1 to 3 minutes (depends on moisture content and stove).

Mix in the cardamom or any other flavors you like and continue to cook.

Stop cooking when the mixture is a cohesive dough and isn’t too liquid or soft. There should be a bit of resistance while mixing.

Let it cool until it is just warm and easy to handle. Then shape into balls. You can roll these balls in more coconut or chopped pistachios or coat with melted chocolate.

What to Serve with Toasted Coconut Ladoo

This is delicious as part of your Diwali dessert spread or at any holiday party! If you want to serve with other desserts. Check out all the desserts and Diwali snacks and menu options here.